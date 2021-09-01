chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
King Woman
 King Woman - Celestial Blues (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Grave
 Grave - Out Of Respect For ... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Infinite Granite (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Infamy
 Infamy - Underground ‘Till ... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
In Flames
 In Flames - Battles (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - He Whose Na... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Irrlycht
 Irrlycht - Wolfish Grandeur (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Tombstoner
 Tombstoner - Victims Of Vil... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Les news du 26 Août 2021
 Les news du 26 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Moldé Volhal
 Moldé Volhal - Into The Cav... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 23 Août 2021
 Les news du 23 Août 2021 - ... (N)
Par BBB		   
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered - Congr... (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 1 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 1 Septembre 2021 Deserted Fear - Disma - Caveman Cult - Shock Wave - Whitechapel - Witnesses - Charred - Pestilential Shadows - Fordom - Stagewar - Suppression - Cenotaph
»
(Lien direct)
DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal aux accents Heavy mélodique, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler un single inédit intitulé "Funeral Of The Earth" qui se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DISMA (Death Metal, USA) s'apprête à terminer l'enregistrement d'un nouvel EP 3-titres avec Jim Roe (ex-Incantation, Goreaphobia, Disciples of Mockery) aux manettes. C'est Chris Demydenko (Abazagorath, Blasphematory) qui a enregistré les parties de batterie. Plus d'infos prochainement. Tracklist :

01. Imprecation of Diabolical Scourge
02. Beyond the Dimensionless
03. Earthendium

»
(Lien direct)
CAVEMAN CULT (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Instrumento de Ira" extrait de son nouvel album Blood and Extinction à paraître le 1er octobre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Blood and Extinction
2. Eternal Warfare
3. Conquistador de Hierro
4. Violencia Arraigada
5. Plunder and Bondage
6. Putrid Earth
7. Instrumento de Ira
8. Cannibal Feast
9. Bestial Carnage

»
(Lien direct)
SHOCK WAVE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) rejoint Xtreem Music. Le groupe sortira son premier full-length Force Ethics le 4 novembre. Tracklist :

01. Immune to Voodoo
02. From Nothingness to Misery
03. Endless Ammunition
04. Second to None
05. Never Unplugged
06. Vegan Predator
07. Fabulous X-25 Thunder Lion Attack
08. T.T.H.S.
09. Rubbish Under the Carpet
10. Marble Skin
11. Anger is for Amateurs

»
(Lien direct)
WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album Kin le 29 octobre sur Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :

1. I Will Find You
2. Lost Boy
3. A Bloodsoaked Symphony
4. Anticure
5. The Ones That Made Us
6. History Is Silent
7. To the Wolves
8. Orphan
9. Without You
10. Without Us
11. Kin

»
(Lien direct)
WITNESSES (Melodic Doom/Rock, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Collapse le 31 octobre. Vous pouvez déjà écouter le morceau-titre sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Entrance
2. The Collapse
3. Repose
4. Interlude
5. They Giveth and Taketh Away
6. It Will Come for You, It Comes for Everyone

»
(Lien direct)
CHARRED (Death/Thrah, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 1er octobre de son premier longue-durée Prayers of Malediction. Tracklist :

1. Incantations Of The Pyromancer
2. Disseminating Hatred
3. The Athame Of The Witchking
4. Entity Of War
5. Killsite
6. Enthralling The Weak
7. Consumed By The Catacombs
8. The Means Of Destruction
9. Kesai Khati (Eater Of The Raw Flesh)

»
(Lien direct)
PESTILENTIAL SHADOWS (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel opus Revenant en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 3 septembre chez Seance Records. Tracklist :

1. Procession of Souls [7:30]
2. Hunter and Reaper [6:46]
3. Twilight Congregation [7:35]
4. The Sword of Damocles [5:14]
5. Revenant [7:12]
6. Beneath the Dying Stars [9:15]

»
(Lien direct)
FORDOM (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Manic Howls le 5 novembre via Night in Terrors. Tracklist :

1. Inside the Temple of Bael
2. Destroying the Temple of God
3. The Uprising of Barbatos
4. Rituals Spreading Into the World
5. Fuck the Messiah
6. Confession to Astaroth
7. Lucifer Rises Again

»
(Lien direct)
STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "R.U.N." tiré de son nouvel album Danger to Ourselves qui sort le 24 septembre sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :

1. Danger To Ourselves
2. Box Of Dirt
3. Follow Me
4. R.U.N.
5. Enough Is Not Enough
6. Hands Of Time
7. Nothing For Nothing
8. Over And Out

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de SUPPRESSION (Death / Thrash, Chili) aura pour titre The Sorrow Of Soul Through Flesh et sortira sur Unspeakable Axe Records. L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi.

»
(Lien direct)
CENOTAPH (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album au mois d'octobre sur Tentacles Industries, New Standard Elite et Coyote Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Precognition To Eradicate et l'artwork est signé Delic Saike.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
1 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
The Pilgrim
 The Pilgrim
Walking Into The Forest
2019 - Heavy Psych Sounds Records		   
Grave
 Grave
Out Of Respect For The Dead
2015 - Century Media Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Caveman Cult
 Caveman Cult
Black Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph
Brutal Death - 1993 - Turquie		   
Deserted Fear
 Deserted Fear
Death Metal aux accents Heavy mélodique - 2007 - Allemagne		   
Disma
 Disma
Death Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Pestilential Shadows
 Pestilential Shadows
Black Metal - 2003 - Australie		   
Suppression
 Suppression
Death / Thrash - 2012 - Chili		   
Whitechapel
 Whitechapel
Deathcore - 2006 - Etats-Unis		   
The Pilgrim
Walking Into The Forest
Lire la chronique
Grave
Out Of Respect For The Dead
Lire la chronique
Infamy
Underground ‘Till Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Irrlycht
Wolfish Grandeur
Lire la chronique
King Woman
Celestial Blues
Lire la chronique
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Lire la chronique
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Lire le live report
Deafheaven
Infinite Granite
Lire la chronique
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
Lire le podcast
Meister Leonhardt
Meister Leonhardt
Lire la chronique
Death Reich
Death Camp (EP)
Lire la chronique
Spiralpark + Wormsand
Lire le live report
Hellish
Poison (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ophidian I
Desolate
Lire la chronique
Night Crowned
Hädanfärd
Lire la chronique
Âge ⱡ Total
Âge ⱡ Total
Lire la chronique
Xpus
In Umbra Mortis Sedent
Lire la chronique
Krajiny Hmly
Poza čierne hory
Lire la chronique
Abandon
The Dead End
Lire la chronique
Temple Of Dread
Hades Unleashed
Lire la chronique
Cross Vault
As Strangers We Depart
Lire la chronique
Dawn Ray'd
Wild Fire (EP)
Lire la chronique
Alcahest
Promo / Alcahest (EP)
Lire la chronique
Molis Sepulcrum
Left For The Worms (EP)
Lire la chronique
Czarnobog
Night of Uralic Storm
Lire la chronique
Accept
Too Mean to Die
Lire la chronique
Wicher
Czary i Czarty
Lire la chronique
Best of BLACK METAL 1998 !
Lire le podcast
Blue Öyster Cult
Fire of Unknown Origin
Lire la chronique