Les news du 18 Août 2021

News
Les news du 18 Août 2021 Aggression - Feed the Corpses to the Pigs - Diablo Swing Orchestra - Nervochaos - Cabinet - Bloodmouth - Deformatory
AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) retourne chez Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son nouvel EP Field of Nightmares le 26 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Filtering Doom
2. Poisonous Potion
3. Satanic Angel Holy Devil
4. Possessed by Dawn
5. Dripping Flesh
6. Gambolling With the Undead

FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 15 octobre de son premier longue-durée This Insidious Horror. Tracklist :

1. Separate
2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)
3. Jesus is my Respirator
4. The Death of Expertise
5. Trapped Spirit
6. I Drink Myself to Death
7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)
8. Out of Sync
9. Flashpoint
10. This Fucking Horror

DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA (Avant-garde Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Swagger & Stroll Down the Rabbit Hole le 2 novembre sur Candlelight Records. Tracklist :

01. Sightseeing In The Apocalypse
02. War Painted Valentine
03. Celebremos Lo Inevitable
04. Speed Dating An Arsonist
05. Jig Of The Century
06. The Sound Of An Unconditional Surrender
07. Malign Monologues
08. Out Came The Hummingbirds
09. Snake Oil Baptism
10. Les Invulnéables
11. Saluting The Reckoning
12. The Prima Donna Gauntlet
13. Overture To A Ceasefire

NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) sortira le 19 novembre chez XenoKorp un nouvel opus intitulé Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations) qui comprendra des morceaux de ses quatre premiers albums réécrits et réenregistrés. Tracklist :

I Hate Your God
Envy
Putrid Pleasures
Pazuzu Is Here
Mighty Justice
Upside Down Cross
The Urge to Feel Pain
Dark Chaotic Destruction
Nervochaos
Pure Hemp
Scavengers of the Underworld
Perish Slowly
The Devil’s Work

CABINET (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier EP Decomposing Hexahedronic Seplophobia via Bloody Mountain Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Entering Into The Mold 08:05
02. Gradually Melting Into Self-Diminution And Dust 04:58
03. Captured In Permanent Presentiment Of The Cornered Musk 03:22
04. Immortally In Perpetuum 04:18
05. The Concluding Decomposition Of Cubical Claustrophobia / Manifesting The Eternal Circumambulation Of Slowly Pulverized Decay 06:04

BLOODMOUTH (Vegan Death/Grind, Australie) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Spoiled Gaze" issu de son premier long-format Unmanned à paraître le 19 novembre sur Brilliant Emperor Records. Tracklist :

01. Dragged Across the Threshold
02. Spoiled Gaze
03. Matsutake Inheritance
04. The Name of a Dog
05. Flesh Ceremony
06. Tomb of the Stoat
07. Zootrotic Convulsions
08. Copcrocalypse
09. Pneumatic Intervals
10. With Pliers
11. Pangolin Death Sqaud
12. Sharpening Stone

DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo "drum playthrough" pour le titre "Behold, The Apex of Decay" extrait de son nouvel album Inversion of the Unseen Horizon à paraître le 3 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)

Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)

Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)

Durée totale : 43:21
Thrasho Keyser
18 Août 2021

