(Lien direct) NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "Putrid Pleasures" extrait de son nouvel album Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations) à paraître le 19 novembre via XenoKorp. Il s'agit d'une compilation de vieux morceaux tirés de ses quatre premiers opus réécris et réenregistrés. Tracklist :



I Hate Your God

Envy

Putrid Pleasures

Pazuzu Is Here

Mighty Justice

Upside Down Cross

The Urge to Feel Pain

Dark Chaotic Destruction

Nervochaos

Pure Hemp

Scavengers of the Underworld

Perish Slowly

The Devil’s Work



