Les news du 19 Août 2021

News
Les news du 19 Août 2021 Hate - Dold Vorde Ens Navn - Der Weg einer Freiheit - Destruction - Trivium - Obscura - Afterbirth - Destructo - Bonehunter - Cult Of Eibon - Sacrifixion - Cherokee - Blood of Christ - Feral Lord - Destinity - Monobrow
»
(Lien direct)
HATE (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rugia qui sortira le 15 octobre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Rugia
2. The Wolf Queen
3. Exiles Of Pantheon
4. Saturnus
5. Awakening The Gods Within
6. Resurgence
7. Velesian Guard
8. Sun Of Extinction
9. Sacred Dnieper

»
(Lien direct)
La nouvelle formation norvégienne DOLD VORDE ENS NAVN (Black Metal), composée de membres et de membres originels de Dødheimsgard, d'Ulver, de Satyricon, de Nidingr et de Ved Buens Ende, va réaliser son premier album. Mørkere paraîtra via Prophecy Produtions/Lupus Lounge le 12 novembre (CD, vinyle, artbook). Un premier extrait ("Løngnens Abstinenser") est en écoute sur Bandcamp :



Voici la tracklist :

1. Jeg vil ha det mørkere
2. Løgnens abstinenser 04:18
3. Det falt et lys i min mørke krok
4. Determinismens paradoks
5. Ensomhetens rytter
6. Arvesynden
7. Er det måneskinn
8. Syke hjerter

»
(Lien direct)
Les Allemands de DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT (Black Metal) ont annoncé la sortie de leur nouvel album, Noktvrn, toujours via Season Of Mist le 19 novembre. L'artwork est l'œuvre de Max Löffler Illustration. Un teaser a été mis en lige via Youtube :



La tracklist est la suivante :

01. Finisterre II
02. Monument
03. Am Rande der Dunkelheit
04. Immortal
05. Morgen
06. Gegen das Licht
07. Haven

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTION (Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son Ep State Of Apathy qui sortira le 10 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. State Of Apathy
2. Sign Of Fear (Live)

»
(Lien direct)
TRIVIUM (Metalcore mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album In The Court Of The Dragon qui sortira le 8 octobre via Roadrunner Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. X
2. In The Court Of The Dragon
3. Like A Sword Over Damocles
4. Feast Of Fire
5. A Crisis Of Revelation
6. The Shadow Of The Abattoir
7. No Way Back Just Through
8. Fall Into Your Hands
9. From Dawn To Decadence
10. The Phalanx




»
(Lien direct)
OBSCURA (Progressive / Technical Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album A Valediction qui sortira le 19 novembre via Nuclear Blast. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
AFTERBIRTH (Progressive Atmospheric Brutal Death, USA) a signé sur Willowtip Records pour la sortie l'année prochaine d'un nouvel opus.

»
(Lien direct)
DESTRUCTO (Black/Thrash, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier long-format Demonic Possession le 19 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Succubus
2. Black Mark
3. In Service Of No One
4. Necromancy
5. Satans Hammer
6. Lycanthro Kommando
7. Total Death
8. I, Witchfukker
09. Bloodthirst
10. Demonic Possession

»
(Lien direct)
BONEHUNTER (Black/Thrash/Punk, Finlande) a publié sur ce lien l'intégralité de son nouveau disque Dark Blood Reincarnation System qui sort demain sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. World of Darkness
2. Black Magic M16
3. Parasite Eve
4. Altered Beast
5. Devil Power Soldier
6. Chromium Death Mechanoid
7. Gashadokuro
8. Virgin Devil Princess
9. Nightmare Angel 2099
10. Dark Blood Reincarnation System

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Black Flame Dominion le 29 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Un extrait est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. The Fiery Pillars of Ninazu (Intro)
2. Into the Realm of Na-girt-a-lu
3. The Dreamer and the Morning Star
4. Phaesphoros
5. Black Flame Dominion
6. Recollections From the Chtonian Empire
7. Crossing the Stargate of Xitalu
8. The Mournful Chime of Charon's Bell

»
(Lien direct)
SACRIFIXION (Blackened Death/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son premier EP Shower Me in Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. The Bloodied Pits of Savagery
2. Unmarked Shallow Graves
3. Drowning In A Nightmare
4. Shower Me In Death

»
(Lien direct)
CHEROKEE (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée Blood & Gold le 19 novembre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bill Pullman
2. My Sweet Tulip
3. Just One Summer Long
4. Il Grande Silenzio
5. Ride By Night
6. Sigourney
7. Song For RG
8. The Nightingale And The Red Rose
9. Rite Of Peyote
10. Malinche
11. Mother Nature's Child
12. Ridin' Free
13. Destroy Life
14. Bluesy
15. Warriors Of The Rainbow

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD OF CHRIST (Death Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Moonshroud... The Crescent Glow" figurant sur la réédition CD de sa démo The Lonely Flowers of Autumn (1995) à venir le 21 août sur CDN Records avec en bonus la démo Frozen Dreams (1994) et l'EP La Sirene Ciçatriçe (1996). Les deux démos seront aussi disponibles séparément au format cassette. Tracklist :

1. Autumns Twilight (7:45)
2. In the Distance (7:37)
3. Moonshroud... The Crescent Glow (6:61)
4. As the Roses Wither (4:19)

CD Bonus Tracks:
5. The Raven’s Song (4:51)
6. Winter Tree …a Forest of Tragedy (4:19)
7. Frozen Dreams (1:24)
8. Divine Gift (3:32)
9. Christ Crucified (2:58)
10. Dawn (3:33)
11. Bleed For Me (1:41)

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL LORD (Black Metal, USA) a dévoilé le titre "In The Realm of the Feral Lord" issu de son premier long-format Purity of Corruption qui sort le 28 août chez Vargheist Records. Tracklist :

1. Terrestrial Obstructions
2. Undead Warlord
3. The Purity of Corruption
4. Failed Rebirths
5. Chasm of Horror
6. Sinister Exultation
7. In The Realm of the Feral Lord

»
(Lien direct)
DESTINITY (Melodic Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Shadows" tiré de son nouvel opus In Continuum à paraître le 15 octobre via Crimson Productions. Tracklist :

01 - THE SAND REMAINS
02 - REJECT THE DECEIT
03 - REFLECTIONS
04 - SHADOWS
05 - DAWN NEVER BREAKS
06 - ARCHITECT OF LIGHT
07 - A LUCID STRAIN
08 - SNAKEPIT
09 - SALVATION

Durée totale : 51 min

»
(Lien direct)
MONOBROW (Doom/Stoner/Psychedelic Rock, Canada) a sorti son nouvel album A Decorative Piece of Time sur Trill or Be Trilled Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Epoch (t0) 02:43
2. Argument (w) 08:15
3. Ascension (Ω) 10:17
4. Drag (N1) 07:27
5. Inclination (i) 05:19
6. Eccentricity (e) 09:57
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Dysthymie + Keyser
19 Août 2021

