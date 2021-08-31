NEGURĂ BUNGET (Folk Black Metal Atmosphérique, Roumanie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Zău qui sortira le 26 novembre via Prophecy Productions/Lupus Lounge. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Brad
2. Iarba Fiarelor
3. Obrăzar
4. Tinerețe Fără Bătrânețe
5. Toacă Din Cer
ANTEDILUVIAN (Black/Death, Canada) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son nouveau disque The Divine Punishment. Sortie demain via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Obscene Pornography Manifests in the Divine Universal Consciousness [9:47]
2. All Along the Sigils Deep [6:03]
3. How the Watchers Granted the Humans Sex Magick in the Primordial Aeon [8:36]
4. Guardians of the Liminal [4:13]
5. Tamasic Masturbation Ritual [3:15]
6. Sadomaniacal Katabasis (Last Fuck of The Dying) [1:11]
7. Temple Prostitute [5:14]
8. Circumcision Covenant [5:23]
9. White Throne [6:42]
10. The Liar's Path [5:39]
11. Winged Ascent unto the Twelve Runed Solar Anus [9:02]
DEAD SOUL ALLIANCE (Death Metal, Canada) offre son premier longue-durée Behind the Scenes en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 3 septembre en CD sur Bitter Loss Records. Tracklist :
1. Behind the Scenes
2. Screams for the Asylum
3. Mental Comatose
4. Behold Forever Darkness
5. Catastrophic Chaos
6. Equilibrium Dead
7. Ancient Rulers of Greed
8. Upon their Return
9. Perpetual Recycled Existence
LE CHANT NOIR (Avant-Garde Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Eloa, Le Bel Ange" extrait de son nouvel opus La Société Satanique des Poètes Morts à venir le 22 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Messe Noir
2. Le Vampire
3. Priére á Satan
4. Nuit De L'enfer
5. Le Baron Sanglant
6. Marche Infernale
7. Les Métamorphoses Du Vampire
8. La Danse Macabre
9. Eloa, Le Bel Ange
10. La Morte Vivante
