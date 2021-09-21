AZAZEL (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé son nouvel album Aegrus Satanas Tecum en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 24 septembre sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Invocation (Hail the Ancient Ones)
2. Jesus Christ Impotent Rotting Saviour
3. Welcome to Church Bizarre
4. I Worship Him
5. Demons Attack the Nun's Chapel (Aegrum Satanas Tecum)
6. Incubus Rises Again
7. Succubus, My Infernal Vampire Spirit
8. In Nomine Dei Nostri Satanas
NERVOCHAOS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "Putrid Pleasures" extrait de son nouvel album Dug Up (Diabolical Reincarnations) à paraître le 19 novembre via XenoKorp. Il s'agit d'une compilation de vieux morceaux tirés de ses quatre premiers opus réécris et réenregistrés. Tracklist :
I Hate Your God
Envy
Putrid Pleasures
Pazuzu Is Here
Mighty Justice
Upside Down Cross
The Urge to Feel Pain
Dark Chaotic Destruction
Nervochaos
Pure Hemp
Scavengers of the Underworld
Perish Slowly
The Devil’s Work
