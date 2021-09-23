|
Les news du 23 Septembre 2021
Les news du 23 Septembre 2021 Proscriptor McGovern's Apsû - Gaahl's Wyrd - Thirteen Bled Promises - Solacide - Armored Saint - Druid Lord - Eyemaster - I Helvete - ADX - Ingested - Predictor - Dream Theater
|Le premier album éponyme de PROSCRIPTOR MCGOVERN’S APSÛ sortira le 26 novembre sur Agonia Records. Les pré-commandes sont d'ores et déjà disponibles ici. En voici également un premier extrait avec le titre "Caliginous Whorl" :
01. Amenta: Accelerando: Azyn including Hierophantasmal Expounder
02. Esoterically Excoriating The Exoteric
03. Quasaric Pestilence
04. Mirroracles
05. In-Betweeness Gateway Commuters
06. Jupiter In Capricornus
07. Dedicated To Thoth, But Azathoth Wasn’t Listening (A Necroloquy)
08. Caliginous Whorl
09. The Coagulating Respite
10. Prana: Therion: Akasha
11. Tantrums Of Azag-Kkû
12. Every Watchtower Within Is The Axis Of A Watchtower Without Including Totemic Thresholds
|»
|GAAHL'S WYRD (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira le 5 novembre prochain sur Season Of Mist un nouveau EP intitulé The Humming Mountain. En voici un extrait avec le morceau-titre :
01. The Seed
02. The Humming Mountain
03. The Dwell
04. Awakening Remains – Before Leaving
05. The Sleep
|»
|THIRTEEN BLED PROMISES (Deathcore, Espagne) sortira son nouvel EP Foundation le 22 octobre chez Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. A Dead Fucking Alien And Now I Am Fucking Immortal
2. Hell Froze
3. Intergorelactic
4. A Humanless War
|»
|SOLACIDE (Progressive Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouveau disque Fall From Eternity en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Fall From Eternity [6:22]
2. Forsaken By Gods [6:41]
3. Oblivion [3:07]
4. Far Beyond Reality [5:49]
5. The Coldest Night [6:03]
6. Spirit Hibernation [0:56]
7. Away From Light [10:14]
|»
|ARMORED SAINT (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira un nouveau CD/DVD live baptisé Symbol Of Salvation Live le 22 novembre sur Metal Blade, à l'occasion des trente ans de l'album Symbol Of Salvation. Les détails :
1. Reign of Fire (Live)
2. Dropping Like Flies (Live)
3. Last Train Home (Live)
4. Tribal Dance (Live)
5. The Truth Always Hurts (Live)
6. Half Drawn Bridge (Live)
7. Another Day (Live)
8. Symbol of Salvation (Live)
9. Hanging Judge (Live)
10. Warzone (Live)
11. Burning Question (Live)
12. Tainted Past (Live)
13. Spineless (Live)
*additional bonus tracks on the digital/vinyl versions:
14. Nothing Between the Ears (1989 4-Track Demo)
15. Get Lost (1989 4-Track Demo)
16. Medieval Nightmares (1989 4-Track Demo)
17. People (1989 4-Track Demo)
18. Pirates (1989 4-Track Demo)
19. Symbol of Salvation (Live) [Radio Edit] **available digitally only!
|»
|DRUID LORD (Death/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Thirteen Days of Death" figurant sur son nouvel opus Relics of the Dead qui sortira à la fin de l'automne sur Hells Headbangers.
|»
|EYEMASTER (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Charcoaled Remains / Festering Slime le 12 novembre chez Caligari Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Side A - Charcoled Remains
2. Side B - Festering Slime
|»
|I HELVETE (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Vihapuhe" extrait de son premier long-format Sinisten Puiden Niitty à paraître le 26 novembre.
|»
|ADX (Heavy/Speed, France) a réenregistré en version française son album Weird Visions (1990) et l'a renommé Étranges Visions. Il sortira le 19 novembre via Season of Mist.
|»
|INGESTED (Brutal Death, Angleterre) a signé sur Metal Blade Records.
|»
|PREDICTOR (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP ...thus spoke death le 12 novembre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Path to Megiddo part II
2. Black Altar
3. Vanquished Decay
4. Infernal Goat Squadron
5. Ave Master Lucifer [Besatt cover]
|»
|DREAM THEATER (Metal progressif, États-Unis) a dévoilé un nouveau single, "Invisible Monster", pour son album A View From The Top Of The World à paraître le 22 octobre 2021 chez InsideOut Music, à découvrir ci-dessous :
