(Lien direct) KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Sempinfernus le 26 novembre via Seance Records. Tracklist :



1. From The Shades Of Hades... [5:33]

2. ...To The Targovistean Night [6:50]

3. The Triumph Of The Flesh Over The Spirit [7:12]

4. Timeless... Ageless [7:14]

5. The Eve Of Eternal Sunset [9:14]



