ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Worship The Eternal Darkness qui sortira le 26 novembre via Debemur Morti. Un premier extrait sera prochainement mis en ligne...
1. Intro
2. Heavens Ablaze
3. Black Womb Gnosis
4. All Christianity Ends
5. In Extremis Nazarene
6. Rats Pray God
7. Empyrean Armageddon
8. Blessed In The Light Of Lucifer
9. Worship The Eternal Darkness
10. Burial Of Creation
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Brutal Technical Death Metal, Italie) propose une vidéo "vocal playthrough" pour le morceau "Damnatio Memoriae" figurant sur son nouvel EP Oxymoron à venir le 8 octobre. Tracklist :
NOCTURNAL (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) offre son nouveau disque Serpent Death en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 août sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Ritual Tower
2. ...From Terminal Death
3. Beneath A Steel Sky
4. Faceless Mercenaries
5. Bleeding Heaven
6. Damnator's Hand
7. Circle Of Thirteen
8. Void Dweller
9. Suppressive Fire
10. The Iron Throne
Par Vartruk
Par Sakrifiss
Par BBB
Par Solarian
Par Ander
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par lkea
Par Sakrifiss
Par Hallu
Par Astraldeath
Par Astraldeath
Par Cujo
Par Voay