chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Infinite Granite (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
King Woman
 King Woman - Celestial Blues (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 26 Août 2021
 Les news du 26 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Moldé Volhal
 Moldé Volhal - Into The Cav... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 23 Août 2021
 Les news du 23 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - Congr... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Ophidian I
 Ophidian I - Desolate (C)
Par Ander		   
Âge ⱡ Total
 Âge ⱡ Total - Âge ⱡ Total... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Krajiny Hmly
 Krajiny Hmly - Poza čierne ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 18 Août 2021
 Les news du 18 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Cross Vault
 Cross Vault - As Strangers ... (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 28 Août 2021

News
Les news du 28 Août 2021 Organic - Nunslaughter - Condemned till Dawn - Relentless Aggression - Crimson Bridge
»
(Lien direct)
ORGANIC (Death Old-School, Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Where Graves Abound qui sortira le 22 octobre via Testimony Records. "Caged In A Tomb" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
NUNSLAUGHTER (Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Beware of God" figurant sur son nouvel opus Red is the Color of Ripping Death paru hier chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Murmur
2. Broken and Alone
3. To A Whore
4. Banished
5. Red is the Color of Ripping Death
6. Eat Your Heart
7. Annihilate the Kingdom of God
8. Beware of God
9. Black Cat Hanging
10. Dead in Ten
11. The Devil Will Not Stray
12. The Temptress
13. Casket Lid Creaks
14. Below the Cloven Hoof

»
(Lien direct)
CONDEMNED TILL DAWN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Turning Of The Tides" issu de son nouvel EP Huntsman qui sort prochainement sur Wormholedeath.


»
(Lien direct)
RELENTLESS AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal avec entre autres le batteur d'Enslaved Iver Sandøy, Norway) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour son nouveau single "American Carnage".

»
(Lien direct)
CRIMSON BRIDGE (Melodic Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé le titre "Ruthless Tides" extrait de son premier long-format In Pitch Black à paraître prochainement.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
28 Août 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Nunslaughter
 Nunslaughter
1987 - Etats-Unis		   
Organic
 Organic
Death Old-School - 2013 - Italie		   
King Woman
Celestial Blues
Lire la chronique
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Lire la chronique
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Lire le live report
Deafheaven
Infinite Granite
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
Lire le podcast
Meister Leonhardt
Meister Leonhardt
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Death Camp (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spiralpark + Wormsand
Lire le live report
Hellish
Poison (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian I
Desolate
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Hädanfärd
Lire la chronique
Âge ⱡ Total
Âge ⱡ Total
Lire la chronique
Xpus
In Umbra Mortis Sedent
Lire la chronique
Krajiny Hmly
Poza čierne hory
Lire la chronique
Abandon
The Dead End
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Hades Unleashed
Lire la chronique
Cross Vault
As Strangers We Depart
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
Wild Fire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Alcahest
Promo / Alcahest (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molis Sepulcrum
Left For The Worms (EP)
Lire la chronique
Czarnobog
Night of Uralic Storm
Lire la chronique
Accept
Too Mean to Die
Lire la chronique
Wicher
Czary i Czarty
Lire la chronique
Best of BLACK METAL 1998 !
Lire le podcast
Blue Öyster Cult
Fire of Unknown Origin
Lire la chronique
Vomit Ritual
Callous
Lire la chronique
Wombripper
Macabre Melodies
Lire la chronique
Groza
The Redemptive End
Lire la chronique
Drawn And Quartered
Congregation Pestilence
Lire la chronique