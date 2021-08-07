»

(Lien direct) PAGAN ALTAR (NWOBHM/Doom, Angleterre) va rééditer en double LP son dernier album The Room of Shadows (2017 via Temple of Mystery Records le 15 octobre. Tracklist :



1. Rising of the Dead

2. Portrait of Dorian Gray

3. Danse Macabre

4. Dance of the Vampires

5. The Room of Shadows

6. The Ripper

7. After Forever