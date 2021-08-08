chargement...

Les news du 8 Août 2021

News
Les news du 8 Août 2021 Orchriste - Extreme Violence - Tumba de Carne
»
(Lien direct)
ORCHRISTE (Death/Thrash, Suède), le groupe pré-Seance, va rééditer son unique démo Necronomicon (1989) le 25 août chez Repulsive Echo en K7 et le 25 septembre en CD avec huit titres bonus. Vous pouvez écouter ça sur Bandcamp. Les détails :

Demo songs:
1. Waiting for the Exorcist
2. The Blessing of Death
3. Til Death Do Us Join
4. Open Grave

Bonus songs:
1. SIN
2. OPEN GRAVE
3. HADES
4. FUCK THE MIDDLE EAST (S.O.D. cover)
5. TWISTED
6. 'TIL DEATH DO US JOIN
7. BLOOD ON ICE
8. RAINING BLOOD (SLAYER cover)

»
(Lien direct)
EXTREME VIOLENCE (Brutal Death, Grèce) sortira prochainement une compilation de démos via Repulsive Echo. C'est Robbert Kok (Disavowed, Arsebreed) qui s'occupera du remastering. Tracklist :

1. Plague on the Stillborns
2. Ecstasy in Pain
3. Blood Motive
4. Sickening Butchery In the Bloody Abattoir
5. A Pedophiles Confession
6. Meat Hook Sodomy
7. Tortured Scum
8. Corporal Corruption
9. Alive and Dead
10. Dying

»
(Lien direct)
TUMBA DE CARNE (Experimental Death/Grind, Argentine) sortira son premier long-format Decatexis // Perpetuo Altar le 24 septembre sur Lavadome Productions. Un premier extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp.
Thrasho Keyser
8 Août 2021

GROUPES DU JOUR
Drawn And Quartered
Congregation Pestilence
Lire la chronique
Càirdeas Fala
Sons of the North
Lire la chronique
Gosudar
Morbid Despotic Ritual
Lire la chronique
Sólstafir
I Blóði Og Anda
Lire la chronique
Fates Warning
Theories Of Flight
Lire la chronique
Abyssal
A Beacon In The Husk
Lire la chronique
Deathwards
Rehearsal 2019 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
Symphonaire Infernus Et Spe...
Lire la chronique
Eisenkult
…Vom Himmel, Hoch Herab
Lire la chronique
Mvltifission
Decomposition In The Painfu...
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled
Holy Rotten Blood (EP)
Lire la chronique
Escumergamënt
...ni degu fazentz escumerg...
Lire la chronique
Tümëur
Sédition (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Illegal Corpse
Riding Another Toxic Wave
Lire la chronique
Urfaust
Einsiedler (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gjoad
Samanōn
Lire la chronique
Aūkels
Raynkaym
Lire la chronique
Mourning Dawn
Dead End Euphoria
Lire la chronique
Mooncitadel
Onyx Castles And Silver Key...
Lire la chronique
Dodskold
Ödesriket
Lire la chronique
Steel Bearing Hand
Slay In Hell
Lire la chronique
Chotza
Plump u Primitiv (10 Jahr F...
Lire la chronique
Galvanizer
Prying Sight Of Imperception
Lire la chronique
Machine Head
The Burning Red
Lire la chronique
Ambush
Infidel
Lire la chronique
Stress Angel
Bursting Church
Lire la chronique
Ascendency
Birth Of An Eternal Empire ...
Lire la chronique
L'été dans le BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
Steven Wilson
The Raven That Refused to S...
Lire la chronique
Vermineux
1337 (Démo)
Lire la chronique