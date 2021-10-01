chargement...

Les news du 1 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2021 Cadaveric Fumes - Witnesses - Malgöth - Flesia - Bryan Eckermann - Dira Mortis - Outre-Tombe - Exsul - Rivers of Nihil - Le Chant Noir - Contemplation - Astrophobos - Devil Cross
»
(Lien direct)
CADAVERIC FUMES (Death Metal, France) sortira son premier (et dernier) album le 10 décembre sur Blood Harvest Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Echoing Chambers Of Soul et est d'ores et déjà disponible en pré-commande ici.

CADAVERIC FUMES a écrit : "It has been five years long wandering. Five years of efforts trying to reinvent our sound, searching for a meaning to keep on playing this beloved genre of music. Through sweat and blood. This meant experimentations, lineup re-structuration, songs written then thrown in the bin, exhaustion.

"But here we are. Ten years after the inception of the band, it is here. Our debut and final album, Echoing Chambers of Soul".

"We dreamt this record for a long, long time. Burning ourselves into it until we burn the band itself. But the result is our biggest pride, and we hope you’ll like it as much as we do."

»
(Lien direct)
WITNESSES (Ambient/Electronic/Melodic Doom Metal, USA) a dévoilé sur Bandcamp le morceau "Repose" issu de son nouvel opus The Collapse qui sortira le 31 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Entrance
2. The Collapse
3. Repose
4. Interlude
5. They Giveth and Taketh Away
6. It Will Come for You, It Comes for Everyone

»
(Lien direct)
MALGÖTH (Black/Death, Canada) a posté l'intégralité de son premier full-length Glory Through Savagery à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Throne of Infinite Power
2. Barbaric Onslaught
3. Clubbed Into Pulp
4. Unrelenting Force
5. Immortal Torment
6. Executing the Weak
7. Destroyed by Savages
8. Spiritual Contamination
9. Cauldron of Pus
10. The Eternal Age of Iron

»
(Lien direct)
FLESIA (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose son premier longue-durée Trost en écoute intégrale. Sortie ce jour via Revolvermann Records.

»
(Lien direct)
BRYAN ECKERMANN (Melodic Black/Death, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Devouring Sun" issu de son nouvel opus Plague Bringers à venir le 5 novembre en auto-production. Les détails :

1. Ice Queen
2. Sands of the Hourglass**
3. The Devouring Sun
4. Reflections in a Dirty Mirror
5. Moonlight and Frostbite*
6. Plague Bringers
7. An Oath of Scrying Souls
8. Astral Realms
9. Skinwalker
10. Of Death and Decay
11. Tomorrow's Lie**
12. Oblivion

Album Credits:

Recorded, engineered, produced, mixed and mastered by Bryan Eckermann at Bonespill Studios (Aug. 2020-Aug. 2021)

All music and lyrics written by Bryan Eckermann

Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Keyboards, Drums by Bryan Eckermann

*Guest vocals on track 5 by Stu Block (Into Eternity, ex- Iced Earth)

**Guest drums on track 2, and guest drums/vocals on track 11 by Clinton Williamson (Darker by Design)

»
(Lien direct)
DIRA MORTIS (Death Metal, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Forward To The Abyss Of Misanthropy" figruant sur son dernier album Ancient Breath Of Forgotten Misanthropy paru fin 2020 sur Selfmadegod Records.

»
(Lien direct)
OUTRE-TOMBE (Death Metal, Québec) offre sur ce lien un nouveau titre baptisé "Haruspew" à retrouver sur le nouvel opus Abysse Mortifère dont la sortie est programmée pour le 31 octobre chez Temple of Mystery Records. Tracklist :

1. Abysse Mortifère
2. Cenobytes
3. Coupe Gorge
4. Desossé
5. Exsangue
6. Tombeau de Glace
7. Haut et Court
8. Nécrophage
9. Haruspex

»
(Lien direct)
EXSUL (Death Metal, USA) propose un deuxième extrait de son nouvel EP Allegoresis qui sort le 22 octobre via Caligari Records. Il s'agit de "Allegoresis". Tracklist :

1. Noesis
2. Glaucon's Dilemma
3. How in the Land of Satin We Saw Hearsay, Who Kept a School for Vouching
4. Pantagruelion
5. Psychomachia
6. Sweet Revenge

»
(Lien direct)
RIVERS OF NIHIL (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "The Void from Which No Sound Escapes" tiré de son nouveau disque The Work sorti fin septembre sur Metal Blade. Tracklist :

1. The Tower (Theme from "The Work")
2. Dreaming Black Clockwork
3. Wait
4. Focus
5. Clean
6. The Void from Which No Sound Escapes
7. MORE?
8. Tower 2
9. Episode
10. Maybe One Day
11. Terrestria IV: Work

»
(Lien direct)
LE CHANT NOIR (Avant-garde Blck Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé à cette adresse le titre "Les Métamorphoses Du Vampire" extrait de son nouvel opus La Société Satanique des Poètes Morts à paraître le 22 octobre chez Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Messe Noir
2. Le Vampire
3. Priére á Satan
4. Nuit De L'enfer
5. Le Baron Sanglant
6. Marche Infernale
7. Les Métamorphoses Du Vampire
8. La Danse Macabre
9. Eloa, Le Bel Ange
10. La Morte Vivante

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band CONTEMPLATION (Atmospheric Doom/Death, France) sort le 4 octobre son premier album éponyme, disponible sur Bandcamp ou ci-dessous en écoute intégrale. Tracklist :

1. Pagan Immersion 01:21
2. Gaïa at night 05:45
3. the Contemplators 06:04
4. Vicious circle 08:14
5. Gaïa under attack 06:47
6. Vital forces 08:16
7. the Road that leads nowhere 06:09
8. Funeral Desert of Doom 03:34

»
(Lien direct)
ASTROPHOBOS (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Corpus le 12 novembre via Triumvirate Records.

»
(Lien direct)
DEVIL CROSS (Epic Heavy Metal avec notamment Jo Steel de Ice War et Aphrodite, Canada/USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Warrior Deep Inside" extrait de son premier long-format This Mortal Coil à paraître le 7 décembre sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Shattered Hopes
02. Warrior Deep Inside
03. Dark Spirits
04. Crush Kill
05. Devastation
06. She's Got the Mark
07. Burn the Witch
08. Slayer of Dragons
09. This Mortal Coil
10. 10. Dig Your Own Grave
11. Shattered Illusion (Detente cover) *
(*) CD bonus
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
1 Octobre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
