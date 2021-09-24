»

(Lien direct) GORED EMBRACE (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui via Sewer Rot Record sa première démo baptisée sobrement Demo 2021. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Behead The Traitor

02. Adorned In Viscera

03. Pit Of Desecration



Découvrez ci-dessous un précédent single paru l'année dernière :



<a href="https://goredembrace.bandcamp.com/track/crippled-sanity">Crippled Sanity by Gored Embrace</a>