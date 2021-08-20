»

(Lien direct) WITHERING SOUL (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec des membres de Blood of the Wolf, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Allegory of the Void" tiré de son nouvel album Last Contact à venir le 24 septembre via Mortal Music. Tracklist :



1. Visitation

2. Allegory of the Void

3. Carrion Reflection

4. Of Blackened Pillars

5. Ascent to Madness

6. Into the Harrowing Expanse

7. The Transcendence of Night

8. Uncharted Course



