MORGUL BLADE (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Fell Sorcery Abounds le 26 novembre sur No Remorse Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "A Last Waltz Of Gevauda" :





» (Lien direct) CENOTAPH (Brutal Death, Turquie) sortira son nouvel album Precognition to Eradicate le 13 octobre sur Tentacles Industries. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé mi-septembre. En attendant, vous pouvez précommander l'opus et le merch associé à cette adresse. Tracklist :



1. Anti-Pathogenic Morbid Incubation

2. Progeny of Embryonic Congenital Malformations

3. Anomalous Necrotic Breed

4. Virus Induced Dehumanization

5. Recombinant Extraterrestrial New Form

6. Isolation Turned Into Cannibalism

7. Precognition to Eradicate

8. Pandemic Bacterial Reverse Mutation

9. Into the Septic Molecular New Form



Line-up :



Batu Cetin [ Molested Divinity ] - Vocals

Mattis Butcher [Darkall Slaves ] - Guitars

Florent Duployer [ Anachronism, Kakothanasy, Focal Dystonia ] - Drums

Eren Pamuk [ Molested Divinity ] - Bass

» (Lien direct) DESECRESY (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Cult Of Troglodytes". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous. Pour rappel, Tommi Grönqvist a précisé il y a quelques mois qu'aucun nouvel album n'était pour le moment prévu.





