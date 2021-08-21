HEIRS OF ISILDUR (Epic Melodic Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau “Into The Wilderness” tiré de son nouveau disque Heirs of Isildur vs Tales From Nocturnia à paraître le 16 septembre. Tracklist :
PT.I HEIRS OF ISILDUR SONGS
1: The Perilous Prospects of Shadow's Haven
2: The Perilous Prospects of the Portals
3: The Perilous Prospects of the Timekeeper
4: A Matter Of Conscience
5: Nightmare Scenario
PT.II TALES FROM NOCTURNIA SONGS
6: A Kingdom In Shambles
7: Something Sinister This Way Comes
8: Into The Wilderness
9: Welcome to the Dragon's Lair
10: Kindred Spirits
FECULENT (Death Metal, Australie) vient de sortir son premier EP The Grotesque Arena au format CD sur Chaos Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Grotesque Arena: Upon Splintered Bone
2. Host Consumed
3. Weaponisation of the Amygdala: Endless Warfare
4. A Pit of Unscalable Depths
5. Beneath Bedlam
6. The Grotesque Arena II: A Perverse Spectical
1914 (Black Death, Ukraine) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album Where Fear And Weapons Meet qui sortira le 22 octobre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. War In
2. FN .380 ACP#19074
3. Vimy Ridge (In Memory Of Filip Konowal)
4. Pillars Of Fire (The Battle Of Messines)
5. Don't Tread On Me (Harlem Hellfighters)
6. Coward (ft. Sasha Boole)
7. ...And A Cross Now Marks His Place (ft. Nick Holmes)
8. Corps d'Autos-Canons-Mitrailleuses (A.C.M)
9. Mit Gott für König Und Vaterland
10. The Green Fields Of France (No Man's Land, Eric Bogle Song)
11. War Out
Par Ander
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par lkea
Par Sakrifiss
Par Hallu
Par Astraldeath
Par Astraldeath
Par Cujo
Par Voay
Par Ander