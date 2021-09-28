Les news du 28 Septembre 2021 News Les news du 28 Septembre 2021 Fiat Nox - Deformatory - Crystal Coffin - Corpus Diavolis » (Lien direct) FIAT NOX (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel EP In Contemptuous Defiance en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 1er octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :



1. Zealotry Of Ruin [3:45]

2. Amok Hymn [4:17]

3. Unheiligkeitsklage [5:36]

4. Those Shunned Hills [9:26]

» (Lien direct) DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Within The Astral Abscess" tiré de son nouveau disque Inversion of the Unseen Horizon paru le 3 septembre. Tracklist :



Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS

1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)

2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)

3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)



Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON

4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)

5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)

6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)



Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION

7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)

8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))

9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)



Durée totale : 43:21





» (Lien direct) CRYSTAL COFFIN (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Starway Eternal" extrait de son nouvel opus du même nom à paraître le 15 octobre via A Beast in the Field. Tracklist :



1. Shapeshifter Huntsman

2. The Starway Eternal

3. Skeletons

4. Console of Horror

5. The Red Forest

6. Cremation: Between Fire and Ice

7. The Descent

8. Mega Tomb (including Tomorrow's Ghost)

» (Lien direct) CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black/Death, France) sortira son nouvel album Apocatastase le 19 novembre sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :



01. Apocatastase

02. Colludium

03. The Dissolution And Eternal Ecstasy In The Embrace Of Satan

04. The Pillar Of The Snake

05. Triumphant Black Flame

06. At The Altar Of Infinite Night





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 27 Septembre 2021

Belore - Mortuary Descent

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE