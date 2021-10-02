|
Les news du 2 Octobre 2021
News
Les news du 2 Octobre 2021 Thirteen Bled Promises - Feed the Corpses to the Pigs - Hypocrisy - Massacre - Cult Of Eibon - Reveal! - Leather Glove - Ectoplasma - Funeral Chant - Vomit Forth - Worm
|»
|THIRTEEN BLED PROMISES (Deathcore, Espagne) a mis en ligne une animation vidéo pour le morceau "Hell Froze" issu de son prochain EP Foundation à paraître le 22 octobre via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. A Dead Fucking Alien And Now I Am Fucking Immortal
2. Hell Froze
3. Intergorelactic
4. A Humanless War
|
|»
|FEED THE CORPSES TO THE PIGS (Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a dévoilé le titre "The Death of Expertise" extrait de son premier full-length This Insidious Horror qui sort le 15 octobre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Separate
2. Ghost of Winter (ft. Rick Rozz from Death/Massacre)
3. Jesus is my Respirator
4. The Death of Expertise
5. Trapped Spirit
6. I Drink Myself to Death
7. The Ocean Sings of Murder (ft. Jelly from Void Dancer)
8. Out of Sync
9. Flashpoint
10. This Fucking Horror
|
|»
|HYPOCRISY (Death Mélodique, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Worship qui sortira le 26 novembre via Nuclear Blast. "Dead World" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|MASSACRE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Resurgence qui sortira le 22 octobre via Nuclear Blast. "Whisperer In Darkness" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|CULT OF EIBON (Black Metal, Grèce) a mis en ligne le titre "Phaesphoros" extrait de son premier longue-durée Black Flame Dominion à venir le 29 octobre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fiery Pillars of Ninazu (Intro)
2. Into the Realm of Na-girt-a-lu
3. The Dreamer and the Morning Star
4. Phaesphoros
5. Black Flame Dominion
6. Recollections From the Chtonian Empire
7. Crossing the Stargate of Xitalu
8. The Mournful Chime of Charon's Bell
|
|»
|REVEAL! (Black/Death/Thrash, Suède) sortira son nouvel album Doppelherz le 10 décembre via Sepulchral Voice Records. Tracklist :
1. Cocoon (Bitch Regalia)
2. Inshallah
3. Cokkkfights
4. Angel's Bend
5. Clearly, God Damn
6. Stalactites (When Cast Down the Mountain)
7. Mal Aria
8. Bags of Shine
9. Some Marionettes, Some Kites (A Few Knives)
10. Doppelherz
|
|»
|Le one-man band LEATHER GLOVE (Death/Sludge/Crust, USA) formé par Greg Wilkinson (Autopsy, Brainoil, Deathgrave, ex-Laudanum, ex-Graves at Sea) et propriétaire des Earhammer Studios (Noothgrush, Necrot, Autopsy, Vastum, Acephalix, Mortuous, Undergang) va rééditer son premier long-format Perpetual Animation (2019) pour la première fois au format CD le 24 janvier sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. The Sand Slips
2. A Cursed Role
3. Perpetual Animation
4. Embrace These Grim Decisions
5. A Visceral Notion of Death
6. Last Moments of Fortification
7. The Resurrectionist
8. Reflections of Despair
9. Skin on Glass (*)
10. Rods of Steel (*)
11. Conduit to Misery (*)
(*) bonus tracks taken from the Skin on Glass demo (2016)
|
|»
|ECTOPLASMA (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Inferna Kabbalah le 24 janvier sur Memento Mori Records et Rotted Life Records.
01. God Is Dead, Satan Lives (Rosemary's Baby)
02. Appalling Abomination
03. My Medieval Urges Materialized
04. Infestation Of Atrocious Hunger
05. Inferna Kabbalah
06. Gruesome Sacred Orgasms
07. Filth-Ridden Flesh
08. Desecration Of The Christian Existence
|
|»
|Intitulé Dawn Of Annihilation, le premier album de FUNERAL CHANT (Black / Death, USA) sortira le 1er novembre sur Carbonized Records. Un premier extrait est à découvrir ci-dessous avec le titre "Lucifuge Domain" :
01. Terrorspawn
02. Oneiric Perversion
03. Pernicious Rites
04. Xenophonic Transmission
05. Malefic Reign
06. Lucifuge Domain
07. Dawn of Annihilation
08. Serpent Pact
|
|»
|VOMIT FORTH (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier album intitulé Seething Malevolence l'année prochaine. En attendant, le groupe propose via Maggot Stomp Records un "Preview LP" trois titres à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Predatory Savior
02. Ill Neglect (Brutal Truth Cover)
03. Tortured Sacrament
|
|»
|WORM (Death / Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Foreverglade le 22 octobre sur 20 Buck Spin Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Murk Above The Dark Moor" :
01. Foreverglade
02. Murk Above The Dark Moor
03. Cloaked In Nightwinds
04. Empire Of The Necromancers (Bandcamp)
05. Subaqueous Funeral
06. Centuries Of Ooze
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par X-Death
Par Sagamore
Par crucifist
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Thomas Johan...
Par MédisanteMéd...
Par Goätnium
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par AxGxB
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Jean-Clint
Par zoltar
Par zoltar
Par Keyser