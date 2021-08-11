RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "Vengeance Reign" issu de son nouvel opus Verses in Regicide dont la sortie est programmée le 10 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Structures of Collapse [6:37]
2. Vengeance Reign [6:21]
3. Realm of Fire [5:11]
4. Into Dust [2:08]
5. Tides of Slidhr [9:11]
6. Shadow's Dominion [5:51]
7. Windswept Burial [2:24]
SEPTAGE (Goregrind/Death, Danemark) offre à cette adresse son nouvel EP Septisk Eradikasyon en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 13 août chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Of Gangrene Limbs [3:05]
2. Perpetual Fetid Odor [2:43]
3. Sick Possessions [1:55]
4. Simmered in Mephitis [4:00]
GOLDEN ASHES (Atmospheric Black Metal/Drone, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel opus A Lightless Christ Shuns The Crown Of Divinity en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 23 août sur Improved Sequence Records.
