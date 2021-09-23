»

(Lien direct) ARMORED SAINT (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira un nouveau CD/DVD live baptisé Symbol Of Salvation Live le 22 novembre sur Metal Blade, à l'occasion des trente ans de l'album Symbol Of Salvation. Les détails :



1. Reign of Fire (Live)

2. Dropping Like Flies (Live)

3. Last Train Home (Live)

4. Tribal Dance (Live)

5. The Truth Always Hurts (Live)

6. Half Drawn Bridge (Live)

7. Another Day (Live)

8. Symbol of Salvation (Live)

9. Hanging Judge (Live)

10. Warzone (Live)

11. Burning Question (Live)

12. Tainted Past (Live)

13. Spineless (Live)

*additional bonus tracks on the digital/vinyl versions:

14. Nothing Between the Ears (1989 4-Track Demo)

15. Get Lost (1989 4-Track Demo)

16. Medieval Nightmares (1989 4-Track Demo)

17. People (1989 4-Track Demo)

18. Pirates (1989 4-Track Demo)

19. Symbol of Salvation (Live) [Radio Edit] **available digitally only!



