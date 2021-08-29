»

(Lien direct) OMNIUM GATHERUM (Death mélodique, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Origin qui sortira le 5 novembre via Century Media. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Emergence

2. Prime

3. Paragon

4. Reckoning

5. Fortitude

6. Friction

7. Tempest

8. Unity

9. Solemn

10. In Front Of Me (bonus track - NICKELBACK cover)



