Les news du 10 Septembre 2021
|Le nouvel album de WORM (Death / Doom, USA) aura pour titre Foreverglade et sortira le 22 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Empire Of The Necromancers" :
01. Foreverglade (Intro)
02. Murk Above The Dark Moor
03. Cloaked In Nightwinds
04. Empire Of The Necromancers
05. Subaqueous Funeral
06. Centuries Of Ooze
|»
|Le nouvel album de SULPHUROUS (Death Metal, Danemark) intitulé The Black Mouth Of Sepulchre sortira le 24 octobre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records, Dark Descent Records et Desiccated Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. Emanated Trepidation
02. Dry Breath Of The Tomb
03. Shadows Writhing Like Black Wings
04. Eyes Black Fury
05. The Black Mouth Of Sepulchre
06. Gazing Into the Patch of Darkness
|»
|SHADOWLAND (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé The Necromancer's Castle le 22 octobre sur No Remorse Records. En voici un premier extrait :
01. Ligeia
02. The Necromancer's Castle
03. Walking In Shadows
04. Rising Tide
05. Warhound
06. Remains
07. Easy Livin'
08. Pretty Faces
|»
|CENOTAPH (Brutal Death, Turquie) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Precognition To Eradicateà parapitre le 13 octobre sur New Standard Elite, Tentacles Industries et Coyote Records. Il s'agit du titre "Progeny Of Embryonic Congenital Malformations" à découvrir ci-dessous.
01. Anti-Pathogenic Morbid Incubation
02. Progeny of Embryonic Congenital Malformations
03. Anomalous Necrotic Breed
04. Virus Induced Dehumanization
05. Recombinant Extraterrestrial New Form
06. Isolation Turned Into Cannibalism
07. Precognition to Eradicate
08. Pandemic Bacterial Reverse Mutation
09. Into the Septic Molecular New Form
|»
|Intitulé Brighten, le nouvel album de JERRY CANTRELL (Grunge, USA) sortira le 22 octobre prochain. Après "Atone", premier single disponible ci-dessous, découvrez aujourd'hui le morceau-titre :
01. Atone (YouTube)
02. Brighten
03. Prism Of Doubt
04. Black Hearts And Evil Done
05. Siren Song
06. Had To Know
07. Nobody Breaks You
|»
|SUNLESS (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a posté le titre "The Unraveling of Arcane Past" figurant sur son nouveau disque Ylem à venir le 29 octobre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1) Spiraling into the Unfathomable
2) Ascended Forms
3) The Unraveling of Arcane Past
4) Atramentous
5) Flesh-Particle Amalgamation
6) Forgotten (Remnants of Life)
7) Perpetual Contortion
8) Molding Axioms of the Metaphysical
|»
|DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel opus Inversion of the Unseen Horizon paru la semaine dernière en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Tracklist :
Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)
Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)
Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
Durée totale : 43:21
|»
|HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Progressive/Psychedelic Rock/Black Metal, Grèce) propose l'écoute intégrale de son album de synthwave/sci-fi pop Mannequins qui sort ce jour via Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. 12-31-1985: Night Shift
2. Against Your Will, My Blade
3. Mannequins
4. 12-31-1985: Night Shift II
5. The Monsters Came From the Sky
6. Visitors of Horror
7. Enter Disco Inferno
8. Mannequins II
9. Alien Cell Charging
10. On the Loose Again
11. Ending Crashers
12. Ending Crashers II
13. Crossroads (Digi CD bonus)
|»
|USQUAM (Melodic Blackened Death Metal, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie physique le 5 novembre de son premier EP Reborn. Tracklist :
1. Epiphany
2. Drawn to Death
3. Reborn
4. Hail to Mars
5. Tempus Edax Rerum
|»
|MADROST (Death/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son dernier opus Charring the Rotting Earth sorti l'année dernière.
|»
|PUTREVORE (Death Metal, Suède/Espagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Vortex Devourer" tiré de son nouvel album Miasmal Monstrosity à paraître le 5 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Those Who Dwell Beyond
2. Vortex Devourer
3. Terrible End of the Conjurer
4. Clad in Skin and Rot
5. Bloodlust of the Sleepers
6. Miasmal Monstrosity
7. The Fleshmen Awaits
8. With Tentacles Adorned
9. Consume All Flesh
|»
|NEMECIC (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour son nouveau single "Dream Machine".
