Infectious Grooves
 Infectious Grooves - The Pl... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Emetic Communion (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Moluchtas
 Moluchtas - Into Nothingnes... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ossuary
 Ossuary - Addicted To Human... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ophidian I
 Ophidian I - Desolate (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Witching Hour
 Witching Hour - ...and Sile... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Blue Öyster Cult
 Blue Öyster Cult - Fire of ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Grave
 Grave - Out Of Respect For ... (C)
Par MasseGrav		   
King Woman
 King Woman - Celestial Blues (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven - Infinite Granite (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Infamy
 Infamy - Underground ‘Till ... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
In Flames
 In Flames - Battles (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Fossilization
 Fossilization - He Whose Na... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Irrlycht
 Irrlycht - Wolfish Grandeur (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Tombstoner
 Tombstoner - Victims Of Vil... (C)
Par Asmoddym		   

Les news du 6 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 6 Septembre 2021 Morgul Blade - Cenotaph - Desecresy
»
(Lien direct)
MORGUL BLADE (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Fell Sorcery Abounds le 26 novembre sur No Remorse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "A Last Waltz Of Gevauda" :

»
(Lien direct)
CENOTAPH (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Precognition to Eradicate le 13 octobre sur Tentacles Industries. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé mi-septembre. En attendant, vous pouvez précommander l'opus et le merch associé à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Anti-Pathogenic Morbid Incubation
2. Progeny of Embryonic Congenital Malformations
3. Anomalous Necrotic Breed
4. Virus Induced Dehumanization
5. Recombinant Extraterrestrial New Form
6. Isolation Turned Into Cannibalism
7. Precognition to Eradicate
8. Pandemic Bacterial Reverse Mutation
9. Into the Septic Molecular New Form

Line-up :

Batu Cetin [ Molested Divinity ] - Vocals
Mattis Butcher [Darkall Slaves ] - Guitars
Florent Duployer [ Anachronism, Kakothanasy, Focal Dystonia ] - Drums
Eren Pamuk [ Molested Divinity ] - Bass

»
(Lien direct)
DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Cult Of Troglodytes". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous. Pour rappel, Tommi Grönqvist a précisé il y a quelques mois qu'aucun nouvel album n'était pour le moment prévu.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
6 Septembre 2021

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Nocturnal
 Nocturnal
Serpent Death
2021 - Dying Victims Productions		   
Borgne
 Borgne
Temps Morts
2021 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   
Natürgeist
 Natürgeist
Reinvigorated Terror (Démo)
2021 - Electric Assault Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Cenotaph
 Cenotaph
Brutal Death - 1993 - Turquie		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy
Death Metal - 2009 - Finlande		   
Borgne
Temps Morts
Natürgeist
Reinvigorated Terror (Démo)
Nocturnal
Serpent Death
Seum
Winterized
Big Scenic Nowhere
Lavender Blues (EP)
Eastwood
Antibiose
Ossuary
Addicted To Human Flesh
Turnstile
Glow On
Dark Tranquillity
Moment
Gotmoor
Zonderlingen
Witching Hour
...and Silent Grief Shadows...
Decrepisy
Emetic Communion
Moluchtas
Into Nothingness (Démo)
Haken
Visions
The Pilgrim
Walking Into The Forest
Grave
Out Of Respect For The Dead
Infamy
Underground ‘Till Death (EP)
Irrlycht
Wolfish Grandeur
King Woman
Celestial Blues
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Deafheaven
Infinite Granite
La Voûte #8 - Monothéiste
Meister Leonhardt
Meister Leonhardt
Death Reich
Death Camp (EP)
Spiralpark + Wormsand
Hellish
Poison (EP)
Ophidian I
Desolate
Night Crowned
Hädanfärd
