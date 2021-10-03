Les news du 3 Octobre 2021
Les news du 3 Octobre 2021 Snakeblade
|Le one-man band SNAKEBLADE (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow" extrait de son nouvel album The Curse à venir le 13 octobre. Tracklist :
1. Destiny (Intro) (1:42)
2. Rotten Souls (6:48)
3. Harvester (3:35)
4. Dreams of Aida (1:53)
5. The Red Mage’s Seduction (6:01)
6. Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow (5:04)
7. Godswood (2:28)
8. Born Among Salt and Smoke (5:46)
9. Archways (3:05)
10. Exile, Outlaw… The Essence (6:34)
Durée totale : 42:56
