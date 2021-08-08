»

(Lien direct) ORCHRISTE (Death/Thrash, Suède), le groupe pré-Seance, va rééditer son unique démo Necronomicon (1989) le 25 août chez Repulsive Echo en K7 et le 25 septembre en CD avec huit titres bonus. Vous pouvez écouter ça sur Bandcamp. Les détails :



Demo songs:

1. Waiting for the Exorcist

2. The Blessing of Death

3. Til Death Do Us Join

4. Open Grave



Bonus songs:

1. SIN

2. OPEN GRAVE

3. HADES

4. FUCK THE MIDDLE EAST (S.O.D. cover)

5. TWISTED

6. 'TIL DEATH DO US JOIN

7. BLOOD ON ICE

8. RAINING BLOOD (SLAYER cover)