200 visiteurs
Lingua Ignota
 Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get ... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Melvins
 Melvins - Bullhead (C)
Par Maniac		   
Graveland
 Graveland - Hour of Ragnarok (C)
Par Goätnium		   
Tentation
 Tentation - Le Berceau Des ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Al Azif (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wyrd
 Wyrd - Vandraren (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 22 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Chamber Of Unlight
 Chamber Of Unlight - Realm ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par zoltar		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par zoltar		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - Abhorrent Rap... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Heavenly Vulva (... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Abandon
 Abandon - When It Falls Apart (C)
Par lkea		   
Cult Of Luna
 Cult Of Luna - A Dawn to Fear (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Mortuary Spawn
 Mortuary Spawn - Spawned Fr... (C)
Par mike-polar		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Idle Hands
 Idle Hands - Mana (C)
Par Holmy		   
Les news du 18 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 18 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 28 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 28 Septembre 2021 Organic - Fiat Nox - Deformatory - Crystal Coffin - Corpus Diavolis
»
(Lien direct)
ORGANIC (Death Old-School Italie) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Where Graves Abound qui sortira le 22 octobre via Testimony Records. "Knives" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
FIAT NOX (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel EP In Contemptuous Defiance en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 1er octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Zealotry Of Ruin [3:45]
2. Amok Hymn [4:17]
3. Unheiligkeitsklage [5:36]
4. Those Shunned Hills [9:26]

»
(Lien direct)
DEFORMATORY (Technical Death Metal, Canada) a publié une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Within The Astral Abscess" tiré de son nouveau disque Inversion of the Unseen Horizon paru le 3 septembre. Tracklist :

Chapter I - INCEPTION: THE CYRU’XILEAN NEXUS
1. Within The Astral Abscess (5:20)
2. Behold, The Apex of Decay (4:36)
3. Enginieering The Wvrmhorde (4:39)

Chapter II - INCURSION: THE PROTOTYPAL ESCHATON
4. Summoning The Cosmic Devourer (7:13)
5. Masticated By An Infinite Shadow (4:30)
6. In The Embervoid Where Dead Stars Reign (3:52)

Chapter III - INVERSION: THE HORIZONTAL REFLECTION
7. Deciphering The Archetype (3:53)
8. Impaled Upon The Carrionspire (5:01) (Classical guitar and solos by Jon Levasseur (ex-Cryptopsy))
9. Beyond The Abhorrence (4:13)

Durée totale : 43:21

»
(Lien direct)
CRYSTAL COFFIN (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "The Starway Eternal" extrait de son nouvel opus du même nom à paraître le 15 octobre via A Beast in the Field. Tracklist :

1. Shapeshifter Huntsman
2. The Starway Eternal
3. Skeletons
4. Console of Horror
5. The Red Forest
6. Cremation: Between Fire and Ice
7. The Descent
8. Mega Tomb (including Tomorrow's Ghost)

»
(Lien direct)
CORPUS DIAVOLIS (Black/Death, France) sortira son nouvel album Apocatastase le 19 novembre sur Les Acteurs de l'Ombre Productions. Tracklist :

01. Apocatastase
02. Colludium
03. The Dissolution And Eternal Ecstasy In The Embrace Of Satan
04. The Pillar Of The Snake
05. Triumphant Black Flame
06. At The Altar Of Infinite Night
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
28 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
