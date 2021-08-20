|
Les news du 20 Août 2021
News
Les news du 20 Août 2021 Azazel - Vriess - Galaxy - Hrom - Le Chant Noir - Virial - Withering Soul - Nefariym
|AZAZEL (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Jesus Christ Impotent Rotting Saviour" issu de son nouveau disque Aegrus Satanas Tecum dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 septembre via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Invocation (Hail the Ancient Ones)
2. Jesus Christ Impotent Rotting Saviour
3. Welcome to Church Bizarre
4. I Worship Him
5. Demons Attack the Nun's Chapel (Aegrum Satanas Tecum)
6. Incubus Rises Again
7. Succubus, My Infernal Vampire Spirit
8. In Nomine Dei Nostri Satanas
|VRIESS (Thrash/Death, France) propose une vidéo "playthrough" pour le titre "Chapter IV: The Reborn" avec en invités et membres de session Linus Klausenitzer (Alkaloid, ex-Obscura - basse), Kévin Paradis (Benighted, Mithridatic - batterie) et Christopher Malmström (Darkane - guest guitar solo). Celui-ci est extrait du premier EP éponyme paru en début de mois sur XenoKorp.
|GALAXY (Heavy Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel opus On the Shore of Life le 19 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bright Stars
2. Valentine
3. Gemini
4. Daughter in the Distance
5. Bargaining
6. Firelight Palaver
7. On the Shore of Life
8. We Enter the Door of Death Alone
|HROM (Power/Speed avec notamment un membre et un ex-membre de Traveler, Canada) va rééditer son dernier album Legends of Powerheart: Part II (2020) au format vinyle le 1er octobre en auto-production. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Part II
2. Ethereal Travel
3. Seers Trial
4. Stargunner
5. Certain Doom
6. Spectral Horizon
7. Enchanter
8. Tri-Force Command
9. Final Strike
10. Death In The Night Sky
11. Serpent Rider
|LE CHANT NOIR (Avant-garde Black Metal, Brésil) sortira son nouveau disque La Société Satanique des Poètes Morts le 22 octobre sur Personal Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Messe Noir
2. Le Vampire
3. Priére á Satan
4. Nuit De L'enfer
5. Le Baron Sanglant
6. Marche Infernale
7. Les Métamorphoses Du Vampire
8. La Danse Macabre
9. Eloa, Le Bel Ange
10. La Morte Vivante
|VIRIAL (Technical Death Metal, Italie/Autriche) a posté une vidéo "playthrough" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Transhumanism à paraître le 24 septembre chez Vicious Instinct Records.
|WITHERING SOUL (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec des membres de Blood of the Wolf, USA) a dévoilé le titre "Allegory of the Void" tiré de son nouvel album Last Contact à venir le 24 septembre via Mortal Music. Tracklist :
1. Visitation
2. Allegory of the Void
3. Carrion Reflection
4. Of Blackened Pillars
5. Ascent to Madness
6. Into the Harrowing Expanse
7. The Transcendence of Night
8. Uncharted Course
|NEFARIYM (Death Metal, Australie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Tearing The Flesh From The Bone" extrait de son premier long-format Morbid Delusions qui sort le 24 septembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01 Veiled In Death (Intro)
02 Succubus
03 A Morbid Delusion
04 Tearing The Flesh From The Bone
05 Wallow In The Filth
06 Monolithic Dread
07 Humanity Falls
08 Endless Decay
09 The Seeds Of Hate
10 Into The Blackened Abyss
11 Circle Of The Tyrants (Celtic Frost cover)
