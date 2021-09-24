Les news du 24 Septembre 2021
News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2021 Gored Embrace - Úlfúð - Iskandr - Vortex Of End
|»
|GORED EMBRACE (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui via Sewer Rot Record sa première démo baptisée sobrement Demo 2021. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Behead The Traitor
02. Adorned In Viscera
03. Pit Of Desecration
Découvrez ci-dessous un précédent single paru l'année dernière :
|
|»
|ÚLFÚÐ (Black Metal, Islande) vient de signer sur Dark Descent Records pour la sortie de son premier album intitulé Of Existential Distortion. En attendant sa sortie prévue pour 2022, voici un court teaser :
|
|»
|Le nouvel album d'ISKANDR (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) intitulé Vergezicht sort aujourd'hui sur Eisenwald. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Gezag
02. Bloeddraad
03. Gewesten Der Tijd
04. Baken
05. Verbod
06. Het Slot
|
|»
|Intitulé Abhorrent Fervor, le nouvel album de VORTEX OF END (Black Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui sur Osmose Productions. Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous dans son intégralité :
01. Perdition Whorl
02. Sovereign Wrath
03. Golden Fragments
04. Cascades Of Epiphanies
05. Stygian Hexahedron
06. Putrid Fluids
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par zoltar
Par zoltar
Par Keyser
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Vartruk
Par lkea
Par Vartruk
Par mike-polar
Par AxGxB
Par Holmy
Par Deathrash
Par Dantefever
Par Sagamore
Par donvar
Par Vartruk
Par Vartruk
Par lkea
Par Jarl_Djevel
Par Dantefever