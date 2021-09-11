»

(Lien direct) SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death, USA) va sortir le 12 novembre prochain via Nuclear Blast Records un nouvel album live intitulé Live In North America. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Funeral Inception" :



01. Thrones Of Blood

02. Effigy Of The Forgotten

03. Funeral Inception

04. Pierced From Within

05. Surgery Of Impalement

06. Dismal Dream

07. Jesus Wept

08. As Grace Descends

09. Liege Of Inveracity

10. Breeding The Spawn

11. Catatonia

12. Souls To Deny

13. Infecting The Crypts



