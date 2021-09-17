|
Les news du 17 Septembre 2021
Les news du 17 Septembre 2021 Soul Blind - Necromantia - Lamp Of Murmuur - Infrared - Sorguinazia - Qilin - Doodswens - Delphian
|SOUL BLIND (Grunge, USA) vient de sortir via Other People Records un nouveau EP intitulé Third Chain. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Third Chain
02. Misplaced
03. Phantom Pool
|NECROMANTIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album To the Depths We Descend... qui sortira le 15 octobre via The Circle Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Daemonocentric
2. As The Shadows Wept
3. Give The Devil His Due
4. Inferno
5. Eldritch
6. To The Depths We Descend...
7. Lord Of The Abyss MMXXI
8. The Warlock MMXXI
|Intitulé Submission And Slavery, le nouvel album de LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sortira prochainement sur Black Gangrene Productions. En attendant sa sortie officielle, vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Reduced To Submission And Slavery
02. Thine Be The Calvary
03. Dominatrix's Call
04. Deformed Erotic Visage
05. Lustgate Toward Your Cruel Dominions
|INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Evil Ascent" figurant sur son nouvel opus From the Black Swamp qui sort le 30 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Tribal Junction – 4:49
2. No Master, No Gods – 4:39
3. Lockdown – 4:02
4. Left Lane F√₵K! – 4:19
5. Eat Your Own – 4:58
6. From the Black Swamp – 6:11
7. Evil Ascent – 5:22
8. Blood & Sweat – 5:04
9. Eternal Exile – 5:09
10. Tradimento – 4:31
11. Beautiful Death – 4:31
12. SemitaDomum – 6:32
Durée totale : 1:00:13
|SORGUINAZIA (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse "The Negation of Delirium", morceau-titre de son premier full-length à paraître le 15 octobre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Black Spell of Supremacy
2. Conquering Skies
3. Ecstatic Karmic Impunity
4. Negation of Delirium
5. Death Entrancing
6. Saraswati
7. Neuromancy
|QILIN (Instrumental Stoner/Doom Metal/Psychedelic Rock, Paris) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 19 novembre de son premier longue-durée Petrichor. Tracklist :
1 - Through The Fire
2 - Labyrinth
3 - Cold Pine Highway
4 - Sun Strokes The Wall
5 - Myrmidon's Big Jam
6 - Head Of Medusa
|Le duo féminin DOODSWENS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier album Lichtvrees le 3 décembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :
01. In Mijn Bloed
02. Onplaatsbaren
03. Zwarte Staar
04. Eindzicht
05. IJsheiligen
06. Het Zwartewaterland
07. Lichtvrees
08. Lichtvrees II
|DELPHIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira so premier long-format Somnambulant Foregoer le 12 novembre. Tracklist :
1. A Suicide Speech To Persuade
2. Devout Magisterial Form
3. Drip Me Toward The Ground
4. Speaking With the Shadows
5. How I Long For The Oort Cloud
6. Somnambulant Foregoer
7. Meanwhile, More Polemics With Kurt Gurkillis And Scud Moothers
8. Idolatry
9. Dimensions Disassociated
