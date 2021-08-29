chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Infinite Granite (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
King Woman
 King Woman - Celestial Blues (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 26 Août 2021
 Les news du 26 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Moldé Volhal
 Moldé Volhal - Into The Cav... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 23 Août 2021
 Les news du 23 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - Congr... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Ophidian I
 Ophidian I - Desolate (C)
Par Ander		   
Âge ⱡ Total
 Âge ⱡ Total - Âge ⱡ Total... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Krajiny Hmly
 Krajiny Hmly - Poza čierne ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 18 Août 2021
 Les news du 18 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Cross Vault
 Cross Vault - As Strangers ... (C)
Par lkea		   

Les news du 29 Août 2021

News
Les news du 29 Août 2021 Omnium Gatherum
»
(Lien direct)
OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Origin qui sortira le 5 novembre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Emergence
2. Prime
3. Paragon
4. Reckoning
5. Fortitude
6. Friction
7. Tempest
8. Unity
9. Solemn
10. In Front Of Me (bonus track - NICKELBACK cover)
Thrasho Jean-Clint
29 Août 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Irrlycht
 Irrlycht
Wolfish Grandeur
2021 - Folter Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Omnium Gatherum
 Omnium Gatherum
Death mélodique - 1996 - Finlande		   
Irrlycht
Wolfish Grandeur
Lire la chronique
King Woman
Celestial Blues
Lire la chronique
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Lire la chronique
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Lire le live report
Deafheaven
Infinite Granite
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
Lire le podcast
Meister Leonhardt
Meister Leonhardt
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Death Camp (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spiralpark + Wormsand
Lire le live report
Hellish
Poison (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian I
Desolate
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Hädanfärd
Lire la chronique
Âge ⱡ Total
Âge ⱡ Total
Lire la chronique
Xpus
In Umbra Mortis Sedent
Lire la chronique
Krajiny Hmly
Poza čierne hory
Lire la chronique
Abandon
The Dead End
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Hades Unleashed
Lire la chronique
Cross Vault
As Strangers We Depart
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
Wild Fire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Alcahest
Promo / Alcahest (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molis Sepulcrum
Left For The Worms (EP)
Lire la chronique
Czarnobog
Night of Uralic Storm
Lire la chronique
Accept
Too Mean to Die
Lire la chronique
Wicher
Czary i Czarty
Lire la chronique
Best of BLACK METAL 1998 !
Lire le podcast
Blue Öyster Cult
Fire of Unknown Origin
Lire la chronique
Vomit Ritual
Callous
Lire la chronique
Wombripper
Macabre Melodies
Lire la chronique
Groza
The Redemptive End
Lire la chronique