LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Wombripper
 Wombripper - Macabre Melodies (C)
Par Astraldeath		   
Groza
 Groza - The Redemptive End (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Blue Öyster Cult
 Blue Öyster Cult - Fire of ... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Loch Vostok
 Loch Vostok - Opus Ferox - ... (C)
Par Voay		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - Congr... (C)
Par Ander		   
Abyssal
 Abyssal - A Beacon In The Husk (C)
Par BBB		   
Gosudar
 Gosudar - Morbid Despotic R... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 5 Août 2021
 Les news du 5 Août 2021 - P... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Urfaust
 Urfaust - Einsiedler (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Municipal Waste
 Municipal Waste - The Art O... (C)
Par Cujo		   
Napalm Death
 Napalm Death - Diatribes (C)
Par Cujo		   
Eisenkult
 Eisenkult - …Vom Himmel, Ho... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Mvltifission
 Mvltifission - Decompositio... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Xoth
 Xoth - Interdimensional Inv... (C)
Par donvar		   
Escumergamënt
 Escumergamënt - ...ni degu ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Machine Head
 Machine Head - The Burning Red (C)
Par Neuro		   
Turnstile
 Turnstile - Turnstile Love ... (C)
Par grintold		   

Les news du 14 Août 2021

News
Les news du 14 Août 2021 Hatemonger - Spiritual Deception - All Life Dies - Infex - Rothadás - Waldgeflüster - Shadecrown
»
(Lien direct)
HATEMONGER (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP The Vile Maxim au format CD sur Redefining Darkness Records. Tracklist :

01. Perpetual War (03:31)
02. Death Age (05:44)
03. Famine Driven Thirst (04:01)
04. Plague for Days (04:41)
05. Disinformation Campaign (04:24)

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Damnatio Memoriae" tiré de son nouvel EP Oxymoron qui sort le 8 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Hidden in Consciousness
2. Captatio Benevolentiae
3. Oxymoron
4. Damnatio Memoriae
5. Serpent’s Speech

»
(Lien direct)
ALL LIFE DIES (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec deux membres de Oceans of Slumber, USA) a sorti son premier EP Ghost Dust en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. This Grave is My Home
2. A Red Night
3. Ghost Dust

»
(Lien direct)
INFEX (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Burning in Exile que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1- Blood of the Wicked
2- The Burning
3- Exiled
4- Acid Reign [official video]
5- The Abyss [lyric video]
6- Legions of Hate
7- Torn Apart
8- Beer Run
9- 7.62

»
(Lien direct)
ROTHADÁS (Death/Doom, Hongrie) sortira son premier longue-durée Kopár hant... az alvilág felé le 12 octobre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records au format vinyle. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Utolsó kenet [7:16]
2. Koporsószeg [6:47]
3. Sírkő [8:22]
4. Kripta [8:41]
5. Temető [12:28]

»
(Lien direct)
WALDGEFLÜSTER (Black Metal, Allemagne) va rééditer son premier long-format Herbstklagen (2009) au format vinyle via Nordvis Produktion le 20 août. Tracklist :

1. Sommerabend
2. Herbst befiel das Land
3. Wolfsgeheul
4. Wotan sang
5. Herbststürme
6. Von Einsamkeit
7. Herbstlich Wanderung
8. Erster Schnee
9. Wintermorgen
10. Wotan sang (Akustik Version)

»
(Lien direct)
SHADECROWN (Melodic Death/Doom, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Slivers" extrait de son nouvel album Solitarian à venir le 17 septembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. The Awakening
2. Dark Heart Replica
3. Momentary Trails
4. Slivers
5. The Loss
6. Aeon's Still
7. Crestfallen
8. Solitarian
Thrasho Keyser
14 Août 2021

