»

(Lien direct) VASSAGO (Black/Death, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Sign of Satan" extrait de son nouvel opus Storm of Satan paru le 1er août via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :



1. Darkness of Satan

2. Elite of Satan

3. Evil of Satan

4. Fire of Satan

5. Grind of Satan

6. Mayhem of Satan

7. Metal of Satan

8. Sign of Satan

9. Storm of Satan

10. War of Satan



