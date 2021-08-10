chargement...

Les news du 10 Août 2021

News
Les news du 10 Août 2021 Fluisteraars - Fleshbore - Hammr - Vaelmyst - Journey Into Darkness - Vassago - Funérarium - Sarkom
»
(Lien direct)
FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Gegrepen Door de Geest der Zielsontluiking, à paraître le 27 août. "Brand woedt in mijn graf" est en écoute sur divers médias dont Bandcamp :

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHBORE (Technical Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose son premier longue-durée Embers Gathering en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 13 août via Innerstrength Records. Tracklist :

1. Momentum
2. Careless Preacher
3. Cynicism
4. The Scourge
5. Embers Gathering [Official Video]
6. Revivified
7. One Thousand Hands

»
(Lien direct)
HAMMR (Black/Speed/punk USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Forces of Sin" issu de son nouvel album Eternal Possession à venir à la fin de l'automne sur Hells Headbangers.

»
(Lien direct)
VAELMYST (Melodic Death Metal, USA) offre son premier long-format Secrypts of the Egochasm en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 13 août en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Espirit De Corps
2. Dawnless
3. Spineless Throne
4. The Ghost of Ire
5. Ghoulish Delight
6. Envenom The Sea
7. Into The Egochasm
8. The Coin of This Realm

»
(Lien direct)
JOURNEY INTO DARKNESS (Symphonic Death/Black/Darkwave avec l'ex-Sorrow Brett Clarin, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Impossible Universe" figurant sur son nouveau disque Infinite Universe Infinite Death qui sort le 10 septembre chez Spirit Coffin Publishing. Tracklist :

1. Leave This Place
2. Infinite Disillusion
3. Scattered Amongst the Stars
4. Cosmic Knot
5. Impossible Universe
6. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death
7. The Briefest Moment
8. Entanglement
9. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death

»
(Lien direct)
VASSAGO (Black/Death, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sign of Satan" extrait de son nouvel opus Storm of Satan paru le 1er août via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Darkness of Satan
2. Elite of Satan
3. Evil of Satan
4. Fire of Satan
5. Grind of Satan
6. Mayhem of Satan
7. Metal of Satan
8. Sign of Satan
9. Storm of Satan
10. War of Satan

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band FUNÉRARIUM (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) sortira son nouvel album Amenti le 10 septembre. À noter que Nephtys du groupe Epheles a posé sa voix sur un des titres, "Black Sand". Un teaser a été mis en ligne.

»
(Lien direct)
SARKOM (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel EP Svøpt i en dynge av dritt le 13 août sur Apocalyptic Empire Records. Il contiendra le morceau-titre ainsi qu'une reprise de "Breathe" de The Prodigy dont vous pouvez visionner la vidéo ci-dessous.
Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser
10 Août 2021

