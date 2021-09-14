Les news du 14 Septembre 2021
News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2021 Evil Damn - Riexhumation
|Intitulé Necronomicon, le premier album d'EVIL DAMN (Death Metal, Perou) sortira le 29 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Curse" :
01. The Curse
02. Beast Of Rlyeh
03. Ceremonial Decimation
04. Graveless Cadaver
05. Darkness Will Remain
06. Altares De Innsmouth
07. Shaitan
08. Necronomicon
09. Christ Death (Sarcofago Cover)
|Concours RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) : en partenariat avec Lavadome Productions, Thrashocore vous fait gagner deux exemplaires de l'album des Italiens, The Final Revelation of Abaddon, sorti récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités de participation, ça se passe sur le forum.
