(Lien direct) SNAKEBLADE (Melodic Black Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow" extrait de son nouvel album The Curse à venir le 13 octobre. Tracklist :



1. Destiny (Intro) (1:42)

2. Rotten Souls (6:48)

3. Harvester (3:35)

4. Dreams of Aida (1:53)

5. The Red Mage’s Seduction (6:01)

6. Foul Sorcery of Flame and Shadow (5:04)

7. Godswood (2:28)

8. Born Among Salt and Smoke (5:46)

9. Archways (3:05)

10. Exile, Outlaw… The Essence (6:34)



Durée totale : 42:56



