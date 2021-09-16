chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Caverne
 Caverne - La Fin De Tous Le... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Leprous
 Leprous - Aphelion (C)
Par donvar		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Kataxu
 Kataxu - Ancestral Mysteries (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par lkea		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Deity Embers (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Paysage D'Hiver
 Paysage D'Hiver - Geister (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Mithras
 Mithras - On Strange Loops (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par northstar		   
Uerberos
 Uerberos - Stand over Your ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   

Les news du 16 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 16 Septembre 2021 Archgoat - Goat Torment - Cradle Of Filth - The Temple - Hate - Concrete Winds - Thulcandra - Cynic - Riexhumation - Deformatory - Zetar - Phantom Fire - Demonic Temple - Voidfallen - Snakeblade - Feed the Corpses to the Pigs - Orgrel - Paydretz - Spiritual Deception - Huronian
»
(Lien direct)
ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Worship The Eternal Darkness le 26 novembre sur Debemur Morti Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Heavens Ablaze" :

01. Intro
02. Heavens Ablaze
03. Black Womb Gnosis
04. All Christianity Ends
05. In Extremis Nazarene
06. Rats Pray God
07. Empurean Armageddon
08. Blessed In The Light Of Lucifer
09. Worship The Eternal Darness
10. Burial Of Creation

»
(Lien direct)
GOAT TORMENT (Blackened Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Forked Tongues qui sortira le 29 octobre via Season Of Mist. "Disorder And Disruption" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
CRADLE OF FILTH (Black Metal Symphonique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Existence Is Futile qui sortira le 22 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "Necromantic Fantasies" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
THE TEMPLE (Black/Death, New Zélande), sortira son premier album éponyme le 19 novembre sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Hell Incarcerate". L'artwork est signé Dávid Glomba.

01: Prophecy Omega
02: Hell Incarcerate
03: Martyr Of The Tyrant
04: Pale Horse Of Pestilence
05: Wolf In The Vortex
06: Void Of Scars

»
(Lien direct)
HATE (Death Metal, Pologne) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Rugia qui sortira le 15 octobre via Metal Blade. "Resurgence"se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
CONCRETE WINDS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Nerve Butcherer le 26 novembre sur Sepulchral Voice Records.

Sepulchral Voice Records a écrit : We are proud to announce...
After `Primitive Force´ from 2019, Concrete Winds will deliver their 2nd full length album fittingly entitled `Nerve Butcherer´ on november 26, 2021.
The content is hard to believe yet even harder to describe as words might simply fail regarding this vile eruption of utmost hatred. The record precisely continues where its predecessor left the listener shocked and terrified.
Repulsion on 78rpm, Morbid Angel hunting in bloodlust, Terrorizer infected with rabies or Funeral Mist`s most dreadful moments may be even understatements for this (surely) god-damned cacophony.
Concrete Winds don`t want to please anybody, nor want they to be accepted.
Their intent is to spread disgust and confusion, their tongue is that of perversion, abhorrence and wrath.
Ever witnessed a biblical plague of locusts?
Well, dare to listen to `Nerve Butcherer´ and you might find the sonic equivalent.
Slaughterhouse atmosphere and total destruction meets even nastier moments to bang your head.
Some folks might say it can`t get more terrible after `Primitive Force´, but watch out for `Nerve Butcherer´…
as this is truly damn fucking mentally disordered!!!
Songpremiere and further infos about preorders follow.

»
(Lien direct)
THULCANDRA (Black/Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Dying Wish qui sortira le 29 octobre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Funeral Pyre
2. Scarred Grandeur
3. Orchard Of Grievance
4. In Vain
5. Nocturnal Heresy
6. The Slivering Silver
7. In Bleak Misery
8. A Shining Abyss
9. Devouring Darkness
10. A Dying Wish

»
(Lien direct)
CYNIC (Metal progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Ascension Codes prévu pour le 26 novembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Mu-54*
2. The Winged Ones
3. A'-va432
4. Elements And their Inhabitants9
5. Ha-144
6. Mythical Serpents
7. Sha48*
8. 6th Dimensional Archetype
9. DNA Activation Template
10. Shar-216
11. Architects Of Consciousness
12. DA'z-a86.4
13. Aurora
14. DU-*61.714285
15. In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing
16. A'jha108
17. Diamond Light Body
18. Ec-ka72

»
(Lien direct)
Concours RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) : en partenariat avec Lavadome Productions, Thrashocore vous fait gagner deux exemplaires de l'album des Italiens, The Final Revelation of Abaddon, sorti récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités de participation, ça se passe sur le forum. Attention, dernier jour !

»
(Lien direct)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Deciphering The Archetype" qui apparaît sur son nouvel opus Inversion of the Unseen Horizo paru le 3 septembre. Tracklist :

Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)

Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)

Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)

Durée totale : 43:21

»
(Lien direct)
ZETAR (Sci-fi Black/Death, USA/France/Équateur) propose ici le morceau "Landru" issu de son premier album Devouring Darkness à paraître le 15 octobre sur Spirit Coffin Publishing. Tracklist :

1. Devouring Darkness
2. Return to Talos IV (The Cage)
3. Demons of Darkness and Air
4. Portal Six-Three
5. Lights of Zetar
6. Landru
7. Orbital Decay
8. Ardra (Great Deceiver)

»
(Lien direct)
PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Sweet Jezebel" à cette adresse. Celui-ci est tiré du premier longue-durée The Bust of Beelzebub qui sort le 22 octobre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1 Return Of The Goat [2:26]
2 Bust Of Beelzebub [2:21]
3 Sweet Jezebel [3:22]
4. Pihsrow [5:26]
5. Shut Eye [5:10]
6. Feed On Fire [4:26]
7. The Ninth Gate [5:46]

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONIC TEMPLE (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Through the Stars into the Abyss le 11 novembre via Putrid Cult. Tracklist :

1. Nox / Intro [1:57]
2. Through the Stars into the Abyss [7:40]
3. Night of Everlasting Fire [7:29]
4. Secret Temple of Invisible Light [8:42]
5. Proclaiming the Truth of the Other Side [7:57]

»
(Lien direct)
VOIDFALLEN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Daughters" extrait de son premier long-format The Atlas of Spiritual Apocalypse à venir le 8 octobre sur Inverse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SNAKEBLADE (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus The Curse le 13 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Destiny (Intro) (1:42)
2. Rotten Souls (6:48)
3. Harvester (3:35)
4. Dreams of Aida (1:53)
5. The Red Mage’s Seduction (6:01)
6. Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow (5:04)
7. Godswood (2:28)
8. Born Among Salt and Smoke (5:46)
9. Archways (3:05)
10. Exile, Outlaw… The Essence (6:34)

Durée totale : 42:56

»
(Lien direct)
FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Jesus is my Respirator" figurant sur son premier full-length This Insidious Horror dont la sortie est programmée pour le 15 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Separate
2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)
3. Jesus is my Respirator
4. The Death of Expertise
5. Trapped Spirit
6. I Drink Myself to Death
7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)
8. Out of Sync
9. Flashpoint
10. This Fucking Horror

»
(Lien direct)
ORGREL (Black Metal, Italie) propose en écoute sur ce lien le morceau "Amor Fati" issu de son premier longue-durée Red Dragon's Invocation qui sort le 15 octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Burning Ruins
2. Amor Fati
3. Surrounded by Nothing
4. Gate of Eternal Life
5. Torn Flag
6. Fiery Dawn Cry
7. Carved in Blood

»
(Lien direct)
PAYDRETZ (Black/Folk, France) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Colonnes Infernales" tiré de son premier long-format Chroniques de l’Insurrection à venir le 8 octobre via Antiq. Tracklist :

1. Premier sang (1793)
2. Le tocsin nous appelle
3. Le serment des chefs
4. La chasse aux loups (interlude)
5. Le cantique des moulins
6. Sous la bannière blanche
7. À la Loire!
8. Vengé (interlude)
9. Colonnes Infernales
10. Les Bleus sont là
11. Par les chemins creux
12. Au cœur de la forêt (interlude)
13. La fin du rêve
14. Le pardon n’est pas l’oubli (outro)

»
(Lien direct)
SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Technical Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre ""Captatio Benevolentiae" extrait de son nouvel EP Oxymoron à paraître le 8 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Hidden in Consciousness
2. Captatio Benevolentiae
3. Oxymoron
4. Damnatio Memoriae
5. Serpent’s Speech

»
(Lien direct)
HURONIAN (Melodic Black/Death, Italie) vient de dévoiler "Ever-Burning" extrait de son premier album As Cold As A Stranger Sunset, qui sortira le 29 octobre prochain chez Dolorem Records en format CD / numérique. Le groupe rend hommage aux combos de death/black metal suédois du début/milieu des années 90 comme Dissection, Sacramentum et At The Gates. L'opus a été mixé par Umberto Poncina (Valgrind) et masterisé par Damian Herring (Horrendous) au Subterranean Watchtower Studios. L’artwork est une œuvre de Daniele Lupidi (Abyssal Ascendant, Valgrind). Tracklist :

1.Intro
2.Portals to the Unspeakable
3.A Tale of Frost and Stone
4.Hopeless Barricade
5.Birds Among Insects
6.Awakened in a Nameless Time (Pt. 1)
7.Ever-Burning
8.Emissary of the Void
9.Shadow Cast by Eternal Sails
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ashen
 Ashen
Godless Oath (EP)
2021 - Bitter Loss Records		   
Rixe
 Rixe
Collection (Compil.)
2017 - La Vida Es Un Mus		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Archgoat
 Archgoat
Black Metal - 1989 - Finlande		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds
Death Metal - 2019 - Finlande		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth
Black Metal Symphonique - 1991 - Royaume-Uni		   
Cynic
 Cynic
Metal progressif - 1987 - Etats-Unis		   
Goat Torment
 Goat Torment
2008 - Belgique		   
Hate
 Hate
Death Metal - 1991 - Pologne		   
Riexhumation
 Riexhumation
Death Metal - 2009 - Italie		   
Thulcandra
 Thulcandra
Black/Death mélodique - 2003 - Allemagne		   
Rixe
Collection (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Ashen
Godless Oath (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sermon Of Flames
I Have Seen The Light, And ...
Lire la chronique
Caverne
La Fin De Tous Les Chants
Lire la chronique
Turn Cold
Break Your Faith (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kirottu
Deity Embers
Lire la chronique
While Heaven Wept
Sorrow of the Angels
Lire la chronique
Killing
Face The Madness
Lire la chronique
Soul Devourment
Eternal Perdition (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kataxu
Ancestral Mysteries
Lire la chronique
Portal
Avow
Lire la chronique
Metal In Franche Comté
Metal rends toi, nenni ma f...
Lire la chronique
Uerberos
Stand over Your Grave
Lire la chronique
Paysage D'Hiver
Geister
Lire la chronique
Fluisteraars
Gegrepen door de geest der ...
Lire la chronique
Tentation
Le Berceau Des Dieux
Lire la chronique
Netherbird
Arete
Lire la chronique
Mortuary Spawn
Spawned From The Mortuary (EP)
Lire la chronique
Evoker
Evil Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dead Congregation
Rehearsal June 2005 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Leprous
Aphelion
Lire la chronique
Sewer Fiend
Echoes From The Cistern (EP)
Lire la chronique
Borgne
Temps Morts
Lire la chronique
Natürgeist
Reinvigorated Terror (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal
Serpent Death
Lire la chronique
Seum
Winterized
Lire la chronique
Big Scenic Nowhere
Lavender Blues (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eastwood
Antibiose
Lire la chronique
Ossuary
Addicted To Human Flesh
Lire la chronique
Turnstile
Glow On
Lire la chronique