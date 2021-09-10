chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 8 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Dead Congregation
 Dead Congregation - Rehears... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Mortuary Spawn
 Mortuary Spawn - Spawned Fr... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Evoker
 Evoker - Evil Torment (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Temps Morts (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Les news du 6 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 6 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Infectious Grooves
 Infectious Grooves - The Pl... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Decrepisy
 Decrepisy - Emetic Communion (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Moluchtas
 Moluchtas - Into Nothingnes... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ossuary
 Ossuary - Addicted To Human... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Ophidian I
 Ophidian I - Desolate (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Witching Hour
 Witching Hour - ...and Sile... (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Blue Öyster Cult
 Blue Öyster Cult - Fire of ... (C)
Par Hoover		   
Metal Méan Festival 2021
 Metal Méan Festival 2021 - ... (R)
Par AxGxB		   
Grave
 Grave - Out Of Respect For ... (C)
Par MasseGrav		   

Les news du 10 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 10 Septembre 2021 Jerry Cantrell - Sunless - Deformatory - Hail Spirit Noir - Usquam - Madrost - Putrevore - Nemecic
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Brighten, le nouvel album de JERRY CANTRELL (Grunge, USA) sortira le 22 octobre prochain. Après "Atone", premier single disponible ci-dessous, découvrez aujourd'hui le morceau-titre :

01. Atone (YouTube)
02. Brighten
03. Prism Of Doubt
04. Black Hearts And Evil Done
05. Siren Song
06. Had To Know
07. Nobody Breaks You

»
(Lien direct)
SUNLESS (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "The Unraveling of Arcane Past" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ylem à venir le 29 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1) Spiraling into the Unfathomable
2) Ascended Forms
3) The Unraveling of Arcane Past
4) Atramentous
5) Flesh-Particle Amalgamation
6) Forgotten (Remnants of Life)
7) Perpetual Contortion
8) Molding Axioms of the Metaphysical

»
(Lien direct)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel opus Inversion of the Unseen Horizon paru la semaine dernière en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Tracklist :

Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)

Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)

Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)

Durée totale : 43:21

»
(Lien direct)
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) propose l'écoute intégrale de son album de synthwave/sci-fi pop Mannequins qui sort ce jour via Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. 12-31-1985: Night Shift
2. Against Your Will, My Blade
3. Mannequins
4. 12-31-1985: Night Shift II
5. The Monsters Came From the Sky
6. Visitors of Horror
7. Enter Disco Inferno
8. Mannequins II
9. Alien Cell Charging
10. On the Loose Again
11. Ending Crashers
12. Ending Crashers II
13. Crossroads (Digi CD bonus)

»
(Lien direct)
USQUAM (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique le 5 novembre de son premier EP Reborn. Tracklist :

1. Epiphany
2. Drawn to Death
3. Reborn
4. Hail to Mars
5. Tempus Edax Rerum

»
(Lien direct)
MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier opus Charring the Rotting Earth sorti l'année dernière.

»
(Lien direct)
PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Suède/Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Vortex Devourer" tiré de son nouvel album Miasmal Monstrosity à paraître le 5 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. Those Who Dwell Beyond
2. Vortex Devourer
3. Terrible End of the Conjurer
4. Clad in Skin and Rot
5. Bloodlust of the Sleepers
6. Miasmal Monstrosity
7. The Fleshmen Awaits
8. With Tentacles Adorned
9. Consume All Flesh

»
(Lien direct)
NEMECIC (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Dream Machine".
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
10 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Hail Spirit Noir
 Hail Spirit Noir
Black Psychédélique - 2010 - Grèce		   
Jerry Cantrell
 Jerry Cantrell
Grunge - 1996 - Etats-Unis		   
Putrevore
 Putrevore
Death Metal - 2007 - Espagne / Suède		   
Fluisteraars
Gegrepen door de geest der ...
Lire la chronique
Tentation
Le Berceau Des Dieux
Lire la chronique
Netherbird
Arete
Lire la chronique
Mortuary Spawn
Spawned From The Mortuary (EP)
Lire la chronique
Evoker
Evil Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dead Congregation
Rehearsal June 2005 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Leprous
Aphelion
Lire la chronique
Sewer Fiend
Echoes From The Cistern (EP)
Lire la chronique
Borgne
Temps Morts
Lire la chronique
Natürgeist
Reinvigorated Terror (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal
Serpent Death
Lire la chronique
Seum
Winterized
Lire la chronique
Big Scenic Nowhere
Lavender Blues (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eastwood
Antibiose
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Addicted To Human Flesh
Lire la chronique
Turnstile
Glow On
Lire la chronique
Dark Tranquillity
Moment
Lire la chronique
Gotmoor
Zonderlingen
Lire la chronique
Witching Hour
...and Silent Grief Shadows...
Lire la chronique
Decrepisy
Emetic Communion
Lire la chronique
Moluchtas
Into Nothingness (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Haken
Visions
Lire la chronique
The Pilgrim
Walking Into The Forest
Lire la chronique
Grave
Out Of Respect For The Dead
Lire la chronique
Infamy
Underground ‘Till Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Irrlycht
Wolfish Grandeur
Lire la chronique
King Woman
Celestial Blues
Lire la chronique
Wolf
Feeding the Machine
Lire la chronique
Tombstoner
Victims Of Vile Torture
Lire la chronique
Metal Méan Festival 2021
Bütcher + Bölzer + Doodswen...
Lire le live report