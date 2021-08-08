Les news du 8 Août 2021
News
Les news du 8 Août 2021 Orchriste - Extreme Violence - Tumba de Carne
|ORCHRISTE (Death/Thrash, Suède), le groupe pré-Seance, va rééditer son unique démo Necronomicon (1989) le 25 août chez Repulsive Echo en K7 et le 25 septembre en CD avec huit titres bonus. Vous pouvez écouter ça sur Bandcamp. Les détails :
Demo songs:
1. Waiting for the Exorcist
2. The Blessing of Death
3. Til Death Do Us Join
4. Open Grave
Bonus songs:
1. SIN
2. OPEN GRAVE
3. HADES
4. FUCK THE MIDDLE EAST (S.O.D. cover)
5. TWISTED
6. 'TIL DEATH DO US JOIN
7. BLOOD ON ICE
8. RAINING BLOOD (SLAYER cover)
|EXTREME VIOLENCE (Brutal Death, Grèce) sortira prochainement une compilation de démos via Repulsive Echo. C'est Robbert Kok (Disavowed, Arsebreed) qui s'occupera du remastering. Tracklist :
1. Plague on the Stillborns
2. Ecstasy in Pain
3. Blood Motive
4. Sickening Butchery In the Bloody Abattoir
5. A Pedophiles Confession
6. Meat Hook Sodomy
7. Tortured Scum
8. Corporal Corruption
9. Alive and Dead
10. Dying
|TUMBA DE CARNE (Experimental Death/Grind, Argentine) sortira son premier long-format Decatexis // Perpetuo Altar le 24 septembre sur Lavadome Productions. Un premier extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp.
