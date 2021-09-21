chargement...

Les news du 21 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 21 Septembre 2021 Vomit The Soul - Sexmag - Azazel - Fjøsnisse - Nervochaos - Morbid Messiah - In Arkadia
»
(Lien direct)
VOMIT THE SOUL (Brutal Death, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Cold qui sortira le 12 novembre via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Cold
2. Irreversible Damnation
3. Unchained From The Reflection
4. Mausoleum Of Ineptitude
5. Prelude To Nothing
6. Wordless Litany
7. The Lost Aurea
8. Venerable No-one
9. Deprivation Of The Soul

»
(Lien direct)
SEXMAG (Death/Thrash, Pologne) a publié le morceau "Zapomniany Czarci Kult" figurant sur son premier EP Sex Metal qui sort le 22 octobre via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Zapomniany Czarci Kult
3. Sex Metal
4. Wysłannik Hadesu
5. Nagrobek Kurtyzany
6. Nałożnice Hrabiny
7. Outro

»
(Lien direct)
AZAZEL (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouvel album Aegrus Satanas Tecum en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :

1. Invocation (Hail the Ancient Ones)
2. Jesus Christ Impotent Rotting Saviour
3. Welcome to Church Bizarre
4. I Worship Him
5. Demons Attack the Nun's Chapel (Aegrum Satanas Tecum)
6. Incubus Rises Again
7. Succubus, My Infernal Vampire Spirit
8. In Nomine Dei Nostri Satanas

»
(Lien direct)
FJØSNISSE (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son dernier disque Vord au format vinyle chez Screaming Skull Records.

»
(Lien direct)
NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "Putrid Pleasures" extrait de son nouvel album Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations) à paraître le 19 novembre via XenoKorp. Il s'agit d'une compilation de vieux morceaux tirés de ses quatre premiers opus réécris et réenregistrés. Tracklist :

I Hate Your God
Envy
Putrid Pleasures
Pazuzu Is Here
Mighty Justice
Upside Down Cross
The Urge to Feel Pain
Dark Chaotic Destruction
Nervochaos
Pure Hemp
Scavengers of the Underworld
Perish Slowly
The Devil’s Work

»
(Lien direct)
MORBID MESSIAH (Death Metal, Mexique) offre son nouvel EP Disgorged in the Coffin en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 24 septembre sur Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. Disgorged in the Coffin
2. Rupturing Into Madness
3. Grinded for the Carnage
4. Dungeon of Vermin
5. The Maniacal
6. Angel of Disembowelment

»
(Lien direct)
IN ARKADIA (Melodic Death/Thrash, France) a publié le clip de "Harvester of Hate", deuxième single de son prochain EP.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
21 Septembre 2021

