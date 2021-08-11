chargement...

Les news du 11 Août 2021

News
Les news du 11 Août 2021 Runespell - Beholder's Cult - Seeds of Perdition - Septage - Hladomrak - Golden Ashes - Bullet-Proof - Vela Pulsar
»
(Lien direct)
RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "Vengeance Reign" issu de son nouvel opus Verses in Regicide dont la sortie est programmée le 10 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Structures of Collapse [6:37]
2. Vengeance Reign [6:21]
3. Realm of Fire [5:11]
4. Into Dust [2:08]
5. Tides of Slidhr [9:11]
6. Shadow's Dominion [5:51]
7. Windswept Burial [2:24]

»
(Lien direct)
BEHOLDER'S CULT (Doom/Gothic, Brésil) a publié un clip pour le titre "Shadows" figurant sur son premier long-format Our Darkest Home paru en mai dernier en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
SEEDS OF PERDITION (Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 10 septembre de son nouvel album Suffering Of The Dead. Tracklist :

1. Dead Inside
2. Sons Of Corruption
3. Sins Of Thy Father
4. God Ends Here
5. Suffering Of The Dead
6. From Within
7. Choking On Nothing
8. Psychosis

»
(Lien direct)
SEPTAGE (Goregrind/Death, Danemark) offre à cette adresse son nouvel EP Septisk Eradikasyon en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 13 août chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle) et Dark Descent Records (CD). Tracklist :

1. Of Gangrene Limbs [3:05]
2. Perpetual Fetid Odor [2:43]
3. Sick Possessions [1:55]
4. Simmered in Mephitis [4:00]

»
(Lien direct)
HLADOMRAK (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le titre "Tiethu’m" extrait de son nouveau disque Archaic Sacrifice à paraître le 10 septembre sur Non Serviam Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GOLDEN ASHES (Atmospheric Black Metal/Drone, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel opus A Lightless Christ Shuns The Crown Of Divinity en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 23 août sur Improved Sequence Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BULLET-PROOF (Heavy/Thrash, Italie/Slovaquie) entrera en studio dans quelques jours pour enregistrer un nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
VELA PULSAR (Symphonic Post-Black Metal, Canada/USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Reverence Of Being" tiré de son premier EP Memoirs of Unbecoming sorti l'année dernière.
Thrasho Keyser
11 Août 2021

