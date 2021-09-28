DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Within The Astral Abscess" tiré de son nouveau disque Inversion of the Unseen Horizon paru le 3 septembre. Tracklist :
Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)
Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)
Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)
CRYSTAL COFFIN (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Starway Eternal" extrait de son nouvel opus du même nom à paraître le 15 octobre via A Beast in the Field. Tracklist :
1. Shapeshifter Huntsman
2. The Starway Eternal
3. Skeletons
4. Console of Horror
5. The Red Forest
6. Cremation: Between Fire and Ice
7. The Descent
8. Mega Tomb (including Tomorrow's Ghost)
