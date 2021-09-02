»

(Lien direct) STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "R.U.N." tiré de son nouvel album Danger to Ourselves qui sort le 24 septembre sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :



1. Danger To Ourselves

2. Box Of Dirt

3. Follow Me

4. R.U.N.

5. Enough Is Not Enough

6. Hands Of Time

7. Nothing For Nothing

8. Over And Out



