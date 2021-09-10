»

(Lien direct) DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel opus Inversion of the Unseen Horizon paru la semaine dernière en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Tracklist :



Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS

1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)

2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)

3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)



Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON

4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)

5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)

6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)



Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION

7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)

8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))

9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)



Durée totale : 43:21