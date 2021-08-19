»

(Lien direct) TRIVIUM (Metalcore mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son nouvel album In The Court Of The Dragon qui sortira le 8 octobre via Roadrunner Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. X

2. In The Court Of The Dragon

3. Like A Sword Over Damocles

4. Feast Of Fire

5. A Crisis Of Revelation

6. The Shadow Of The Abattoir

7. No Way Back Just Through

8. Fall Into Your Hands

9. From Dawn To Decadence

10. The Phalanx







