chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 26 Août 2021
 Les news du 26 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Infinite Granite (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Moldé Volhal
 Moldé Volhal - Into The Cav... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 23 Août 2021
 Les news du 23 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - Congr... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Ophidian I
 Ophidian I - Desolate (C)
Par Ander		   
Âge ⱡ Total
 Âge ⱡ Total - Âge ⱡ Total... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Krajiny Hmly
 Krajiny Hmly - Poza čierne ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 18 Août 2021
 Les news du 18 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Cross Vault
 Cross Vault - As Strangers ... (C)
Par lkea		   
Groza
 Groza - The Redemptive End (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - Dead End Eu... (C)
Par Hallu		   

Les news du 26 Août 2021

News
Les news du 26 Août 2021 Goat Torment - Solacide - Infesticide - In Obscurity Revealed - Devil Cross - Nunslaughter - Summoner Circle
»
(Lien direct)
GOAT TORMENT (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Forked Tongues qui sortira le 29 octobre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Pantheon Of Devourment
2. Disorder And Disruption
3. Cursed
4. Forked Tongues
5. The Road To Oblivion
6. Profanation
7. Deceitful Faith
8. Ravenous Ghouls
9. Charnel Houses


»
(Lien direct)
SOLACIDE (Progressive Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Fall From Eternity" tiré de son nouvel album du même nom à paraître le 24 septembre via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Fall From Eternity [6:22]
2. Forsaken By Gods [6:41]
3. Oblivion [3:07]
4. Far Beyond Reality [5:49]
5. The Coldest Night [6:03]
6. Spirit Hibernation [0:56]
7. Away From Light [10:14]


»
(Lien direct)
INFESTICIDE (Death Metal, Mexique) et IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) offre leur split EP en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie demain sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Infesticide - Putrefact Offerings
2. Infesticide - Blackfire Permeate
3. In Obscurity Revealed - Bloodstorm
4. In Obscurity Revealed - Under The Vomit Seal

»
(Lien direct)
DEVIL CROSS (Epic Heavy Metal, Canada/USA) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 7 décembre de son premier long-format This Mortal Coil. Tracklist :

01. Shattered Hopes
02. Warrior Deep Inside
03. Dark Spirits
04. Crush Kill
05. Devastation
06. She's Got the Mark
07. Burn the Witch
08. Slayer of Dragons
09. This Mortal Coil
10. 10. Dig Your Own Grave
11. Shattered Illusion (Detente cover) *
(*) CD bonus

»
(Lien direct)
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Red is the Color of Ripping Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof

»
(Lien direct)
SUMMONER CIRCLE (Progressive Doom/Death/Black, USA) sort demain son nouvel album Chaos Vector sur Blood Blast Distribution. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse. Tracklist :

01. The Message (1:02)
02. Of Black Horizons (4:00)
03. Vessel (7:34)
04. The Hierophants (5:17)
05. Apostasy (7:45)
06. Chaos Vector (4:05)
07. Terminus Egress (9:12)
08. Chrysalis (1:35)
09. The Beyond (7:43)

Durée totale : 48:17
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
26 Août 2021

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
26/08/2021 12:30
Pas très original le titre de l'album de Goat Torment, le même que celui de Craven Idol sorti le mois dernier ...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Tombstoner
 Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
2021 - Redefining Darkness Records		   
Wolf
 Wolf
Feeding the Machine
2020 - Century Media Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Goat Torment
 Goat Torment
2008 - Belgique		   
Nunslaughter
 Nunslaughter
1987 - Etats-Unis		   
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Lire la chronique
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Lire le live report
Deafheaven
Infinite Granite
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
Lire le podcast
Meister Leonhardt
Meister Leonhardt
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Death Camp (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spiralpark + Wormsand
Lire le live report
Hellish
Poison (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian I
Desolate
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Hädanfärd
Lire la chronique
Âge ⱡ Total
Âge ⱡ Total
Lire la chronique
Xpus
In Umbra Mortis Sedent
Lire la chronique
Krajiny Hmly
Poza čierne hory
Lire la chronique
Abandon
The Dead End
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Hades Unleashed
Lire la chronique
Cross Vault
As Strangers We Depart
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
Wild Fire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Alcahest
Promo / Alcahest (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molis Sepulcrum
Left For The Worms (EP)
Lire la chronique
Czarnobog
Night of Uralic Storm
Lire la chronique
Accept
Too Mean to Die
Lire la chronique
Wicher
Czary i Czarty
Lire la chronique
Best of BLACK METAL 1998 !
Lire le podcast
Blue Öyster Cult
Fire of Unknown Origin
Lire la chronique
Vomit Ritual
Callous
Lire la chronique
Wombripper
Macabre Melodies
Lire la chronique
Groza
The Redemptive End
Lire la chronique
Drawn And Quartered
Congregation Pestilence
Lire la chronique
Càirdeas Fala
Sons of the North
Lire la chronique