Les news du 24 Août 2021

News
Les news du 24 Août 2021 Rivers of Nihil - Archgoat - Spiritual Deception - Nocturnal - Eclipser - Tempter's Sacrament - Primalfrost - Malignament
»
(Lien direct)
RIVERS OF NIHIL (Death Technique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Work qui sortira via Metal Blade le 24 septembre. "Focus" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Worship The Eternal Darkness qui sortira le 26 novembre via Debemur Morti. Un premier extrait sera prochainement mis en ligne...

1. Intro
2. Heavens Ablaze
3. Black Womb Gnosis
4. All Christianity Ends
5. In Extremis Nazarene
6. Rats Pray God
7. Empyrean Armageddon
8. Blessed In The Light Of Lucifer
9. Worship The Eternal Darkness
10. Burial Of Creation

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Italie) propose une vidéo "vocal playthrough" pour le morceau "Damnatio Memoriae" figurant sur son nouvel EP Oxymoron à venir le 8 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Hidden in Consciousness
2. Captatio Benevolentiae
3. Oxymoron
4. Damnatio Memoriae
5. Serpent’s Speech

»
(Lien direct)
NOCTURNAL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son nouveau disque Serpent Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Ritual Tower
2. ...From Terminal Death
3. Beneath A Steel Sky
4. Faceless Mercenaries
5. Bleeding Heaven
6. Damnator's Hand
7. Circle Of Thirteen
8. Void Dweller
9. Suppressive Fire
10. The Iron Throne

»
(Lien direct)
ECLIPSER (Blackened Death Metal, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Pages paru chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPTER'S SACRAMENT (Black/Thrash/Death, USA) sortira son premier EP Temptation Steel Scourge le 1er octobre via Invictus Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Putrid Triumph
2. Megiddo Ecstasy
3. Temptation Steel Scourge
4. Unholy Blasphemies [Morbid Angel cover]

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMALFROST (Blackened Melodic Death/Power Metal, Canada) a posté le morceau "Stormbearer" tiré de son prochain album Lost Elegies dont la date de sortie n'a pas encore été annoncée.

»
(Lien direct)
MALIGNAMENT (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Call to Arms" extrait de son premier long-format Hypocrisis Absolution qui sort le 24 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Thunder of Awakening
2. Call to Arms
3. Like Rats They Followed
4. Storm And Chaos Within
5. Unforgiving North
6. Wolf And The Moon
7. And The Empires Will Fall
8. Bloodlust And Immortality

Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
24 Août 2021

