(Lien direct) WHITECHAPEL (Deathcore, USA) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "A Bloodsoaked Symphony" figurant sur son nouvel opus Kin dont la sortie est programmée pour le 26 octobre via Metal Blade Records. Tracklist :



1. I Will Find You

2. Lost Boy

3. A Bloodsoaked Symphony

4. Anticure

5. The Ones That Made Us

6. History Is Silent

7. To the Wolves

8. Orphan

9. Without You

10. Without Us

11. Kin



