(Lien direct) CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) sortira son premier full-length Black Flame Dominion le 29 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Un extrait est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :



1. The Fiery Pillars of Ninazu (Intro)

2. Into the Realm of Na-girt-a-lu

3. The Dreamer and the Morning Star

4. Phaesphoros

5. Black Flame Dominion

6. Recollections From the Chtonian Empire

7. Crossing the Stargate of Xitalu

8. The Mournful Chime of Charon's Bell



