ALL LIFE DIES (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec deux membres de Oceans of Slumber, USA) a sorti son premier EP Ghost Dust en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. This Grave is My Home
2. A Red Night
3. Ghost Dust
ROTHADÁS (Death/Doom, Hongrie) sortira son premier longue-durée Kopár hant... az alvilág felé le 12 octobre chez Me Saco Un Ojo Records au format vinyle. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
