(Lien direct) NECROMANTIA (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album To the Depths We Descend... qui sortira le 15 octobre via The Circle Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Daemonocentric

2. As The Shadows Wept

3. Give The Devil His Due

4. Inferno

5. Eldritch

6. To The Depths We Descend...

7. Lord Of The Abyss MMXXI

8. The Warlock MMXXI



