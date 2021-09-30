Les news du 30 Septembre 2021
|Intitulé Preserved In Torment, le nouvel album de MORTIFERUM (Death / Doom, USA) sortira le 5 novembre via Profound Lore Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Exhumed From Mortal Spheres" :
01. Eternal Procession (Bandcamp)
02. Incubus Of Bloodstained Visions
03. Seraphic Extinction
04. Exhumed From Mortal Spheres
05. Caudex Of Flesh
06. Mephitis Of Disease
|RUTTENSKALLE (Death Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Buried" tiré de son premier album Skin 'em Alive dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Gruesome Records.
|NIGRUM PLUVIAM (Black Metal, France) propose sur ce lien son premier full-length Eternal Fall Into the Abyss en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. The Whisper of the Black Rain [2:03]
2. A Catharsis for the Wretched Carrrying the Divine Cross [6:24]
3. The Reflection of Your Agony in the Vulture's Eyes [7:11]
4. Devotion to Absolute Evil [3:12]
5. Passage [2:39]
6. In the Suffocating Mist [7:35]
7. Shadows and Lights [6:18]
8. From the Earth to the Abyss Through Suffering [6:35]
|GOMORRAN (Blackened Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier opus Excerpts From the Dark Age le 3 décembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Tavern
2. Black Plague
3. Sermon
4. Hopeless Endeavor
5. Esaiah
6. Hail Caesar
|CHEROKEE (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Bill Pullman" figurant sur son premier longue-durée Blood & Gold à paraître le 19 novembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Bill Pullman
2. My Sweet Tulip
3. Just One Summer Long
4. Il Grande Silenzio
5. Ride By Night
6. Sigourney
7. Song For RG
8. The Nightingale And The Red Rose
9. Rite Of Peyote
10. Malinche
11. Mother Nature's Child
12. Ridin' Free
13. Destroy Life
14. Bluesy
15. Warriors Of The Rainbow
|SHOCK WAVE (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Never Unplugged" tiré de son premier long-format Force Ethics à venir le 4 novembre via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Immune to Voodoo
02. From Nothingness to Misery
03. Endless Ammunition
04. Second to None
05. Never Unplugged
06. Vegan Predator
07. Fabulous X-25 Thunder Lion Attack
08. T.T.H.S.
09. Rubbish Under the Carpet
10. Marble Skin
11. Anger is for Amateurs
|TEMPTER'S SACRAMENT (Thrash/Black/Death, USA) propose ici l'écoute intégrale de son nouvel EP Temptation Steel Scourge qui sort demain sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Putrid Triumph
2. Megiddo Ecstasy
3. Temptation Steel Scourge
4. Unholy Blasphemies [Morbid Angel cover]
|INFRARED (Thrash Metal, Canada) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel album From the Black Swamp paru le 1er septembre en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :
1. Tribal Junction – 4:49
2. No Master, No Gods – 4:39
3. Lockdown – 4:02
4. Left Lane F√₵K! – 4:19
5. Eat Your Own – 4:58
6. From the Black Swamp – 6:11
7. Evil Ascent – 5:22
8. Blood & Sweat – 5:04
9. Eternal Exile – 5:09
10. Tradimento – 4:31
11. Beautiful Death – 4:31
12. SemitaDomum – 6:32
Durée totale : 1:00:13
