(Lien direct) Necronomicon, le premier album d'EVIL DAMN (Death Metal, Perou) sortira le 29 octobre sur Hells Headbangers Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Curse" :



01. The Curse

02. Beast Of Rlyeh

03. Ceremonial Decimation

04. Graveless Cadaver

05. Darkness Will Remain

06. Altares De Innsmouth

07. Shaitan

08. Necronomicon

09. Christ Death (Sarcofago Cover)



<a href="https://evildamn.bandcamp.com/album/necronomicon">Necronomicon by EVIL DAMN</a>