chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
177 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Caveman Cult
 Caveman Cult - Blood And Ex... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 1 Octobre 2021
 Les news du 1 Octobre 2021 ... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Fluids
 Fluids - Not Dark Yet (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Le Prochain Hiver
 Le Prochain Hiver - Hiver '96 (C)
Par crucifist		   
Bloodlet
 Bloodlet - Entheogen (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 29 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 29 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Melvins
 Melvins - Bullhead (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Lingua Ignota
 Lingua Ignota - Sinner Get ... (C)
Par MédisanteMéd...		   
Graveland
 Graveland - Hour of Ragnarok (C)
Par Goätnium		   
Tentation
 Tentation - Le Berceau Des ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones - Al Azif (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wyrd
 Wyrd - Vandraren (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 22 Septembre 2021
 Les news du 22 Septembre 20... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Chamber Of Unlight
 Chamber Of Unlight - Realm ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mourning Beloveth
 Mourning Beloveth - Dust (C)
Par zoltar		   
Portal
 Portal - Avow (C)
Par zoltar		   

Les news du 3 Octobre 2021

News
Les news du 3 Octobre 2021 Snakeblade
»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band SNAKEBLADE (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow" extrait de son nouvel album The Curse à venir le 13 octobre. Tracklist :

1. Destiny (Intro) (1:42)
2. Rotten Souls (6:48)
3. Harvester (3:35)
4. Dreams of Aida (1:53)
5. The Red Mage’s Seduction (6:01)
6. Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow (5:04)
7. Godswood (2:28)
8. Born Among Salt and Smoke (5:46)
9. Archways (3:05)
10. Exile, Outlaw… The Essence (6:34)

Durée totale : 42:56
Thrasho Keyser
3 Octobre 2021

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
The Flight Of Sleipnir
Eventide
Lire la chronique
Fluids
Not Dark Yet
Lire la chronique
Wraith
Undo The Chains
Lire la chronique
Le Prochain Hiver
Hiver '96
Lire la chronique
Bloodlet
Entheogen
Lire la chronique
Deicide
In The Minds Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Caveman Cult
Blood And Extinction
Lire la chronique
Gargoyle
Hail to the Necrodoom
Lire la chronique
Melvins
Bullhead
Lire la chronique
Lingua Ignota
Sinner Get Ready
Lire la chronique
Hatemonger
The Vile Maxim (EP)
Lire la chronique
Superbloom
Pollen
Lire la chronique
Fates Warning
A Pleasant Shade Of Grey
Lire la chronique
Wyrd
Vandraren
Lire la chronique
Graveland
Hour of Ragnarok
Lire la chronique
Lymphatic Phlegm
Pathogenesis Infest Phlegms...
Lire la chronique
Fleshdriver
Leech (EP)
Lire la chronique
Aborted
Maniacult
Lire la chronique
Haken
The Mountain
Lire la chronique
Chamber Of Unlight
Realm Of The Night
Lire la chronique
10 Code
Ride
Lire la chronique
Abandon
When It Falls Apart
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
Abhorrent Rapture (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malevolent Creation
Dead Man's Path
Lire la chronique
Árstíðir lífsins
Saga á tveim tungum II: Eig...
Lire la chronique
Archgoat
Heavenly Vulva (Christ's La...
Lire la chronique
Mr. Bungle
Mr. Bungle
Lire la chronique
Thy Light
Thy Light (EP)
Lire la chronique
Civerous
The Expedition Of Illness (...
Lire la chronique
Sacrifixion
Shower Me In Death (EP)
Lire la chronique