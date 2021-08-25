»

METALSTEEL (Heavy Metal, Slovénie) sortira son nouvel opus Forsaken by the Gods le 15 septembre. Tracklist :



01. Forsaken by the Gods

02. Dying Out

03. For the Future

04. Drop by Drop

05. Death=Life

06. Becoming Human

07. Fallen Brother

08. Into the Rivers Divine

09. The Passage of Time

10. Farewell