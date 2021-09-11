»

(Lien direct) HYPOCRISY (Death Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Worship qui sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Worship

2. Chemical Whore

3. Greedy Bastards

4. Dead World

5. We're The Walking Dead

6. Brotherhood Of The Serpent

7. Children Of The Gray

8. Another Day

9. They Will Arrive

10. Bug In The Net

11. Gods Of The Underground



