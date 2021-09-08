chargement...

Les news du 8 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 8 Septembre 2021 Non Serviam - Lykta - Journey into Darkness - Bryan Eckermann - Diablation - Ültra Raptör - Runespell - Destinity - In Aphelion
»
(Lien direct)
NON SERVIAM (Blague Metal, France) sortira un EP intitulé Il Pleut Partout Derrière le 12 novembre prochain. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ici :

1. Invivable Vécu
2. Il Pleut Partout Derrière
3. I Will Kill You
4. Vengeance
5. Something In The Way (NIRVANA Cover)
6. Obituary (BLOODIEST Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
LYKTA, groupe de black metal belgo-suédois formé par Déhà (Cult of Erinyes, Wolvennest, Ydharl) et Swartadauþuz (Mystik, Bekëth Nexhëhmü), vient de sortir son premier album Cold Winds of Famine chez Transcendance. L'album se commande ici.


»
(Lien direct)
JOURNEY INTO DARKNESS (Symphonic Death/Black/Darkwave avec l'ex-Sorrow Brett Clarin, USA) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son nouvel album Infinite Universe Infinite Death dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 septembre via Spirit Coffin Publishing. Tracklist :

1. Leave This Place
2. Infinite Disillusion
3. Scattered Amongst the Stars
4. Cosmic Knot
5. Impossible Universe
6. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death
7. The Briefest Moment
8. Entanglement
9. Infinite Universe, Infinite Death

»
(Lien direct)
BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Plague Bringers le 5 novembre. Les détails :

1. Ice Queen
2. Sands of the Hourglass**
3. The Devouring Sun
4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror
5. Moonlight and Frostbite*
6. Plague Bringers
7. An Oath of Scrying Souls
8. Astral Realms
9. Skinwalker
10. Of Death and Decay
11. Tomorrow's Lie**
12. Oblivion

Album Credits:

Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)

All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann

Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann

*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)

**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)

»
(Lien direct)
DIABLATION (Black Metal avec l'ex-Seth et Ad Inferna Vicomte Vampyr Arkames et l'ex-Ad Inferna V.Orias A., France) sortira son premier full-length Allégeance le 6 décembre via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Invictus
2. Aigle du Mal, Aigle de Sang
3. Des Ruines de la Solitude Éternelle
4. Ego Daemonium (feat. Rose Hreidmarr (ex-Anorexia Nervosa))
5. La Noirceur des Limbes
6. L’Ordre Hermétique des Âmes Noires
7. Éloge du Mysticisme Impérieux
8. La Nuit Obscure de l’Âme partie 1
9. La Nuit Obscure de l’Âme partie 2

»
(Lien direct)
ÜLTRA RAPTÖR (Heavy/Speed, Québec) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Gale Runner" tiré de son premier longue-durée Tyrants qui sort le 9 novembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Missile (Metal Warrior)
02. Cybörg-Rex
03. Take Me Back
04. An Offering to the Tyrant
05. Nightslasher
06. Gale Runner
07. The Quest for Relics
08. Winds of Vengeance
09. Caustic Shower
10. SpaceFighter (442 AlphaClass Pegasus SubC35.2)

»
(Lien direct)
RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel opus Verses in Regicide en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Structures of Collapse [6:37]
2. Vengeance Reign [6:21]
3. Realm of Fire [5:11]
4. Into Dust [2:08]
5. Tides of Slidhr [9:11]
6. Shadow's Dominion [5:51]
7. Windswept Burial [2:24]

»
(Lien direct)
DESTINITY (Melodic Death Metal, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Dawn Never Breaks" avec en invité Andy Gillion (ex-Mors Principium Est) et extrait de son nouvel album In Conitnuum à paraître le 15 octobre via Crimson Productions / Season of Mist. Tracklist :

01 - The Sand Remains
02 - Reject The Deceit
03 - Reflections
04 - Shadows
05 - Dawn Never Breaks
06 - vArchitect of light
07 - A Lucid Strain
08 - Snakepit
09 - Salvation

»
(Lien direct)
IN APHELION (Black Metal avec deux membres de Necrophobic, Suède/Pays-bas) sortira son premier EP Luciferian Age le 5 novembre sur Edged Circle Productions. Les deux premiers morceaux figureront aussi sur son premier long-format Moribund à venir l'année prochaine. Tracklist :

1. Draugr [7:50]
2. Luciferian Age [4:40]
3. Wrath of a False God [6:28]
4. Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover) [3:56]
8 Septembre 2021

