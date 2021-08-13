|
Les news du 13 Août 2021
News
Les news du 13 Août 2021 Pa Vesh En - Antediluvian - Portrait - Deimler - Fiat Nox - Dantalion - Famishgod - CroMagnum - Swelling Repulsion - Dream Theater
|PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) a dévoilé sur ce lien le morceau "In the Wood of Hanged Men" extrait de son nouveau disque Maniac Manifest à paraître le 10 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Homicidal Sacrifice
2. The Eyes Full of Horror
3. Chamber of the Rotten Flesh
4. In the Wood of Hanged Men
5. Conquerentes de Iniqua Nece Confessionem
6. Spellbound by the Witchmoon
7. The Black Coffin
8. Sister of Sin
9. ...
|ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Circumcision Covenant" tiré de son nouvel opus The Divine Punishment dont la sortie est programmée pour le 1er septembre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness [9:47]
2. All Along the Sigils Deep [6:03]
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon [8:36]
4. Guardians of the Liminal [4:13]
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual [3:15]
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying) [1:11]
7. Temple Prostitute [5:14]
8. Circumcision Covenant [5:23]
9. White Throne [6:42]
10. The Liar's Path [5:39]
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus [9:02]
|PORTRAIT (Heavy Metal, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Curtains (The Dumb Supper)" figurant sur son nouveau disque At One with None à venir le 3 septembre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :
1. At One with None
2. Curtains (The Dumb Supper)
3. Phantom Fathomer
4. He Who Stands
5. Ashen
6. A Murder of Crows
7. Shadowless
8. The Gallow's Crossing
|DEIMLER (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé un extrait de son premier longue-durée A Thousand Suns qui sort le 19 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. A Thousand Suns
2. Blessed All Forms...
3. The Chosen One
4. Skull's Smiling
5. Nebuchadnezzar
6. The Sentinels
7. The Architect...
8. ...And the Oracle
9. Tenth Masters Sections (Outro)
|FIAT NOX (Black Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP In Contemptuous Defiance le 1er octobre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Zealotry Of Ruin [3:45]
2. Amok Hymn [4:17]
3. Unheiligkeitsklage [5:36]
4. Those Shunned Hills [9:26]
|DANTALION (Depressive Black Metal, Espagne) offre son nouvel opus Time to Pass Away en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti le mois dernier sur Darkwoods. Tracklist :
1. The Call
2. The Relentless Shadow
3. Gate to an Eternal Doom
4. Time to Close the Circle
5. Constant Mourning Process
6. The Mischievous Faces
7. From Suffering to Oblivion
8. From Consciousness to the Grave
|FAMISHGOD (Doom/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Ascension" issu de son nouvel album Rotting Ceremony qui sort le 2 septembre chez Xtrrem Music. Tracklist :
1. The Sun, The Death
2. Ascension
3. Fear Your Own Shadow
4. Deep Fall
5. Rotting Paradise
6. Crystal Palace
7. Earthly Slavery
|CROMAGNUM (Heavy/Thrash, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Born Free à paraître le 17 septembre via King Metal Records. Tracklist :
1. End Your Slavery (0:53)
2. Born Free (4:14)
3. Waterval Boven (3:41)
4. Tunguska (2:31)
5. Congregation (5:26)
Durée totale : 16:47
|SWELLING REPULSION (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, USA/Asutralie) sortira son premier long-format The Severed Path le 17 septembre sur Spirit Coffin Publishing. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Enslaved
2. Shooting the Gap
3. Black Tide
4. Ride or Die
5. Labyrinth
6. Corridor
7. The Severed Path
8. Portal
9. Unfathomable Depths
|DREAM THEATER (Metal progressif) a dévoilé "The Alien", le premier single de son album A View From The Top Of The World, à paraître le 22 octobre 2021 chez InsideOut Music. Découvrez le morceau ici.
