Les news du 1 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 1 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Fluids
 Fluids - Not Dark Yet (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par crucifist		   
Bloodlet
 Bloodlet - Entheogen (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 29 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Melvins
 Melvins - Bullhead (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Lingua Ignota
 Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get ... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Graveland
 Graveland - Hour of Ragnarok (C)
Par Goätnium		   
Tentation
 Tentation - Le Berceau Des ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Al Azif (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wyrd
 Wyrd - Vandraren (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 22 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Chamber Of Unlight
 Chamber Of Unlight - Realm ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par zoltar		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par zoltar		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - Abhorrent Rap... (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 2 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 2 Octobre 2021 Thirteen Bled Promises - Feed the Corpses to the Pigs - Hypocrisy - Massacre - Cult Of Eibon - Reveal! - Leather Glove - Ectoplasma - Funeral Chant - Vomit Forth - Worm
»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN BLED PROMISES (Deathcore, Espagne) a mis en ligne une animation vidéo pour le morceau "Hell Froze" issu de son prochain EP Foundation à paraître le 22 octobre via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. A Dead Fucking Alien And Now I Am Fucking Immortal
2. Hell Froze
3. Intergorelactic
4. A Humanless War

»
(Lien direct)
FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé le titre "The Death of Expertise" extrait de son premier full-length This Insidious Horror qui sort le 15 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Separate
2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)
3. Jesus is my Respirator
4. The Death of Expertise
5. Trapped Spirit
6. I Drink Myself to Death
7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)
8. Out of Sync
9. Flashpoint
10. This Fucking Horror

»
(Lien direct)
HYPOCRISY (Death Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Worship qui sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast. "Dead World" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MASSACRE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Resurgence qui sortira le 22 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "Whisperer In Darkness" se découvre ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Phaesphoros" extrait de son premier longue-durée Black Flame Dominion à venir le 29 octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fiery Pillars of Ninazu (Intro)
2. Into the Realm of Na-girt-a-lu
3. The Dreamer and the Morning Star
4. Phaesphoros
5. Black Flame Dominion
6. Recollections From the Chtonian Empire
7. Crossing the Stargate of Xitalu
8. The Mournful Chime of Charon's Bell

»
(Lien direct)
REVEAL! (Black/Death/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Doppelherz le 10 décembre via Sepulchral Voice Records. Tracklist :

1. Cocoon (Bitch Regalia)
2. Inshallah
3. Cokkkfights
4. Angel's Bend
5. Clearly, God Damn
6. Stalactites (When Cast Down the Mountain)
7. Mal Aria
8. Bags of Shine
9. Some Marionettes, Some Kites (A Few Knives)
10. Doppelherz

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band LEATHER GLOVE (Death/Sludge/Crust, USA) formé par Greg Wilkinson (Autopsy, Brainoil, Deathgrave, ex-Laudanum, ex-Graves at Sea) et propriétaire des Earhammer Studios (Noothgrush, Necrot, Autopsy, Vastum, Acephalix, Mortuous, Undergang) va rééditer son premier long-format Perpetual Animation (2019) pour la première fois au format CD le 24 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. The Sand Slips
2. A Cursed Role
3. Perpetual Animation
4. Embrace These Grim Decisions
5. A Visceral Notion of Death
6. Last Moments of Fortification
7. The Resurrectionist
8. Reflections of Despair
9. Skin on Glass (*)
10. Rods of Steel (*)
11. Conduit to Misery (*)

(*) bonus tracks taken from the Skin on Glass demo (2016)

»
(Lien direct)
ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Inferna Kabbalah le 24 janvier sur Memento Mori Records et Rotted Life Records.

01. God Is Dead, Satan Lives (Rosemary's Baby)
02. Appalling Abomination
03. My Medieval Urges Materialized
04. Infestation Of Atrocious Hunger
05. Inferna Kabbalah
06. Gruesome Sacred Orgasms
07. Filth-Ridden Flesh
08. Desecration Of The Christian Existence

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Dawn Of Annihilation, le premier album de FUNERAL CHANT (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 1er novembre sur Carbonized Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous avec le titre "Lucifuge Domain" :

01. Terrorspawn
02. Oneiric Perversion
03. Pernicious Rites
04. Xenophonic Transmission
05. Malefic Reign
06. Lucifuge Domain
07. Dawn of Annihilation
08. Serpent Pact

»
(Lien direct)
VOMIT FORTH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Seething Malevolence l'année prochaine. En attendant, le groupe propose via Maggot Stomp Records un "Preview LP" trois titres à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Predatory Savior
02. Ill Neglect (Brutal Truth Cover)
03. Tortured Sacrament

»
(Lien direct)
WORM (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Foreverglade le 22 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Murk Above The Dark Moor" :

01. Foreverglade
02. Murk Above The Dark Moor
03. Cloaked In Nightwinds
04. Empire Of The Necromancers (Bandcamp)
05. Subaqueous Funeral
06. Centuries Of Ooze
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
2 Octobre 2021

