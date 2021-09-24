Les news du 24 Septembre 2021
Les news du 24 Septembre 2021 Fit For An Autopsy - Galaxy - Mordkaul - Whitechapel - Aggression - Funeral for Two - In Aphelion - Bloodmouth - Gored Embrace - Úlfúð - Iskandr - Vortex Of End
|»
|FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY (Brutal Death(core), Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son prochain album Oh What The Future Holds qui sortira le 14 janvier via Nuclear Blast. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Oh What The Future Holds
2. Pandora
3. Far From Heaven
4. In Shadows
5. Two Towers
6. A Higher Level Of Hate
7. Collateral Damage
8. Savages
9. Conditional Healing
10. The Man That I Was Not
|
|»
|GALAXY (Heavy/Speed/Thrash, Australie) a révélé le titre "Gemini" extrait de son premier longue-durée On the Shore of Life à paraître le 19 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bright Stars
2. Valentine
3. Gemini
4. Daughter in the Distance
5. Bargaining
6. Firelight Palaver
7. On the Shore of Life
8. We Enter the Door of Death Alone
|
|»
|MORDKAUL (Melodic Death Metal, Belgique) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Lack Of Comprehension" (Death cover).
|
|»
|WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "A Bloodsoaked Symphony" figurant sur son nouvel opus Kin dont la sortie est programmée pour le 26 octobre via Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :
1. I Will Find You
2. Lost Boy
3. A Bloodsoaked Symphony
4. Anticure
5. The Ones That Made Us
6. History Is Silent
7. To the Wolves
8. Orphan
9. Without You
10. Without Us
11. Kin
|
|»
|AGGRESSION (Thrash Metal, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dripping Flesh" tiré de son prochain EP Field of Nightmares qui sort le 26 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. Filtering Doom
2. Poisonous Potion
3. Satanic Angel Holy Devil
4. Possessed by Dawn
5. Dripping Flesh
6. Gambolling With the Undead
|
|»
|FUNERAL FOR TWO (Doom Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel EP II chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. The Curse Of Lord
02. La Muerte
|
|»
|IN APHELION (Black/Death avec deux membres de Necrophobic, Suède) a mis en ligne un teaser pour son premier EP Luciferian Age à venir le 5 novembre via Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Draugr [7:50]
2. Luciferian Age [4:40]
3. Wrath of a False God [6:28]
4. Pleasure to Kill (Kreator cover) [3:56]
|
|»
|BLOODMOUTH (Vegan Death/Grind, Australie) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Coprocalypse" extrait de son premier long-format Unmanned à paraître le 19 novembre sur Brilliant Emperor Records.
|
|»
|GORED EMBRACE (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui via Sewer Rot Record sa première démo baptisée sobrement Demo 2021. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Behead The Traitor
02. Adorned In Viscera
03. Pit Of Desecration
Découvrez ci-dessous un précédent single paru l'année dernière :
|
|»
|ÚLFÚÐ (Black Metal, Islande) vient de signer sur Dark Descent Records pour la sortie de son premier album intitulé Of Existential Distortion. En attendant sa sortie prévue pour 2022, voici un court teaser :
|
|»
|Le nouvel album d'ISKANDR (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) intitulé Vergezicht sort aujourd'hui sur Eisenwald. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Gezag
02. Bloeddraad
03. Gewesten Der Tijd
04. Baken
05. Verbod
06. Het Slot
|
|»
|Intitulé Abhorrent Fervor, le nouvel album de VORTEX OF END (Black Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui sur Osmose Productions. Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous dans son intégralité :
01. Perdition Whorl
02. Sovereign Wrath
03. Golden Fragments
04. Cascades Of Epiphanies
05. Stygian Hexahedron
06. Putrid Fluids
|
