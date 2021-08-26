|
Les news du 26 Août 2021
|En exclusivité française pour Thrashocore en partenariat avec Debemur Morti Productions, retrouvez ci-dessous le morceau "As The Rivers Bleed Their Blessings", premier extrait du nouvel album de DOEDSVANGR (Black Metal qui comprend désormais dans ses rangs le Français BST, Norvège/Finlande), Serpents Ov Old, qui sortira le 29 otobre sur le label français. Tracklist :
1. Serpents Ov Old
2. As The Rivers Bleed Their Blessings
3. Flagelist (feat. guest vocals by Nag from Tsujder)
4. Imperialis (feat. guest vocals by Vicotnik from Dødheimsgard)
5. White Finger
6. Black Dragon Phoenix (feat. guest vocals by Vicotnik from Dødheimsgard)
7. Carrier Of Heads
8. The Salt Marsh
9. Poisonous Tides
Bonus éditions limitées CD et LP :
10. Pile Driver (Piledriver cover)
Line-up :
Doedsadmiral (Nordjevel) - Vocals
Shatraug (Sargeist) - Guitars & Bass
BST (The Order of Apollyon) - Guitars & Bass
AntiChristian (ex-Tsjuder) - Drums
Une courte interview du groupe a été réalisée par Debemur concernant ce premier single :
Q: Good evening Doedsadmiral & BST and thank you for your time and effort! ‘As The Rivers Bleed Their Blessings’ is the first song to be unleashed from the coming album “Serpents Ov Old”. Could you elaborate for us the musical vision behind this one composition? What atmosphere and what vibe did you have in mind when crafting this specific track?
BST: The way this entire album is built can be seen as rather unconventional. The drums were recorded first with absolutely no other music written, meaning the skeleton of the track was conceived on drums only. These drum parts had a special groove to them, which left some room for atmosphere, and from then on, the song writing was very spontaneous and instinctive. So, to answer your question, there was nothing specific on my mind, I was simply following the inspiration these drum patterns were giving, without thinking too much about it. In general, I try not to intellectualize too much the writing process, it needs to be visceral.
Q: There is this special moment after about three minutes, when Doedsadmiral screams ‘Fire!’ and the lead guitars set in. Could you tell us how such special moments come into being during song writing? How did the four of you work together to create such a potent song and moment?
BST: Another peculiar thing about the way this album was built is that it was all made remotely, while the pandemic was at its peak, so we did not meet, rehearse together, or even really talk too much about how things were supposed to sound. I wrote the music for this track isolated, within my own studio, which actually was both comfortable and inspiring to me. As for the part you mentioned, it really happened spontaneously. The drum parts were clearly building up to some powerful and epic guitar break, and it simply happened that way.
Q: ‘As The Rivers Bleed Their Blessings’ is a rather mysterious and secretive title, it sounds almost ritualistic. Is there a specific lyrical concept behind the song, and if yes, could you comment on that?
DOEDSADMIRAL: Yes, it`s a very ritualistic, and in some form melancholic text. But there is no specific lyrical concept to this track, other than that the earth bleeds for our sins. The lyrical aspect of this album is the most dark, harsh, deep, and hateful I have ever written.
|GOAT TORMENT (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Forked Tongues qui sortira le 29 octobre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Pantheon Of Devourment
2. Disorder And Disruption
3. Cursed
4. Forked Tongues
5. The Road To Oblivion
6. Profanation
7. Deceitful Faith
8. Ravenous Ghouls
9. Charnel Houses
|SOLACIDE (Progressive Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Fall From Eternity" tiré de son nouvel album du même nom à paraître le 24 septembre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Fall From Eternity [6:22]
2. Forsaken By Gods [6:41]
3. Oblivion [3:07]
4. Far Beyond Reality [5:49]
5. The Coldest Night [6:03]
6. Spirit Hibernation [0:56]
7. Away From Light [10:14]
|INFESTICIDE (Death Metal, Mexique) et IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) offre leur split EP en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Infesticide - Putrefact Offerings
2. Infesticide - Blackfire Permeate
3. In Obscurity Revealed - Bloodstorm
4. In Obscurity Revealed - Under The Vomit Seal
|DEVIL CROSS (Epic Heavy Metal, Canada/USA) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 7 décembre de son premier long-format This Mortal Coil. Tracklist :
01. Shattered Hopes
02. Warrior Deep Inside
03. Dark Spirits
04. Crush Kill
05. Devastation
06. She's Got the Mark
07. Burn the Witch
08. Slayer of Dragons
09. This Mortal Coil
10. 10. Dig Your Own Grave
11. Shattered Illusion (Detente cover) *
(*) CD bonus
|NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Red is the Color of Ripping Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof
|SUMMONER CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) sort demain son nouvel album Chaos Vector sur Blood Blast Distribution. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :
01. The Message (1:02)
02. Of Black Horizons (4:00)
03. Vessel (7:34)
04. The Hierophants (5:17)
05. Apostasy (7:45)
06. Chaos Vector (4:05)
07. Terminus Egress (9:12)
08. Chrysalis (1:35)
09. The Beyond (7:43)
Durée totale : 48:17
Pas très original le titre de l'album de Goat Torment, le même que celui de Craven Idol sorti le mois dernier ...
26/08/2021 12:30