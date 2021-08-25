chargement...

Les news du 25 Août 2021

News
Les news du 25 Août 2021 Sabaton - Nervochaos - Sortie Xenokorp - Moon Oracle - Anomaly - Dawn of a Dark Age - Shartten - Husmanskost - Metalsteel - Centenary
»
(Lien direct)
SABATON (Heavy/power metal, Suède) a dévoilé un extrait de son prochain album The War To End All Wars qui sortira bientôt via Nuclear Blast. "Steel Commanders" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
Aujourd’hui marque le lancement des précommandes (ici) pour le nouvel album de poids lourds brésilien Death Metal NERVOCHAOS, "Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations)" qui sortira le 19 novembre sur XENOKORP en CD et numérique.

Radio DJs et webzines, profitez de cette occasion pour informer vos fans que le premier single, "Pazuzu Is Here" est disponible immédiatement sur toutes les plateformes de streaming qui incluent également un donlowad GRATUIT à Bandcamp (ici).

YouTubers, Tik Tokers et Instagramers, l’audio pour le single est déjà disponible sur les plateformes de vos Tik Toks, YouTube Shorts et Instagram Reels.

»
(Lien direct)
MOON ORACLE (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son premier full-length Muse of the Nightside en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 août sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Huntress and the Hunted
2. A Rape on the Plain of Nysa
3. Rite of Chthonic Mother
4. Sinister Decresence
5. Crossroads (Mysterium Triformis)
6. The 10th Hour

»
(Lien direct)
ANOMALY (Death Metal, USA) propose en écoute le morceau "The Observable Universe" issu de son premier longue-durée Planet Storm qui sort le 17 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 Zero Gravity
2 A Gift from Theia
3 Lurking in the Bootes Void
4 Caught in the Ergosphere
5 Antares
6 Subterranean Worlds
7 Planet Storm
8 The Observable Universe
9 Remains of a Cosmic Catastrophe

»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF A DARK AGE (Atmospheric/Experimental Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un extrait du titre "Act I" intitulé "Subjucatio - the Joke - Humiliation" et figurant sur son nouveau disque Le Forche Caudine à venir le 24 septembre chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act I [21:42]
2. Le Forche Caudine (321 a.C. - 2021 d.C.) Act II [16:56]

»
(Lien direct)
SHARTTEN (Heavy/Thrash, Pologne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Rush In Flames" tiré de son premier long-format Sound of Fate paru en 2019 via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
HUSMANSKOST (Grindcore/Crossover, Norvège) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Sykkelstjæling E​.​P. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
METALSTEEL (Heavy Metal, Slovénie) sortira son nouvel opus Forsaken by the Gods le 15 septembre. Tracklist :

01. Forsaken by the Gods
02. Dying Out
03. For the Future
04. Drop by Drop
05. Death=Life
06. Becoming Human
07. Fallen Brother
08. Into the Rivers Divine
09. The Passage of Time
10. Farewell

»
(Lien direct)
CENTENARY (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Death...The Final Frontier le 10 septembre sur CDN Records. Tracklist :

Entangled in Entrails
Liquified Rot
Strangled by the Night
Tower of Excarnation
Ceaseless Astral Dirge
The Laughing Death
Malicious Symbiosis
Remote Manipulation
Facial Dislocation
Slaves From the Grave
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Charon Del Hadès + Keyser
25 Août 2021

