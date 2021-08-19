|
Les news du 19 Août 2021
Les news du 19 Août 2021 Dold Vorde Ens Navn - Der Weg einer Freiheit - Destruction - Trivium - Obscura - Afterbirth - Destructo - Bonehunter - Cult Of Eibon - Sacrifixion - Cherokee - Blood of Christ - Feral Lord - Destinity - Monobrow
|La nouvelle formation norvégienne DOLD VORDE ENS NAVN (Black Metal), composée de membres et de membres originels de Dødheimsgard, d'Ulver, de Satyricon, de Nidingr et de Ved Buens Ende, va réaliser son premier album. Mørkere paraîtra via Prophecy Produtions/Lupus Lounge le 12 novembre (CD, vinyle, artbook). Un premier extrait ("Løngnens Abstinenser") est en écoute sur Bandcamp :
Voici la tracklist :
1. Jeg vil ha det mørkere
2. Løgnens abstinenser 04:18
3. Det falt et lys i min mørke krok
4. Determinismens paradoks
5. Ensomhetens rytter
6. Arvesynden
7. Er det måneskinn
8. Syke hjerter
|Les Allemands de DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Black Metal) ont annoncé la sortie de leur nouvel album, Noktvrn, toujours via Season Of Mist le 19 novembre. L'artwork est l'œuvre de Max Löffler Illustration. Un teaser a été mis en lige via Youtube :
La tracklist est la suivante :
01. Finisterre II
02. Monument
03. Am Rande der Dunkelheit
04. Immortal
05. Morgen
06. Gegen das Licht
07. Haven
|DESTRUCTION (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep State Of Apathy qui sortira le 10 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. State Of Apathy
2. Sign Of Fear (Live)
|TRIVIUM (Metalcore mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album In The Court Of The Dragon qui sortira le 8 octobre via Roadrunner Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. X
2. In The Court Of The Dragon
3. Like A Sword Over Damocles
4. Feast Of Fire
5. A Crisis Of Revelation
6. The Shadow Of The Abattoir
7. No Way Back Just Through
8. Fall Into Your Hands
9. From Dawn To Decadence
10. The Phalanx
|OBSCURA (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album A Valediction qui sortira le 19 novembre via Nuclear Blast. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
|AFTERBIRTH (Progressive Atmospheric Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur Willowtip Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus.
|DESTRUCTO (Black/Thrash, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Demonic Possession le 19 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Succubus
2. Black Mark
3. In Service Of No One
4. Necromancy
5. Satans Hammer
6. Lycanthro Kommando
7. Total Death
8. I, Witchfukker
09. Bloodthirst
10. Demonic Possession
|BONEHUNTER (Black/Thrash/Punk, Finlande) a publié sur ce lien l'intégralité de son nouveau disque Dark Blood Reincarnation System qui sort demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. World of Darkness
2. Black Magic M16
3. Parasite Eve
4. Altered Beast
5. Devil Power Soldier
6. Chromium Death Mechanoid
7. Gashadokuro
8. Virgin Devil Princess
9. Nightmare Angel 2099
10. Dark Blood Reincarnation System
|CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Black Flame Dominion le 29 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Un extrait est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. The Fiery Pillars of Ninazu (Intro)
2. Into the Realm of Na-girt-a-lu
3. The Dreamer and the Morning Star
4. Phaesphoros
5. Black Flame Dominion
6. Recollections From the Chtonian Empire
7. Crossing the Stargate of Xitalu
8. The Mournful Chime of Charon's Bell
|SACRIFIXION (Blackened Death/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son premier EP Shower Me in Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. The Bloodied Pits of Savagery
2. Unmarked Shallow Graves
3. Drowning In A Nightmare
4. Shower Me In Death
|CHEROKEE (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Blood & Gold le 19 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bill Pullman
2. My Sweet Tulip
3. Just One Summer Long
4. Il Grande Silenzio
5. Ride By Night
6. Sigourney
7. Song For RG
8. The Nightingale And The Red Rose
9. Rite Of Peyote
10. Malinche
11. Mother Nature's Child
12. Ridin' Free
13. Destroy Life
14. Bluesy
15. Warriors Of The Rainbow
|BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Moonshroud... The Crescent Glow" figurant sur la réédition CD de sa démo The Lonely Flowers of Autumn (1995) à venir le 21 août sur CDN Records avec en bonus la démo Frozen Dreams (1994) et l'EP La Sirene Ciçatriçe (1996). Les deux démos seront aussi disponibles séparément au format cassette. Tracklist :
1. Autumns Twilight (7:45)
2. In the Distance (7:37)
3. Moonshroud... The Crescent Glow (6:61)
4. As the Roses Wither (4:19)
CD Bonus Tracks:
5. The Raven’s Song (4:51)
6. Winter Tree …a Forest of Tragedy (4:19)
7. Frozen Dreams (1:24)
8. Divine Gift (3:32)
9. Christ Crucified (2:58)
10. Dawn (3:33)
11. Bleed For Me (1:41)
|FERAL LORD (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "In The Realm of the Feral Lord" issu de son premier long-format Purity of Corruption qui sort le 28 août chez Vargheist Records. Tracklist :
1. Terrestrial Obstructions
2. Undead Warlord
3. The Purity of Corruption
4. Failed Rebirths
5. Chasm of Horror
6. Sinister Exultation
7. In The Realm of the Feral Lord
|DESTINITY (Melodic Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Shadows" tiré de son nouvel opus In Continuum à paraître le 15 octobre via Crimson Productions. Tracklist :
01 - THE SAND REMAINS
02 - REJECT THE DECEIT
03 - REFLECTIONS
04 - SHADOWS
05 - DAWN NEVER BREAKS
06 - ARCHITECT OF LIGHT
07 - A LUCID STRAIN
08 - SNAKEPIT
09 - SALVATION
Durée totale : 51 min
|MONOBROW (Doom/Stoner/Psychedelic Rock, Canada) a sorti son nouvel album A Decorative Piece of Time sur Trill or Be Trilled Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Epoch (t0) 02:43
2. Argument (w) 08:15
3. Ascension (Ω) 10:17
4. Drag (N1) 07:27
5. Inclination (i) 05:19
6. Eccentricity (e) 09:57
