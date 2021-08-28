NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Beware of God" figurant sur son nouvel opus Red is the Color of Ripping Death paru hier chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof
