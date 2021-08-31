chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
In Flames
 In Flames - Battles (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
King Woman
 King Woman - Celestial Blues (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Infinite Granite (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - He Whose Na... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Irrlycht
 Irrlycht - Wolfish Grandeur (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Tombstoner
 Tombstoner - Victims Of Vil... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Les news du 26 Août 2021
 Les news du 26 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
 La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste - (D)
Par BBB		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Moldé Volhal
 Moldé Volhal - Into The Cav... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 23 Août 2021
 Les news du 23 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - Congr... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Ophidian I
 Ophidian I - Desolate (C)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 31 Août 2021

News
Les news du 31 Août 2021 Negură Bunget - Antediluvian - Dead Soul Alliance - Le Chant Noir - Tyrannic - Feral Lord
»
(Lien direct)
NEGURĂ BUNGET (Folk Black Metal Atmosphérique, Roumanie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Zău qui sortira le 26 novembre via Prophecy Productions/Lupus Lounge. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Brad
2. Iarba Fiarelor
3. Obrăzar
4. Tinerețe Fără Bătrânețe
5. Toacă Din Cer

»
(Lien direct)
ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death, Canada) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son nouveau disque The Divine Punishment. Sortie demain via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness [9:47]
2. All Along the Sigils Deep [6:03]
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon [8:36]
4. Guardians of the Liminal [4:13]
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual [3:15]
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying) [1:11]
7. Temple Prostitute [5:14]
8. Circumcision Covenant [5:23]
9. White Throne [6:42]
10. The Liar's Path [5:39]
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus [9:02]

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD SOUL ALLIANCE (Death Metal, Canada) offre son premier longue-durée Behind the Scenes en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 3 septembre en CD sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :

1. Behind the Scenes
2. Screams for the Asylum
3. Mental Comatose
4. Behold Forever Darkness
5. Catastrophic Chaos
6. Equilibrium Dead
7. Ancient Rulers of Greed
8. Upon their Return
9. Perpetual Recycled Existence

»
(Lien direct)
LE CHANT NOIR (Avant-Garde Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Eloa, Le Bel Ange" extrait de son nouvel opus La Société Satanique des Poètes Morts à venir le 22 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Messe Noir
2. Le Vampire
3. Priére á Satan
4. Nuit De L'enfer
5. Le Baron Sanglant
6. Marche Infernale
7. Les Métamorphoses Du Vampire
8. La Danse Macabre
9. Eloa, Le Bel Ange
10. La Morte Vivante

»
(Lien direct)
TYRANNIC (Blackened Thrash/Doom, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Mortuus Decadence le 19 novembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mortuus Decadence
2. Singe of Orgiastic Waste
3. Tormented By Deathly Cataract
4. Night Plague Manifest
5. Osmos Burial
6. Introduction

»
(Lien direct)
FERAL LORD (Black Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Purity of Corruption sur Vargheist Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Terrestrial Obstructions
2. Undead Warlord
3. The Purity of Corruption
4. Failed Rebirths
5. Chasm of Horror
6. Sinister Exultation
7. In The Realm of the Feral Lord
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
31 Août 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Antediluvian
 Antediluvian
Death Metal - 2006 - Canada		   
Negură Bunget
 Negură Bunget
Folk Black Metal Atmosphérique - Roumanie		   
Infamy
Underground ‘Till Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Irrlycht
Wolfish Grandeur
Lire la chronique
King Woman
Celestial Blues
Lire la chronique
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Lire la chronique
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Lire le live report
Deafheaven
Infinite Granite
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
Lire le podcast
Meister Leonhardt
Meister Leonhardt
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Death Camp (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spiralpark + Wormsand
Lire le live report
Hellish
Poison (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian I
Desolate
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Hädanfärd
Lire la chronique
Âge ⱡ Total
Âge ⱡ Total
Lire la chronique
Xpus
In Umbra Mortis Sedent
Lire la chronique
Krajiny Hmly
Poza čierne hory
Lire la chronique
Abandon
The Dead End
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Hades Unleashed
Lire la chronique
Cross Vault
As Strangers We Depart
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
Wild Fire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Alcahest
Promo / Alcahest (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molis Sepulcrum
Left For The Worms (EP)
Lire la chronique
Czarnobog
Night of Uralic Storm
Lire la chronique
Accept
Too Mean to Die
Lire la chronique
Wicher
Czary i Czarty
Lire la chronique
Best of BLACK METAL 1998 !
Lire le podcast
Blue Öyster Cult
Fire of Unknown Origin
Lire la chronique
Vomit Ritual
Callous
Lire la chronique
Wombripper
Macabre Melodies
Lire la chronique