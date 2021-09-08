|
Les news du 8 Septembre 2021
News
Les news du 8 Septembre 2021 Non Serviam - Lykta - Journey into Darkness - Bryan Eckermann - Diablation - Ültra Raptör - Runespell - Destinity - In Aphelion
|»
|NON SERVIAM (Blague Metal, France) sortira un EP intitulé Il Pleut Partout Derrière le 12 novembre prochain. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :
1. Invivable Vécu
2. Il Pleut Partout Derrière
3. I Will Kill You
4. Vengeance
5. Something In The Way (NIRVANA Cover)
6. Obituary (BLOODIEST Cover)
|
|»
|LYKTA, groupe de black metal belgo-suédois formé par Déhà (Cult of Erinyes, Wolvennest, Ydharl) et Swartadauþuz (Mystik, Bekëth Nexhëhmü), vient de sortir son premier album Cold Winds of Famine chez Transcendance. L'album se commande ici.
|
|»
|JOURNEY INTO DARKNESS (Symphonic Death/Black/Darkwave avec l'ex-Sorrow Brett Clarin, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son nouvel album Infinite Universe Infinite Death dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 septembre via Spirit Coffin Publishing. Tracklist :
1. Leave This Place
2. Infinite Disillusion
3. Scattered Amongst the Stars
4. Cosmic Knot
5. Impossible Universe
6. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death
7. The Briefest Moment
8. Entanglement
9. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death
|
|»
|BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Plague Bringers le 5 novembre. Les détails :
1. Ice Queen
2. Sands of the Hourglass**
3. The Devouring Sun
4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror
5. Moonlight and Frostbite*
6. Plague Bringers
7. An Oath of Scrying Souls
8. Astral Realms
9. Skinwalker
10. Of Death and Decay
11. Tomorrow's Lie**
12. Oblivion
Album Credits:
Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)
All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann
Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann
*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)
**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)
|
|»
|DIABLATION (Black Metal avec l'ex-Seth et Ad Inferna Vicomte Vampyr Arkames et l'ex-Ad Inferna V.Orias A., France) sortira son premier full-length Allégeance le 6 décembre via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Invictus
2. Aigle du Mal, Aigle de Sang
3. Des Ruines de la Solitude Éternelle
4. Ego Daemonium (feat. Rose Hreidmarr (ex-Anorexia Nervosa))
5. La Noirceur des Limbes
6. L’Ordre Hermétique des Âmes Noires
7. Éloge du Mysticisme Impérieux
8. La Nuit Obscure de l’Âme partie 1
9. La Nuit Obscure de l’Âme partie 2
|
|»
|ÜLTRA RAPTÖR (Heavy/Speed, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Gale Runner" tiré de son premier longue-durée Tyrants qui sort le 9 novembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Missile (Metal Warrior)
02. Cybörg-Rex
03. Take Me Back
04. An Offering to the Tyrant
05. Nightslasher
06. Gale Runner
07. The Quest for Relics
08. Winds of Vengeance
09. Caustic Shower
10. SpaceFighter (442 AlphaClass Pegasus SubC35.2)
|
|»
|RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel opus Verses in Regicide en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Structures of Collapse [6:37]
2. Vengeance Reign [6:21]
3. Realm of Fire [5:11]
4. Into Dust [2:08]
5. Tides of Slidhr [9:11]
6. Shadow's Dominion [5:51]
7. Windswept Burial [2:24]
|
|»
|DESTINITY (Melodic Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Dawn Never Breaks" avec en invité Andy Gillion (ex-Mors Principium Est) et extrait de son nouvel album In Conitnuum à paraître le 15 octobre via Crimson Productions / Season of Mist. Tracklist :
01 - The Sand Remains
02 - Reject The Deceit
03 - Reflections
04 - Shadows
05 - Dawn Never Breaks
06 - vArchitect of light
07 - A Lucid Strain
08 - Snakepit
09 - Salvation
|
|»
|IN APHELION (Black Metal avec deux membres de Necrophobic, Suède/Pays-bas) sortira son premier EP Luciferian Age le 5 novembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Les deux premiers morceaux figureront aussi sur son premier long-format Moribund à venir l'année prochaine. Tracklist :
1. Draugr [7:50]
2. Luciferian Age [4:40]
3. Wrath of a False God [6:28]
4. Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover) [3:56]
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Fabulon
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Fabulon
Par Thomas Johan...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par Charon Del H...
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Fabulon
Par Hoover
Par AxGxB
Par MasseGrav
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Krokodil
Par Charon Del H...
Par TempleOfAsgaard
Par Asmoddym
Par MédisanteMéd...