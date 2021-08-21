»

(Lien direct) HEIRS OF ISILDUR (Epic Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau “Into The Wilderness” tiré de son nouveau disque Heirs of Isildur vs Tales From Nocturnia à paraître le 16 septembre. Tracklist :



PT.I HEIRS OF ISILDUR SONGS

1: The Perilous Prospects of Shadow's Haven

2: The Perilous Prospects of the Portals

3: The Perilous Prospects of the Timekeeper

4: A Matter Of Conscience

5: Nightmare Scenario



PT.II TALES FROM NOCTURNIA SONGS

6: A Kingdom In Shambles

7: Something Sinister This Way Comes

8: Into The Wilderness

9: Welcome to the Dragon's Lair

10: Kindred Spirits