(Lien direct) NIGRUM PLUVIAM (Black Metal, France) propose sur ce lien son premier full-length Eternal Fall Into the Abyss en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :



1. The Whisper of the Black Rain [2:03]

2. A Catharsis for the Wretched Carrrying the Divine Cross [6:24]

3. The Reflection of Your Agony in the Vulture's Eyes [7:11]

4. Devotion to Absolute Evil [3:12]

5. Passage [2:39]

6. In the Suffocating Mist [7:35]

7. Shadows and Lights [6:18]

8. From the Earth to the Abyss Through Suffering [6:35]