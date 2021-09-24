»

(Lien direct) FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY (Brutal Death(core), Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album Oh What The Future Holds qui sortira le 14 janvier via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :



1. Oh What The Future Holds

2. Pandora

3. Far From Heaven

4. In Shadows

5. Two Towers

6. A Higher Level Of Hate

7. Collateral Damage

8. Savages

9. Conditional Healing

10. The Man That I Was Not



