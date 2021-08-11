»

(Lien direct) SEEDS OF PERDITION (Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 10 septembre de son nouvel album Suffering Of The Dead. Tracklist :



1. Dead Inside

2. Sons Of Corruption

3. Sins Of Thy Father

4. God Ends Here

5. Suffering Of The Dead

6. From Within

7. Choking On Nothing

8. Psychosis



