Les news du 20 Septembre 2021
Les news du 20 Septembre 2021 Burial - Dream Unending - Ofermod - Abysmal Grief
|BURIAL (Death / Doom, Italie) sortira son premier album intitulé Inner Gateways To The Slumbering Equilibrium At The Center Of Cosmos le 29 octobre sur Everlasting Spew Records. L'artwork est signé Paolo Girardi. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Halls Of The Formless Unraveler" :
|DREAM UNENDING (Death/Doom, USA) est le nom d'un nouveau projet mené par Derrick Vella de Tomb Mold et Justin DeTore d'Innumerable Forms. Le groupe sortira son premier album intitulé Tide Turns Eternal le 19 novembre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "In Cipher I Weep" :
01. Entrance
02. Adorned In Lies
03. In Cipher I Weep
04. The Needful
05. Dream Unending
06. Forgotten Farewell
07. Tide Turns Eternal
20 BUCK SPIN RECORDS a écrit : Derrick Vella (Tomb Mold) and Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms) have joined their dark psyches and deliberate, distinctive approaches to create Dream Unending. While it might be possible to point to certain elements of their debut LP ‘Tide Turns Eternal’ that are familiar in that regard, the fact is Dream Unending takes these two stalwarts of the modern underground Death Metal scene in some entirely new and unexpected directions, offering the first glimpse of what promises to be a constantly evolving form.
Imbued with the dark atmosphere and wilting romanticism of the legendary ‘Peaceville 3’, (Anathema in particular), Dream Unending merely uses that moment in time as a starting point to compose songs that drift between emotional states both forlorn and uplifting. Ascendent Floydian guitar textures and sparkling The Cure-esque strumming lift ‘Tides Turns Eternal’ out of the purely metal realm, where moody rock introspection allows for Elysian respite before DeTore’s world crushing roar assures no escape from earthly tumult is certain.
Yet ‘Tide Turns Eternal’ is more a fever dream than the perpetual nightmare typical of the genre, a place where guarded hope is as possible and real as despair. In that way Dream Unending step into riskier territory, free to explore the vivid spectrum of human sentiment that ultimately leads away from the nihilism of everlasting pain.
|OFERMOD (Black Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album Mysterium Iniquitatis qui sortira le 3 décembre via Shadow Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Mysterium Iniquitatis
2. Inax Ya Lil
3. When the Blacksmith Killed The Shepherd
4. Sacrosanctus
5. Poraios De Rejectis
6. Consecration
7. Loyal To Belial
8. Arteria Urterina
|ABYSMAL GRIEF (Doom occulte, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Funeral Cult Of Personality qui sortira le 2 novembre via Sun & Moon Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Intro
2. Funeral Cult
3. The Mysteries Below
4. This Graveyard Is Mine
5. Smell Of The Sacristy
6. Reign Of Silence
7. Idolatry Of The Bones
8. The Grim Arbiter
La vache, elle pique les yeux la pochette du Ofermod... Curieux d'en entendre d'avantage, ceci dit !
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
20/09/2021 10:40