chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Groza
 Groza - The Redemptive End (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Blue Öyster Cult
 Blue Öyster Cult - Fire of ... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Loch Vostok
 Loch Vostok - Opus Ferox - ... (C)
Par Voay		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - Congr... (C)
Par Ander		   
Abyssal
 Abyssal - A Beacon In The Husk (C)
Par BBB		   
Gosudar
 Gosudar - Morbid Despotic R... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 5 Août 2021
 Les news du 5 Août 2021 - P... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Einsiedler (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Municipal Waste
 Municipal Waste - The Art O... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death - Diatribes (C)
Par Cujo		   
Eisenkult
 Eisenkult - …Vom Himmel, Ho... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Mvltifission
 Mvltifission - Decompositio... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Xoth
 Xoth - Interdimensional Inv... (C)
Par donvar		   
Escumergamënt
 Escumergamënt - ...ni degu ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - The Burning Red (C)
Par Neuro		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Turnstile Love ... (C)
Par grintold		   

Les news du 13 Août 2021

News
Les news du 13 Août 2021 Galaxy - Pa Vesh En - Antediluvian - Portrait - Deimler - Fiat Nox - Dantalion - Famishgod - CroMagnum - Swelling Repulsion - Dream Theater
»
(Lien direct)
GALAXY (Heavy/Speed/Thrash, Australie) vient d'annoncer que c'est Simon Phillips qui a enregistré les parties de batterie pour son premier album On the Shore of Life. Il a joué sur Sin After Sin de Judas Priest et le premier album éponyme du Michael Schenker Group. Plus d'infos la semaine prochaine via le label Dying Victims Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "In the Wood of Hanged Men" extrait de son nouveau disque Maniac Manifest à paraître le 10 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Homicidal Sacrifice
2. The Eyes Full of Horror
3. Chamber of the Rotten Flesh
4. In the Wood of Hanged Men
5. Conquerentes de Iniqua Nece Confessionem
6. Spellbound by the Witchmoon
7. The Black Coffin
8. Sister of Sin
9. ...

»
(Lien direct)
ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Circumcision Covenant" tiré de son nouvel opus The Divine Punishment dont la sortie est programmée pour le 1er septembre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness [9:47]
2. All Along the Sigils Deep [6:03]
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon [8:36]
4. Guardians of the Liminal [4:13]
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual [3:15]
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying) [1:11]
7. Temple Prostitute [5:14]
8. Circumcision Covenant [5:23]
9. White Throne [6:42]
10. The Liar's Path [5:39]
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus [9:02]

»
(Lien direct)
PORTRAIT (Heavy Metal, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)" figurant sur son nouveau disque At One with None à venir le 3 septembre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. At One with None
2. Curtains (The Dumb Supper)
3. Phantom Fathomer
4. He Who Stands
5. Ashen
6. A Murder of Crows
7. Shadowless
8. The Gallow's Crossing


»
(Lien direct)
DEIMLER (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier longue-durée A Thousand Suns qui sort le 19 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. A Thousand Suns
2. Blessed All Forms...
3. The Chosen One
4. Skull's Smiling
5. Nebuchadnezzar
6. The Sentinels
7. The Architect...
8. ...And the Oracle
9. Tenth Masters Sections (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
FIAT NOX (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP In Contemptuous Defiance le 1er octobre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Zealotry Of Ruin [3:45]
2. Amok Hymn [4:17]
3. Unheiligkeitsklage [5:36]
4. Those Shunned Hills [9:26]

»
(Lien direct)
DANTALION (Depressive Black Metal, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Time to Pass Away en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le mois dernier sur Darkwoods. Tracklist :

1. The Call
2. The Relentless Shadow
3. Gate to an Eternal Doom
4. Time to Close the Circle
5. Constant Mourning Process
6. The Mischievous Faces
7. From Suffering to Oblivion
8. From Consciousness to the Grave

»
(Lien direct)
FAMISHGOD (Doom/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Ascension" issu de son nouvel album Rotting Ceremony qui sort le 2 septembre chez Xtrrem Music. Tracklist :

1. The Sun, The Death
2. Ascension
3. Fear Your Own Shadow
4. Deep Fall
5. Rotting Paradise
6. Crystal Palace
7. Earthly Slavery

»
(Lien direct)
CROMAGNUM (Heavy/Thrash, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Born Free à paraître le 17 septembre via King Metal Records. Tracklist :

1. End Your Slavery (0:53)
2. Born Free (4:14)
3. Waterval Boven (3:41)
4. Tunguska (2:31)
5. Congregation (5:26)

Durée totale : 16:47

»
(Lien direct)
SWELLING REPULSION (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA/Asutralie) sortira son premier long-format The Severed Path le 17 septembre sur Spirit Coffin Publishing. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Enslaved
2. Shooting the Gap
3. Black Tide
4. Ride or Die
5. Labyrinth
6. Corridor
7. The Severed Path
8. Portal
9. Unfathomable Depths

»
(Lien direct)
DREAM THEATER (Metal progressif) a dévoilé "The Alien", le premier single de son album A View From The Top Of The World, à paraître le 22 octobre 2021 chez InsideOut Music. Découvrez le morceau ici.
Thrasho Keyser + Voay
13 Août 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian
Death Metal - 2006 - Canada		   
Dream Theater
 Dream Theater
Metal progressif - 1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Galaxy
 Galaxy
Heavy/Speed/Thrash - 2017 - Australie		   
Pa Vesh En
 Pa Vesh En
Black Metal - 2017 - Biélorussie		   
Portrait
 Portrait
Heavy Metal - 2005 - Suède		   
Czarnobog
Night of Uralic Storm
Lire la chronique
Accept
Too Mean to Die
Lire la chronique
Wicher
Czary i Czarty
Lire la chronique
Best of BLACK METAL 1998 !
Lire le podcast
Blue Öyster Cult
Fire of Uknown Origin
Lire la chronique
Vomit Ritual
Callous
Lire la chronique
Wombripper
Macabre Melodies
Lire la chronique
Groza
The Redemptive End
Lire la chronique
Drawn And Quartered
Congregation Pestilence
Lire la chronique
Càirdeas Fala
Sons of the North
Lire la chronique
Gosudar
Morbid Despotic Ritual
Lire la chronique
Sólstafir
I Blóði Og Anda
Lire la chronique
Fates Warning
Theories Of Flight
Lire la chronique
Abyssal
A Beacon In The Husk
Lire la chronique
Deathwards
Rehearsal 2019 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
Symphonaire Infernus Et Spe...
Lire la chronique
Eisenkult
…Vom Himmel, Hoch Herab
Lire la chronique
Mvltifission
Decomposition In The Painfu...
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled
Holy Rotten Blood (EP)
Lire la chronique
Escumergamënt
...ni degu fazentz escumerg...
Lire la chronique
Tümëur
Sédition (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Illegal Corpse
Riding Another Toxic Wave
Lire la chronique
Urfaust
Einsiedler (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gjoad
Samanōn
Lire la chronique
Aūkels
Raynkaym
Lire la chronique
Mourning Dawn
Dead End Euphoria
Lire la chronique
Mooncitadel
Onyx Castles And Silver Key...
Lire la chronique
Dodskold
Ödesriket
Lire la chronique
Steel Bearing Hand
Slay In Hell
Lire la chronique
Chotza
Plump u Primitiv (10 Jahr F...
Lire la chronique