(Lien direct) ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Circumcision Covenant" tiré de son nouvel opus The Divine Punishment dont la sortie est programmée pour le 1er septembre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :



1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness [9:47]

2. All Along the Sigils Deep [6:03]

3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon [8:36]

4. Guardians of the Liminal [4:13]

5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual [3:15]

6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying) [1:11]

7. Temple Prostitute [5:14]

8. Circumcision Covenant [5:23]

9. White Throne [6:42]

10. The Liar's Path [5:39]

11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus [9:02]