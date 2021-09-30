chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
200 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Bloodlet
 Bloodlet - Entheogen (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 29 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Melvins
 Melvins - Bullhead (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Lingua Ignota
 Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get ... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Graveland
 Graveland - Hour of Ragnarok (C)
Par Goätnium		   
Tentation
 Tentation - Le Berceau Des ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Al Azif (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wyrd
 Wyrd - Vandraren (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 22 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Chamber Of Unlight
 Chamber Of Unlight - Realm ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par zoltar		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par zoltar		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - Abhorrent Rap... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Heavenly Vulva (... (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Abandon
 Abandon - When It Falls Apart (C)
Par lkea		   
Cult Of Luna
 Cult Of Luna - A Dawn to Fear (C)
Par Vartruk		   
Mortuary Spawn
 Mortuary Spawn - Spawned Fr... (C)
Par mike-polar		   
Les news du 20 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 20 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 30 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 30 Septembre 2021 Mortiferum - Ruttenskalle - Nigrum Pluviam - Gomorran - Cherokee - Shock Wave - Tempter's Sacrament - Infrared
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Preserved In Torment, le nouvel album de MORTIFERUM (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 5 novembre via Profound Lore Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Exhumed From Mortal Spheres" :

01. Eternal Procession (Bandcamp)
02. Incubus Of Bloodstained Visions
03. Seraphic Extinction
04. Exhumed From Mortal Spheres
05. Caudex Of Flesh
06. Mephitis Of Disease

»
(Lien direct)
RUTTENSKALLE (Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Buried" tiré de son premier album Skin 'em Alive dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Gruesome Records.


»
(Lien direct)
NIGRUM PLUVIAM (Black Metal, France) propose sur ce lien son premier full-length Eternal Fall Into the Abyss en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Whisper of the Black Rain [2:03]
2. A Catharsis for the Wretched Carrrying the Divine Cross [6:24]
3. The Reflection of Your Agony in the Vulture's Eyes [7:11]
4. Devotion to Absolute Evil [3:12]
5. Passage [2:39]
6. In the Suffocating Mist [7:35]
7. Shadows and Lights [6:18]
8. From the Earth to the Abyss Through Suffering [6:35]

»
(Lien direct)
GOMORRAN (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier opus Excerpts From the Dark Age le 3 décembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Tavern
2. Black Plague
3. Sermon
4. Hopeless Endeavor
5. Esaiah
6. Hail Caesar

»
(Lien direct)
CHEROKEE (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Bill Pullman" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Blood & Gold à paraître le 19 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bill Pullman
2. My Sweet Tulip
3. Just One Summer Long
4. Il Grande Silenzio
5. Ride By Night
6. Sigourney
7. Song For RG
8. The Nightingale And The Red Rose
9. Rite Of Peyote
10. Malinche
11. Mother Nature's Child
12. Ridin' Free
13. Destroy Life
14. Bluesy
15. Warriors Of The Rainbow

»
(Lien direct)
SHOCK WAVE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Never Unplugged" tiré de son premier long-format Force Ethics à venir le 4 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Immune to Voodoo
02. From Nothingness to Misery
03. Endless Ammunition
04. Second to None
05. Never Unplugged
06. Vegan Predator
07. Fabulous X-25 Thunder Lion Attack
08. T.T.H.S.
09. Rubbish Under the Carpet
10. Marble Skin
11. Anger is for Amateurs


»
(Lien direct)
TEMPTER'S SACRAMENT (Thrash/Black/Death, USA) propose ici l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel EP Temptation Steel Scourge qui sort demain sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Putrid Triumph
2. Megiddo Ecstasy
3. Temptation Steel Scourge
4. Unholy Blasphemies [Morbid Angel cover]

»
(Lien direct)
INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel album From the Black Swamp paru le 1er septembre en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. Tribal Junction – 4:49
2. No Master, No Gods – 4:39
3. Lockdown – 4:02
4. Left Lane F√₵K! – 4:19
5. Eat Your Own – 4:58
6. From the Black Swamp – 6:11
7. Evil Ascent – 5:22
8. Blood & Sweat – 5:04
9. Eternal Exile – 5:09
10. Tradimento – 4:31
11. Beautiful Death – 4:31
12. SemitaDomum – 6:32

Durée totale : 1:00:13
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
30 Septembre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Mortiferum
 Mortiferum
Death / Doom - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Nigrum Pluviam
 Nigrum Pluviam
Trve Black Metal - 2019 - France		   
Bloodlet
Entheogen
Lire la chronique
Deicide
In The Minds Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Blood And Extinction
Lire la chronique
Gargoyle
Hail to the Necrodoom
Lire la chronique
Melvins
Bullhead
Lire la chronique
Lingua Ignota
Sinner Get Ready
Lire la chronique
Hatemonger
The Vile Maxim (EP)
Lire la chronique
Superbloom
Pollen
Lire la chronique
Fates Warning
A Pleasant Shade Of Grey
Lire la chronique
Wyrd
Vandraren
Lire la chronique
Graveland
Hour of Ragnarok
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Pathogenesis Infest Phlegms...
Lire la chronique
Fleshdriver
Leech (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Maniacult
Lire la chronique
Haken
The Mountain
Lire la chronique
Chamber Of Unlight
Realm Of The Night
Lire la chronique
10 Code
Ride
Lire la chronique
Abandon
When It Falls Apart
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
Abhorrent Rapture (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
Dead Man's Path
Lire la chronique
Árstíðir lífsins
Saga á tveim tungum II: Eig...
Lire la chronique
Archgoat
Heavenly Vulva (Christ's La...
Lire la chronique
Mr. Bungle
Mr. Bungle
Lire la chronique
Thy Light
Thy Light (EP)
Lire la chronique
Civerous
The Expedition Of Illness (...
Lire la chronique
Sacrifixion
Shower Me In Death (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vanden Plas
Christ Φ
Lire la chronique
Mourning Beloveth
Dust
Lire la chronique
French Black Metal : Les nouveaux sont-ils à la HAUTEUR ?
Lire le podcast
16
Blaze of Incompetence
Lire la chronique