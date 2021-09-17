chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 16 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Caverne
 Caverne - La Fin De Tous Le... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Leprous
 Leprous - Aphelion (C)
Par donvar		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Kataxu
 Kataxu - Ancestral Mysteries (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par lkea		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Deity Embers (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Paysage D'Hiver
 Paysage D'Hiver - Geister (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Mithras
 Mithras - On Strange Loops (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par northstar		   
Uerberos
 Uerberos - Stand over Your ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   

Les news du 17 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 17 Septembre 2021 Soul Blind - Necromantia - Lamp Of Murmuur - Infrared - Sorguinazia - Qilin - Doodswens - Delphian
»
(Lien direct)
SOUL BLIND (Grunge, USA) vient de sortir via Other People Records un nouveau EP intitulé Third Chain. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Third Chain
02. Misplaced
03. Phantom Pool

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMANTIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album To the Depths We Descend... qui sortira le 15 octobre via The Circle Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Daemonocentric
2. As The Shadows Wept
3. Give The Devil His Due
4. Inferno
5. Eldritch
6. To The Depths We Descend...
7. Lord Of The Abyss MMXXI
8. The Warlock MMXXI


»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Submission And Slavery, le nouvel album de LAMP OF MURMUUR (Black Metal, USA) sortira prochainement sur Black Gangrene Productions. En attendant sa sortie officielle, vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Reduced To Submission And Slavery
02. Thine Be The Calvary
03. Dominatrix's Call
04. Deformed Erotic Visage
05. Lustgate Toward Your Cruel Dominions

»
(Lien direct)
INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Evil Ascent" figurant sur son nouvel opus From the Black Swamp qui sort le 30 septembre en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Tribal Junction – 4:49
2. No Master, No Gods – 4:39
3. Lockdown – 4:02
4. Left Lane F√₵K! – 4:19
5. Eat Your Own – 4:58
6. From the Black Swamp – 6:11
7. Evil Ascent – 5:22
8. Blood & Sweat – 5:04
9. Eternal Exile – 5:09
10. Tradimento – 4:31
11. Beautiful Death – 4:31
12. SemitaDomum – 6:32

Durée totale : 1:00:13

»
(Lien direct)
SORGUINAZIA (Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse "The Negation of Delirium", morceau-titre de son premier full-length à paraître le 15 octobre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Black Spell of Supremacy
2. Conquering Skies
3. Ecstatic Karmic Impunity
4. Negation of Delirium
5. Death Entrancing
6. Saraswati
7. Neuromancy

»
(Lien direct)
QILIN (Instrumental Stoner/Doom Metal/Psychedelic Rock, Paris) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 19 novembre de son premier longue-durée Petrichor. Tracklist :

1 - Through The Fire
2 - Labyrinth
3 - Cold Pine Highway
4 - Sun Strokes The Wall
5 - Myrmidon's Big Jam
6 - Head Of Medusa

»
(Lien direct)
Le duo féminin DOODSWENS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier album Lichtvrees le 3 décembre sur Svart Records. Tracklist :

01. In Mijn Bloed
02. Onplaatsbaren
03. Zwarte Staar
04. Eindzicht
05. IJsheiligen
06. Het Zwartewaterland
07. Lichtvrees
08. Lichtvrees II

»
(Lien direct)
DELPHIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira so premier long-format Somnambulant Foregoer le 12 novembre. Tracklist :

1. A Suicide Speech To Persuade
2. Devout Magisterial Form
3. Drip Me Toward The Ground
4. Speaking With the Shadows
5. How I Long For The Oort Cloud
6. Somnambulant Foregoer
7. Meanwhile, More Polemics With Kurt Gurkillis And Scud Moothers
8. Idolatry
9. Dimensions Disassociated
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
17 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Revenant Marquis
 Revenant Marquis
Below The Landsker Line
2021 - Inferna Profundus Records		   
Pa Vesh En
 Pa Vesh En
Maniac Manifest
2021 - Iron Bonehead Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Doodswens
 Doodswens
2017 - Pays-Bas		   
Lamp Of Murmuur
 Lamp Of Murmuur
Black Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Necromantia
 Necromantia
1989 - Grèce		   
Soul Blind
 Soul Blind
Grunge - Etats-Unis		   
Revenant Marquis
Below The Landsker Line
Lire la chronique
Pa Vesh En
Maniac Manifest
Lire la chronique
Rixe
Collection (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Ashen
Godless Oath (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sermon Of Flames
I Have Seen The Light, And ...
Lire la chronique
Caverne
La Fin De Tous Les Chants
Lire la chronique
Turn Cold
Break Your Faith (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kirottu
Deity Embers
Lire la chronique
While Heaven Wept
Sorrow of the Angels
Lire la chronique
Killing
Face The Madness
Lire la chronique
Soul Devourment
Eternal Perdition (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kataxu
Ancestral Mysteries
Lire la chronique
Portal
Avow
Lire la chronique
Metal In Franche Comté
Metal rends toi, nenni ma f...
Lire la chronique
Uerberos
Stand over Your Grave
Lire la chronique
Paysage D'Hiver
Geister
Lire la chronique
Fluisteraars
Gegrepen door de geest der ...
Lire la chronique
Tentation
Le Berceau Des Dieux
Lire la chronique
Netherbird
Arete
Lire la chronique
Mortuary Spawn
Spawned From The Mortuary (EP)
Lire la chronique
Evoker
Evil Torment (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dead Congregation
Rehearsal June 2005 (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Leprous
Aphelion
Lire la chronique
Sewer Fiend
Echoes From The Cistern (EP)
Lire la chronique
Borgne
Temps Morts
Lire la chronique
Natürgeist
Reinvigorated Terror (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal
Serpent Death
Lire la chronique
Seum
Winterized
Lire la chronique
Big Scenic Nowhere
Lavender Blues (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eastwood
Antibiose
Lire la chronique