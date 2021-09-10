SUNLESS (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "The Unraveling of Arcane Past" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ylem à venir le 29 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1) Spiraling into the Unfathomable
2) Ascended Forms
3) The Unraveling of Arcane Past
4) Atramentous
5) Flesh-Particle Amalgamation
6) Forgotten (Remnants of Life)
7) Perpetual Contortion
8) Molding Axioms of the Metaphysical
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel opus Inversion of the Unseen Horizon paru la semaine dernière en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Tracklist :
Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)
Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)
Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) propose l'écoute intégrale de son album de synthwave/sci-fi pop Mannequins qui sort ce jour via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. 12-31-1985: Night Shift
2. Against Your Will, My Blade
3. Mannequins
4. 12-31-1985: Night Shift II
5. The Monsters Came From the Sky
6. Visitors of Horror
7. Enter Disco Inferno
8. Mannequins II
9. Alien Cell Charging
10. On the Loose Again
11. Ending Crashers
12. Ending Crashers II
13. Crossroads (Digi CD bonus)
PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Suède/Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Vortex Devourer" tiré de son nouvel album Miasmal Monstrosity à paraître le 5 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Those Who Dwell Beyond
2. Vortex Devourer
3. Terrible End of the Conjurer
4. Clad in Skin and Rot
5. Bloodlust of the Sleepers
6. Miasmal Monstrosity
7. The Fleshmen Awaits
8. With Tentacles Adorned
9. Consume All Flesh
