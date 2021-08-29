Les news du 29 Août 2021
News
Les news du 29 Août 2021 Omnium Gatherum
|»
|OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Origin qui sortira le 5 novembre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Emergence
2. Prime
3. Paragon
4. Reckoning
5. Fortitude
6. Friction
7. Tempest
8. Unity
9. Solemn
10. In Front Of Me (bonus track - NICKELBACK cover)
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sakrifiss
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Sakrifiss
Par BBB
Par Solarian
Par Ander
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par lkea