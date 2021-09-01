|
Les news du 1 Septembre 2021
|»
|DESERTED FEAR (Death Metal aux accents Heavy mélodique, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler un single inédit intitulé "Funeral Of The Earth" qui se découvre ici :
|
|»
|DISMA (Death Metal, USA) s'apprête à terminer l'enregistrement d'un nouvel EP 3-titres avec Jim Roe (ex-Incantation, Goreaphobia, Disciples of Mockery) aux manettes. C'est Chris Demydenko (Abazagorath, Blasphematory) qui a enregistré les parties de batterie. Plus d'infos prochainement. Tracklist :
01. Imprecation of Diabolical Scourge
02. Beyond the Dimensionless
03. Earthendium
|
|»
|CAVEMAN CULT (Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Instrumento de Ira" extrait de son nouvel album Blood and Extinction à paraître le 1er octobre via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Blood and Extinction
2. Eternal Warfare
3. Conquistador de Hierro
4. Violencia Arraigada
5. Plunder and Bondage
6. Putrid Earth
7. Instrumento de Ira
8. Cannibal Feast
9. Bestial Carnage
|
|»
|SHOCK WAVE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) rejoint Xtreem Music. Le groupe sortira son premier full-length Force Ethics le 4 novembre. Tracklist :
01. Immune to Voodoo
02. From Nothingness to Misery
03. Endless Ammunition
04. Second to None
05. Never Unplugged
06. Vegan Predator
07. Fabulous X-25 Thunder Lion Attack
08. T.T.H.S.
09. Rubbish Under the Carpet
10. Marble Skin
11. Anger is for Amateurs
|
|»
|WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album Kin le 29 octobre sur Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
1. I Will Find You
2. Lost Boy
3. A Bloodsoaked Symphony
4. Anticure
5. The Ones That Made Us
6. History Is Silent
7. To the Wolves
8. Orphan
9. Without You
10. Without Us
11. Kin
|
|»
|WITNESSES (Melodic Doom/Rock, USA) sortira son nouveau disque The Collapse le 31 octobre. Vous pouvez déjà écouter le morceau-titre sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Entrance
2. The Collapse
3. Repose
4. Interlude
5. They Giveth and Taketh Away
6. It Will Come for You, It Comes for Everyone
|
|»
|CHARRED (Death/Thrah, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 1er octobre de son premier longue-durée Prayers of Malediction. Tracklist :
1. Incantations Of The Pyromancer
2. Disseminating Hatred
3. The Athame Of The Witchking
4. Entity Of War
5. Killsite
6. Enthralling The Weak
7. Consumed By The Catacombs
8. The Means Of Destruction
9. Kesai Khati (Eater Of The Raw Flesh)
|
|»
|PESTILENTIAL SHADOWS (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel opus Revenant en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 3 septembre chez Seance Records. Tracklist :
1. Procession of Souls [7:30]
2. Hunter and Reaper [6:46]
3. Twilight Congregation [7:35]
4. The Sword of Damocles [5:14]
5. Revenant [7:12]
6. Beneath the Dying Stars [9:15]
|
|»
|FORDOM (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Manic Howls le 5 novembre via Night in Terrors. Tracklist :
1. Inside the Temple of Bael
2. Destroying the Temple of God
3. The Uprising of Barbatos
4. Rituals Spreading Into the World
5. Fuck the Messiah
6. Confession to Astaroth
7. Lucifer Rises Again
|
|»
|STAGEWAR (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "R.U.N." tiré de son nouvel album Danger to Ourselves qui sort le 24 septembre sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :
1. Danger To Ourselves
2. Box Of Dirt
3. Follow Me
4. R.U.N.
5. Enough Is Not Enough
6. Hands Of Time
7. Nothing For Nothing
8. Over And Out
|
|»
|Le premier album de SUPPRESSION (Death / Thrash, Chili) aura pour titre The Sorrow Of Soul Through Flesh et sortira sur Unspeakable Axe Records. L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi.
|
|»
|CENOTAPH (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album au mois d'octobre sur Tentacles Industries, New Standard Elite et Coyote Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Precognition To Eradicate et l'artwork est signé Delic Saike.
|
