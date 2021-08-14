»

(Lien direct) INFEX (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Burning in Exile que vous pouvez écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1- Blood of the Wicked

2- The Burning

3- Exiled

4- Acid Reign [official video]

5- The Abyss [lyric video]

6- Legions of Hate

7- Torn Apart

8- Beer Run

9- 7.62