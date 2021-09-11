chargement...

Les news du 11 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 11 Septembre 2021 Riexhumation - Suffocation - Anomaly - Deber - All Life Dies - Rothadás - Sorcerer - Withering Soul
»
(Lien direct)
Concours RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) : en partenariat avec Lavadome Productions, Thrashocore vous fait gagner deux exemplaires de l'album des Italiens, The Final Revelation of Abaddon, sorti récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités de participation, ça se passe sur le forum.

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death, USA) va sortir le 12 novembre prochain via Nuclear Blast Records un nouvel album live intitulé Live In North America. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Funeral Inception" :

01. Thrones Of Blood
02. Effigy Of The Forgotten
03. Funeral Inception
04. Pierced From Within
05. Surgery Of Impalement
06. Dismal Dream
07. Jesus Wept
08. As Grace Descends
09. Liege Of Inveracity
10. Breeding The Spawn
11. Catatonia
12. Souls To Deny
13. Infecting The Crypts

»
(Lien direct)
ANOMALY (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier album Planet Storm en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 17 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 Zero Gravity
2 A Gift from Theia
3 Lurking in the Bootes Void
4 Caught in the Ergosphere
5 Antares
6 Subterranean Worlds
7 Planet Storm
8 The Observable Universe
9 Remains of a Cosmic Catastrophe

»
(Lien direct)
DEBER (Funeral Doom, Suède) sortira son premier full-length Aspire to Affliction le 5 novembre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Aspire to Affliction [2:17]
2. Pestilence [12:38]
3. Decay [12:02]
4. Soulbind [10:58]
5. Deber [0:44]

»
(Lien direct)
ALL LIFE DIES (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec deux membres de Oceans of Slumber, USA) a signé sur Lifeforce Records pour la sortie en CD de son premier EP Ghost Dust paru le mois dernier en auto-production. Le premier longue-durée du combo sortira au printemps 2022.

»
(Lien direct)
ROTHADÁS (Death Metal, Hongrie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Kripta" extrait de son premier long-format Kopár hant... az alvilág felé à paraître le 12 octobre via Me Saco Un Ojo Records au format LP. Tracklist :

1. Utolsó kenet [7:16]
2. Koporsószeg [6:47]
3. Sírkő [8:22]
4. Kripta [8:41]
5. Temető [12:28]

»
(Lien direct)
SORCERER vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Gates of Babylon". Il s'agit d'une reprise de Rainbow.

»
(Lien direct)
WITHERING SOUL (Blackened Melodic Death Metal avec deux membres de Blood of the Wolf, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Carrion Reflection" extrait de son nouvel album Last Contact à venir le 24 septembre sur Mortal Music. Tracklist :

1. Visitation
2. Allegory of the Void
3. Carrion Reflection
4. Of Blackened Pillars
5. Ascent to Madness
6. Into the Harrowing Expanse
7. The Transcendence of Night
8. Uncharted Course
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
11 Septembre 2021

