(Lien direct) CADAVERIC FUMES (Death Metal, France) sortira son premier (et dernier) album le 10 décembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Echoing Chambers Of Soul et est d'ores et déjà disponible en pré-commande ici.



CADAVERIC FUMES a écrit : "It has been five years long wandering. Five years of efforts trying to reinvent our sound, searching for a meaning to keep on playing this beloved genre of music. Through sweat and blood. This meant experimentations, lineup re-structuration, songs written then thrown in the bin, exhaustion.



"But here we are. Ten years after the inception of the band, it is here. Our debut and final album, Echoing Chambers of Soul".



"We dreamt this record for a long, long time. Burning ourselves into it until we burn the band itself. But the result is our biggest pride, and we hope you’ll like it as much as we do."