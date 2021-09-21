»

(Lien direct) VOMIT THE SOUL (Brutal Death, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cold qui sortira le 12 novembre via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ici :



1. Cold

2. Irreversible Damnation

3. Unchained From The Reflection

4. Mausoleum Of Ineptitude

5. Prelude To Nothing

6. Wordless Litany

7. The Lost Aurea

8. Venerable No-one

9. Deprivation Of The Soul



