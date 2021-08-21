chargement...

Les news du 21 Août 2021

News
Les news du 21 Août 2021 Heirs of Isildur - Barbarian Prophecies - Feculent - Caradras - 1914
»
(Lien direct)
HEIRS OF ISILDUR (Epic Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau “Into The Wilderness” tiré de son nouveau disque Heirs of Isildur vs Tales From Nocturnia à paraître le 16 septembre. Tracklist :

PT.I HEIRS OF ISILDUR SONGS
1: The Perilous Prospects of Shadow's Haven
2: The Perilous Prospects of the Portals
3: The Perilous Prospects of the Timekeeper
4: A Matter Of Conscience
5: Nightmare Scenario

PT.II TALES FROM NOCTURNIA SONGS
6: A Kingdom In Shambles
7: Something Sinister This Way Comes
8: Into The Wilderness
9: Welcome to the Dragon's Lair
10: Kindred Spirits

»
(Lien direct)
BARBARIAN PROPHECIES (Black/Death, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Amon Us" extrait de son nouvel opus Horizon sorti en juillet dernier. Tracklist :

1- Alpha
2 - Among us
3 - Phi
4 - Supreme vampire
5 - Morte negra
6 - Horizon
7 - The Sign
8 - Psi
9 - Übermensch
10 - Omega

»
(Lien direct)
FECULENT (Death Metal, Australie) vient de sortir son premier EP The Grotesque Arena au format CD sur Chaos Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Grotesque Arena: Upon Splintered Bone
2. Host Consumed
3. Weaponisation of the Amygdala: Endless Warfare
4. A Pit of Unscalable Depths
5. Beneath Bedlam
6. The Grotesque Arena II: A Perverse Spectical

»
(Lien direct)
CARADRAS (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Schattenkönige le 15 octobre. Il contiendra huit morceaux pour cinquante-cinq minutes.

»
(Lien direct)
1914 (Black Death, Ukraine) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Where Fear And Weapons Meet qui sortira le 22 octobre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. War In
2. FN .380 ACP#19074
3. Vimy Ridge (In Memory Of Filip Konowal)
4. Pillars Of Fire (The Battle Of Messines)
5. Don't Tread On Me (Harlem Hellfighters)
6. Coward (ft. Sasha Boole)
7. ...And A Cross Now Marks His Place (ft. Nick Holmes)
8. Corps d'Autos-Canons-Mitrailleuses (A.C.M)
9. Mit Gott für König Und Vaterland
10. The Green Fields Of France (No Man's Land, Eric Bogle Song)
11. War Out
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
21 Août 2021

