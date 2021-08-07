chargement...

Les news du 7 Août 2021

News
Les news du 7 Août 2021 Infesticide - In Obscurity Revealed - Lady Beast - Vriess - Pagan Altar - Sunless - Fustilarian - Sorguinazia - Stagewar - Vulture Lord - Black Altar
»
(Lien direct)
INFESTICIDE (Death Metal, Mexique) et IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) vont sortir un split commun le 27 août sur Blood Harvest comprenant deux titres inédits par groupe. Du son sur Bandcamp ou ci-dessous par le biais d'une vidéo du titre "Bloodstorm". Tracklist :

1. Infesticide - Putrefact Offerings
2. Infesticide - Blackfire Permeate
3. In Obscurity Revealed - Bloodstorm
4. In Obscurity Revealed - Under The Vomit Seal

»
(Lien direct)
LADY BEAST (Heavy/Power, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Omens en physique sur Reaper Metal Productions le 3 septembre. Tracklist :

The Poisoned Path
Reaper
Blood for Blood
Kill the King (Rainbow cover)
The Fool's Journey

»
(Lien direct)
VRIESS (Thrash/Death, France) vient de sortir son premier EP éponyme chez XenoKorp. On y retrouve en musicien de session Kévin Paradis (Benighted, Agressor, Mithridatic ...) à la batterie et Linus Klausenitzer (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura) à la basse ainsi que Christofer Malmström de Darkane pour un guest solo. Tracklist :

Chapter I - The Fight
Chapter II - The Curse
Chapter III - The Reality
Chapter IV - The Reborn
Chapter V - The Father

»
(Lien direct)
PAGAN ALTAR (NWOBHM/Doom, Angleterre) va rééditer en double LP son dernier album The Room of Shadows (2017 via Temple of Mystery Records le 15 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Rising of the Dead
2. Portrait of Dorian Gray
3. Danse Macabre
4. Dance of the Vampires
5. The Room of Shadows
6. The Ripper
7. After Forever

»
(Lien direct)
SUNLESS (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Ylem le 29 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1) Spiraling into the Unfathomable
2) Ascended Forms
3) The Unraveling of Arcane Past
4) Atramentous
5) Flesh-Particle Amalgamation
6) Forgotten (Remnants of Life)
7) Perpetual Contortion
8) Molding Axioms of the Metaphysical

»
(Lien direct)
FUSTILARIAN (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier longue-durée All This Promiscuous Decadence le 15 septembre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Reversed Ascension
2. Born In Neglect Embrace
3. Irreversible Cessation
4. Deceived In Ravenous Perversion
5. Interlúdio (A Alienação dos Inquietos)
6. Swallowed By The Nether Regions of Chaotic Isolation
7. Carving Crystal Adornments Upon The Flesh
8. The Vacant Dispirit

»
(Lien direct)
SORGUINAZIA (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Negation of Delirium le 15 octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Spell of Supremacy
2. Conquering Skies
3. Ecstatic Karmic Impunity
4. Negation of Delirium
5. Death Entrancing
6. Saraswati
7. Neuromancy

»
(Lien direct)
STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Danger to Ourselves le 24 septembre via Black Sunset/MDD.

»
(Lien direct)
VULTURE LORD (Black/Thrash, Norvège) et BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) vont sortir un split intitulé Deathiah Manifesto courant octobre sur Odium Records.
7 Août 2021

