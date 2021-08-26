DEVIL CROSS (Epic Heavy Metal, Canada/USA) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie le 7 décembre de son premier long-format This Mortal Coil. Tracklist :
01. Shattered Hopes
02. Warrior Deep Inside
03. Dark Spirits
04. Crush Kill
05. Devastation
06. She's Got the Mark
07. Burn the Witch
08. Slayer of Dragons
09. This Mortal Coil
10. 10. Dig Your Own Grave
11. Shattered Illusion (Detente cover) *
(*) CD bonus
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) propose son nouvel opus Red is the Color of Ripping Death en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof
