Paysage D'Hiver
 Paysage D'Hiver - Geister (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Deity Embers (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mithras
 Mithras - On Strange Loops (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par Keyser		   
Kataxu
 Kataxu - Ancestral Mysteries (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par northstar		   
Uerberos
 Uerberos - Stand over Your ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Dead Congregation
 Dead Congregation - Rehears... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Mortuary Spawn
 Mortuary Spawn - Spawned Fr... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Evoker
 Evoker - Evil Torment (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Temps Morts (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Les news du 6 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 6 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Fabulon		   

Les news du 14 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2021 Evil Damn - Riexhumation
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Necronomicon, le premier album d'EVIL DAMN (Death Metal, Perou) sortira le 29 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Curse" :

01. The Curse
02. Beast Of Rlyeh
03. Ceremonial Decimation
04. Graveless Cadaver
05. Darkness Will Remain
06. Altares De Innsmouth
07. Shaitan
08. Necronomicon
09. Christ Death (Sarcofago Cover)

»
(Lien direct)
Concours RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) : en partenariat avec Lavadome Productions, Thrashocore vous fait gagner deux exemplaires de l'album des Italiens, The Final Revelation of Abaddon, sorti récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités de participation, ça se passe sur le forum.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
14 Septembre 2021

