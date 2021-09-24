chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
177 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Chamber Of Unlight
 Chamber Of Unlight - Realm ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par zoltar		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par zoltar		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - Abhorrent Rap... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 22 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Heavenly Vulva (... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Abandon
 Abandon - When It Falls Apart (C)
Par lkea		   
Cult Of Luna
 Cult Of Luna - A Dawn to Fear (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Mortuary Spawn
 Mortuary Spawn - Spawned Fr... (C)
Par mike-polar		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Idle Hands
 Idle Hands - Mana (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 16 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 16 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Caverne
 Caverne - La Fin De Tous Le... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Leprous
 Leprous - Aphelion (C)
Par donvar		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Gegrepen doo... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Kataxu
 Kataxu - Ancestral Mysteries (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Abandon
 Abandon - The Dead End (C)
Par lkea		   
Kirottu
 Kirottu - Deity Embers (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   
Paysage D'Hiver
 Paysage D'Hiver - Geister (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 24 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2021 Gored Embrace - Úlfúð - Iskandr - Vortex Of End
»
(Lien direct)
GORED EMBRACE (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui via Sewer Rot Record sa première démo baptisée sobrement Demo 2021. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Behead The Traitor
02. Adorned In Viscera
03. Pit Of Desecration

Découvrez ci-dessous un précédent single paru l'année dernière :

»
(Lien direct)
ÚLFÚÐ (Black Metal, Islande) vient de signer sur Dark Descent Records pour la sortie de son premier album intitulé Of Existential Distortion. En attendant sa sortie prévue pour 2022, voici un court teaser :

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'ISKANDR (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) intitulé Vergezicht sort aujourd'hui sur Eisenwald. Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Gezag
02. Bloeddraad
03. Gewesten Der Tijd
04. Baken
05. Verbod
06. Het Slot

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Abhorrent Fervor, le nouvel album de VORTEX OF END (Black Metal, France) sort aujourd'hui sur Osmose Productions. Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous dans son intégralité :

01. Perdition Whorl
02. Sovereign Wrath
03. Golden Fragments
04. Cascades Of Epiphanies
05. Stygian Hexahedron
06. Putrid Fluids
Thrasho AxGxB
24 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Iskandr
 Iskandr
Black Metal - Pays-Bas		   
Vortex Of End
 Vortex Of End
Black Metal - 2005 - France		   
Haken
The Mountain
Lire la chronique
Chamber Of Unlight
Realm Of The Night
Lire la chronique
10 Code
Ride
Lire la chronique
Abandon
When It Falls Apart
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
Abhorrent Rapture (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
Dead Man's Path
Lire la chronique
Árstíðir lífsins
Saga á tveim tungum II: Eig...
Lire la chronique
Archgoat
Heavenly Vulva (Christ's La...
Lire la chronique
Mr. Bungle
Mr. Bungle
Lire la chronique
Thy Light
Thy Light (EP)
Lire la chronique
Civerous
The Expedition Of Illness (...
Lire la chronique
Sacrifixion
Shower Me In Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
Christ Φ
Lire la chronique
Mourning Beloveth
Dust
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les nouveaux sont-ils à la HAUTEUR ?
Lire le podcast
16
Blaze of Incompetence
Lire la chronique
Ungfell
Es Grauet
Lire la chronique
Revenant Marquis
Below The Landsker Line
Lire la chronique
Pa Vesh En
Maniac Manifest
Lire la chronique
Rixe
Collection (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Ashen
Godless Oath (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sermon Of Flames
I Have Seen The Light, And ...
Lire la chronique
Caverne
La Fin De Tous Les Chants
Lire la chronique
Turn Cold
Break Your Faith (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kirottu
Deity Embers
Lire la chronique
While Heaven Wept
Sorrow of the Angels
Lire la chronique
Killing
Face The Madness
Lire la chronique
Soul Devourment
Eternal Perdition (EP)
Lire la chronique
Kataxu
Ancestral Mysteries
Lire la chronique
Portal
Avow
Lire la chronique