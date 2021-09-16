|
Les news du 16 Septembre 2021
Les news du 16 Septembre 2021 Concrete Winds - Thulcandra - Cynic - Riexhumation - Deformatory - Zetar - Phantom Fire - Demonic Temple - Voidfallen - Snakeblade - Feed the Corpses to the Pigs - Orgrel - Paydretz - Spiritual Deception - Huronian
|CONCRETE WINDS (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son deuxième album intitulé Nerve Butcherer le 26 novembre sur Sepulchral Voice Records.
Sepulchral Voice Records a écrit : We are proud to announce...
After `Primitive Force´ from 2019, Concrete Winds will deliver their 2nd full length album fittingly entitled `Nerve Butcherer´ on november 26, 2021.
The content is hard to believe yet even harder to describe as words might simply fail regarding this vile eruption of utmost hatred. The record precisely continues where its predecessor left the listener shocked and terrified.
Repulsion on 78rpm, Morbid Angel hunting in bloodlust, Terrorizer infected with rabies or Funeral Mist`s most dreadful moments may be even understatements for this (surely) god-damned cacophony.
Concrete Winds don`t want to please anybody, nor want they to be accepted.
Their intent is to spread disgust and confusion, their tongue is that of perversion, abhorrence and wrath.
Ever witnessed a biblical plague of locusts?
Well, dare to listen to `Nerve Butcherer´ and you might find the sonic equivalent.
Slaughterhouse atmosphere and total destruction meets even nastier moments to bang your head.
Some folks might say it can`t get more terrible after `Primitive Force´, but watch out for `Nerve Butcherer´…
as this is truly damn fucking mentally disordered!!!
Songpremiere and further infos about preorders follow.
|THULCANDRA (Black/Death mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A Dying Wish qui sortira le 29 octobre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Funeral Pyre
2. Scarred Grandeur
3. Orchard Of Grievance
4. In Vain
5. Nocturnal Heresy
6. The Slivering Silver
7. In Bleak Misery
8. A Shining Abyss
9. Devouring Darkness
10. A Dying Wish
|CYNIC (Metal progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Ascension Codes prévu pour le 26 novembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Mu-54*
2. The Winged Ones
3. A'-va432
4. Elements And their Inhabitants9
5. Ha-144
6. Mythical Serpents
7. Sha48*
8. 6th Dimensional Archetype
9. DNA Activation Template
10. Shar-216
11. Architects Of Consciousness
12. DA'z-a86.4
13. Aurora
14. DU-*61.714285
15. In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing
16. A'jha108
17. Diamond Light Body
18. Ec-ka72
|Concours RIEXHUMATION (Death Metal, Italie) : en partenariat avec Lavadome Productions, Thrashocore vous fait gagner deux exemplaires de l'album des Italiens, The Final Revelation of Abaddon, sorti récemment sur le label tchèque. Pour les modalités de participation, ça se passe sur le forum. Attention, dernier jour !
|DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Deciphering The Archetype" qui apparaît sur son nouvel opus Inversion of the Unseen Horizo paru le 3 septembre. Tracklist :
Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)
Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)
Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
Durée totale : 43:21
|ZETAR (Sci-fi Black/Death, USA/France/Équateur) propose ici le morceau "Landru" issu de son premier album Devouring Darkness à paraître le 15 octobre sur Spirit Coffin Publishing. Tracklist :
1. Devouring Darkness
2. Return to Talos IV (The Cage)
3. Demons of Darkness and Air
4. Portal Six-Three
5. Lights of Zetar
6. Landru
7. Orbital Decay
8. Ardra (Great Deceiver)
|PHANTOM FIRE (Speed/Black, Norvège) a mis en ligne le titre "Sweet Jezebel" à cette adresse. Celui-ci est tiré du premier longue-durée The Bust of Beelzebub qui sort le 22 octobre chez Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1 Return Of The Goat [2:26]
2 Bust Of Beelzebub [2:21]
3 Sweet Jezebel [3:22]
4. Pihsrow [5:26]
5. Shut Eye [5:10]
6. Feed On Fire [4:26]
7. The Ninth Gate [5:46]
|DEMONIC TEMPLE (Black Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Through the Stars into the Abyss le 11 novembre via Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
1. Nox / Intro [1:57]
2. Through the Stars into the Abyss [7:40]
3. Night of Everlasting Fire [7:29]
4. Secret Temple of Invisible Light [8:42]
5. Proclaiming the Truth of the Other Side [7:57]
|VOIDFALLEN (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Daughters" extrait de son premier long-format The Atlas of Spiritual Apocalypse à venir le 8 octobre sur Inverse Records.
|Le one-man band SNAKEBLADE (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel opus The Curse le 13 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Destiny (Intro) (1:42)
2. Rotten Souls (6:48)
3. Harvester (3:35)
4. Dreams of Aida (1:53)
5. The Red Mage’s Seduction (6:01)
6. Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow (5:04)
7. Godswood (2:28)
8. Born Among Salt and Smoke (5:46)
9. Archways (3:05)
10. Exile, Outlaw… The Essence (6:34)
Durée totale : 42:56
|FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Jesus is my Respirator" figurant sur son premier full-length This Insidious Horror dont la sortie est programmée pour le 15 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Separate
2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)
3. Jesus is my Respirator
4. The Death of Expertise
5. Trapped Spirit
6. I Drink Myself to Death
7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)
8. Out of Sync
9. Flashpoint
10. This Fucking Horror
|ORGREL (Black Metal, Italie) propose en écoute sur ce lien le morceau "Amor Fati" issu de son premier longue-durée Red Dragon's Invocation qui sort le 15 octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Burning Ruins
2. Amor Fati
3. Surrounded by Nothing
4. Gate of Eternal Life
5. Torn Flag
6. Fiery Dawn Cry
7. Carved in Blood
|PAYDRETZ (Black/Folk, France) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Colonnes Infernales" tiré de son premier long-format Chroniques de l’Insurrection à venir le 8 octobre via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Premier sang (1793)
2. Le tocsin nous appelle
3. Le serment des chefs
4. La chasse aux loups (interlude)
5. Le cantique des moulins
6. Sous la bannière blanche
7. À la Loire!
8. Vengé (interlude)
9. Colonnes Infernales
10. Les Bleus sont là
11. Par les chemins creux
12. Au cœur de la forêt (interlude)
13. La fin du rêve
14. Le pardon n’est pas l’oubli (outro)
|SPIRITUAL DECEPTION (Technical Brutal Death Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre ""Captatio Benevolentiae" extrait de son nouvel EP Oxymoron à paraître le 8 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Hidden in Consciousness
2. Captatio Benevolentiae
3. Oxymoron
4. Damnatio Memoriae
5. Serpent’s Speech
|HURONIAN (Melodic Black/Death, Italie) vient de dévoiler "Ever-Burning" extrait de son premier album As Cold As A Stranger Sunset, qui sortira le 29 octobre prochain chez Dolorem Records en format CD / numérique. Le groupe rend hommage aux combos de death/black metal suédois du début/milieu des années 90 comme Dissection, Sacramentum et At The Gates. L'opus a été mixé par Umberto Poncina (Valgrind) et masterisé par Damian Herring (Horrendous) au Subterranean Watchtower Studios. L’artwork est une œuvre de Daniele Lupidi (Abyssal Ascendant, Valgrind). Tracklist :
1.Intro
2.Portals to the Unspeakable
3.A Tale of Frost and Stone
4.Hopeless Barricade
5.Birds Among Insects
6.Awakened in a Nameless Time (Pt. 1)
7.Ever-Burning
8.Emissary of the Void
9.Shadow Cast by Eternal Sails
