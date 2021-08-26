»

(Lien direct) DOEDSVANGR (Black Metal qui comprend désormais dans ses rangs le Français BST, Norvège/Finlande), Serpents Ov Old, qui sortira le 29 otobre sur le label français. Tracklist :



1. Serpents Ov Old

2. As The Rivers Bleed Their Blessings

3. Flagelist (feat. guest vocals by Nag from Tsujder)

4. Imperialis (feat. guest vocals by Vicotnik from Dødheimsgard)

5. White Finger

6. Black Dragon Phoenix (feat. guest vocals by Vicotnik from Dødheimsgard)

7. Carrier Of Heads

8. The Salt Marsh

9. Poisonous Tides



Bonus éditions limitées CD et LP :

10. Pile Driver (Piledriver cover)



Line-up :



Doedsadmiral (Nordjevel) - Vocals

Shatraug (Sargeist) - Guitars & Bass

BST (The Order of Apollyon) - Guitars & Bass

AntiChristian (ex-Tsjuder) - Drums







Une courte interview du groupe a été réalisée par Debemur concernant ce premier single :



Q: Good evening Doedsadmiral & BST and thank you for your time and effort! ‘As The Rivers Bleed Their Blessings’ is the first song to be unleashed from the coming album “Serpents Ov Old”. Could you elaborate for us the musical vision behind this one composition? What atmosphere and what vibe did you have in mind when crafting this specific track?



BST: The way this entire album is built can be seen as rather unconventional. The drums were recorded first with absolutely no other music written, meaning the skeleton of the track was conceived on drums only. These drum parts had a special groove to them, which left some room for atmosphere, and from then on, the song writing was very spontaneous and instinctive. So, to answer your question, there was nothing specific on my mind, I was simply following the inspiration these drum patterns were giving, without thinking too much about it. In general, I try not to intellectualize too much the writing process, it needs to be visceral.



Q: There is this special moment after about three minutes, when Doedsadmiral screams ‘Fire!’ and the lead guitars set in. Could you tell us how such special moments come into being during song writing? How did the four of you work together to create such a potent song and moment?



BST: Another peculiar thing about the way this album was built is that it was all made remotely, while the pandemic was at its peak, so we did not meet, rehearse together, or even really talk too much about how things were supposed to sound. I wrote the music for this track isolated, within my own studio, which actually was both comfortable and inspiring to me. As for the part you mentioned, it really happened spontaneously. The drum parts were clearly building up to some powerful and epic guitar break, and it simply happened that way.



Q: ‘As The Rivers Bleed Their Blessings’ is a rather mysterious and secretive title, it sounds almost ritualistic. Is there a specific lyrical concept behind the song, and if yes, could you comment on that?



DOEDSADMIRAL: Yes, it`s a very ritualistic, and in some form melancholic text. But there is no specific lyrical concept to this track, other than that the earth bleeds for our sins. The lyrical aspect of this album is the most dark, harsh, deep, and hateful I have ever written.