|MOMENTUM (Hardcore, USA) a sorti hier son premier album éponyme via Daze Records. En plus du clip de "Overkill", vous pouvez écouter l'album dans son intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Overkill
02. Relapse
03. Forget 2 Die
04. The Lie After Life
05. 3AM
06. 7 Lives
07. Dive Down
08. Occam's Razor
09. The Vicious Cycle
10. Indulgence In A Lesser Self
|SOL SISTERE (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) vient de publier une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Narrow Path" tiré de son nouvel album éponyme qui sort le 15 octobre via Cult Of Parthenope. Tracklist :
01. The Shimmer pt I
02. The Narrow Path
03. Ashes
04. Black Mass
05. Nothofagus
06. The Shimmer pt II
07. Unspoken Verb
08. Sol Sistere
|DESTRUCTO (Black/Thrash, Pays-Bas) propose en écoute ci-dessous le titre "Black Mark" extrait de son premier full-length Demonic Possession à paraître le 19 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Succubus
2. Black Mark
3. In Service Of No One
4. Necromancy
5. Satans Hammer
6. Lycanthro Kommando
7. Total Death
8. I, Witchfukker
09. Bloodthirst
10. Demonic Possession
|KRVNA (Black Metal, Australie) sortira son premier longue-durée Sempinfernus le 26 novembre via Seance Records. Tracklist :
1. From The Shades Of Hades... [5:33]
2. ...To The Targovistean Night [6:50]
3. The Triumph Of The Flesh Over The Spirit [7:12]
4. Timeless... Ageless [7:14]
5. The Eve Of Eternal Sunset [9:14]
|PESTILENCE (Progressive Death Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté une vidéo "bass playthrough" pour le morceau "Immortvos" extrait de son dernier album Exitivm paru en juin sur Agonia Records.
|MORTE INCANDESCENTE (Black Metal, Portugal) propse à cette adresse le titre "Nós Somos O Underground" figurant sur son nouveau disque Vala Comum qui sort le 31 octobre chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Instalação Humana
2. Anula-te
3. Cerra os Dentes
4. O Véu
5. Interlúdio
6. O Uivo da Noite
7. Nós Somos O Underground
8. As Luzes da Cidade
9. A Ceia dos Vermes
10. Planeta Parasita
|WITHERING SOUL (Blackened Melodic Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Ascent to Madness" tiré de son nouvel opus Last Contact qui vient de sortir via Mortal Music. Tracklist :
1. Visitation
2. Allegory of the Void
3. Carrion Reflection
4. Of Blackened Pillars
5. Ascent to Madness
6. Into the Harrowing Expanse
7. The Transcendence of Night
8. Uncharted Course
|HÄXKAPELL (Black Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne le titre "Ur malströmmens famn" extrait de son premier long-format Eldhymner à venir le 29 octobre sur Nordvis Produktion.
|THE NOCTAMBULANT (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a signé sur Non Serviam Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album cet automne.
