»

(Lien direct) MALIGNAMENT (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Call to Arms" extrait de son premier long-format Hypocrisis Absolution qui sort le 24 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :



1. Thunder of Awakening

2. Call to Arms

3. Like Rats They Followed

4. Storm And Chaos Within

5. Unforgiving North

6. Wolf And The Moon

7. And The Empires Will Fall

8. Bloodlust And Immortality



