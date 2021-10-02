»

FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé le titre "The Death of Expertise" extrait de son premier full-length This Insidious Horror qui sort le 15 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :



1. Separate

2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)

3. Jesus is my Respirator

4. The Death of Expertise

5. Trapped Spirit

6. I Drink Myself to Death

7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)

8. Out of Sync

9. Flashpoint

10. This Fucking Horror



